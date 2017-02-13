French Elections 2017
France's Fillon faces further legal process in fake work probe - reportReuters UKFrance's financial prosecutor is likely to take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Kremlin denies French election meddling, Macron camp renews chargesReuters UKThe Kremlin denied on Tuesday that it was behind media and internet attacks on the campaign of French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron though his camp renewed the charges against Russian media and a hackers' group operating in Ukraine.
France's Fillon puts down rebellion but lawmakers nervousReuters UKFrancois Fillon faced down a rebellion by lawmakers in his centre-right party on Tuesday, but the revolt exposed a shaky confidence inside his camp as he tries to draw a line under a scandal that could derail his bid to win power.
Rebel tells France's Fillon that voters are desertingReuters UKScandal-hit French presidential candidate Francois Fillon came under renewed attack from within his own conservative camp on Wednesday as he sought to hold his campaign together through talks with ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy.
France warns Russia against meddling in electionReuters UKFrance said on Wednesday it would not accept interference by Russia or any other state in its presidential election, and would retaliate if necessary.
French prosecutor says Fillon fake work probe will continueFrance's financial prosecutor on Thursday said its investigations into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife would continue.
Fillon probe stays open as Le Pen rises in French presidential pollsReuters UKConservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's woes piled up on Thursday when France's financial prosecutor chose to pursue a probe into the fake-work scandal that has dogged him, and as far-right rival Marine Le Pen gained in the polls.
Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for France's far-right National Front party, cancelled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon's Grand Mufti after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.
"You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up," Le Pen told reporters.
The press office for the Grand Mufti said that Le Pen's aides had been informed beforehand of their requirement for her to wear head covering for the meeting.
Le Pen has been visiting Lebanon as she seeks to bolster her presidential credentials.
Socialist French minister may back Macron as left talks founderA senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a blow to his party's official candidate and a potential boost for Macron, who is battling to stay favorite in opinion polls.
France's Macron meets PM May in London, vows to stand up for EUReuters UKFrench presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday not to expect any favours from the European Union during Brexit talks, and drew big cheers for his pro-EU message from French nationals in London.
Centrist Bayrou's choice could sway tight French presidential raceReuters UKFrancois Bayrou, a failed centrist candidate in three past French presidential elections, was set to announce on Wednesday whether he will run or not in this year's tight race for the Elysee, a choice that could have an impact on the outcome.
French police question Le Pen aides over alleged EU fake jobs
French judicial police are questioning far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff in relation to a probe into alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Marcel Ceccaldi told Reuters that the affair was a "manipulation" aimed at destabilising the National Front's election campaign. Le Pen has previously denied any wrongdoing.
French political noise pushes euro below $1.05Reuters UKThe euro fell below $1.05 for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday, hit by a combination of concern over France's presidential election campaign and growing expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates.
Le Pen aides taken into French police custodyReuters UKFrench police detained far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff in custody on Wednesday for questioning over alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants, Le Pen's lawyer said.
Le Pen increases first round lead in French election - pollFrench far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.
France's Le Pen refused a police summons for questioning: her lawyerReutersFrench far-right-leader Marine Le Pen refused to attend a summons for questioning by police last Wednesday over allegations that she made illegal EU payments to her staff, her lawyer said on Friday.
Fillon criticises French government over campaign violenceReuters UKFrancois Fillon, The Republicans' presidential candidate, on Sunday accused the French government of not doing enough to curb the violence that has hit election campaign events.
Buoyed centrist alliance, Macron seen beating Le Pen in French runoffReuters UKFrench independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the country's presidential election in May, two opinion polls showed on Sunday.
