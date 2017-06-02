French Elections 2017
-
French presidential candidate Fillon to hold news conference at 1500 GMT - sourceFrench conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, facing calls from within his own camp to quit over a "fake job" scandal, will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT on Monday, a source close to him said.
- Make a comment
- Options
- Live Updating
hideMake a comment
-
-
Facebook, Google, others launch drive against fake news in FranceSocial media companies Facebook, Google and a group of news organizations launched an initiative on Monday to tackle fake news stories in France, with the media in the spotlight as the country's presidential election approaches.
-
Daily Briefing: Moment of truth for France's FillonFrench far-right leader Marine Le Pen has kicked off her presidential campaign with a speech identifying "financial globalisation and Islamist globalisation" as the forces bent on bringing the country to its knees.
-
France's Le Pen to slap 10 percent tax on all foreign workersReuters UKFrench far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will make employers who hire foreigners pay a tax worth 10 percent of the salary paid to those people, her second-in-command said on Friday.
-
Fillon bid for French presidency in chaos as MPs call on him to quitReuters UKFrench presidential candidate Francois Fillon attempted to fight back on Thursday as pressure mounted on him to quit the race with some lawmakers from his own side urging him to drop his scandal-tainted bid to save the conservatives from defeat.
-
French investigators widen Fillon probe to include two of his children - sourcesFrench investigators have widened a probe into allegations that presidential candidate Francois Fillon paid large sums of money to members of his family for work they may not have done, to include two of his children, sources said on Thursday.
-
Pressure grows on France's Fillon to pull out of race as MPs break ranksPressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
-
Some leading French Socialists threaten to desert hard-left HamonReuters UKTwo French Socialists said they would not back their party's hard-left presidential candidate Benoit Hamon, deepening splits in the party and handing a possible boost to independent centrist rival Emmanuel Macron.
-
French elections beat Brexit for market disquietbreakingviews.comThe Gallic vote is worrying investors more than Britain leaving the EU. It now costs over a third more to insure against a French default than a UK one, though rating firms see little chance of either going bust. It's the scope to weaken its currency that gives Britain an edge.
-
France's Macron gets boost from left as scandal-hit Fillon faltersReuters UKFrench centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's election campaign took a step forward on Sunday as the Socialist party chose a champion with a hard-left agenda and the centre right battled to contain a scandal over fake pay.
-
Businessman questioned in Fillon 'fake work' inquiry - sourceFrench businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon.
-
French candidate Fillon's lawyer says he confident, but supporters worryA lawyer for Francois Fillon went to the financial prosecutor's office on Thursday to defend the French presidential candidate against press allegations that his wife had received a salary for a fake job, a charge that could harm his bid for the Elysee.
-
-
French would-be president Fillon fights scandal over wife's workFrench presidential election favorite Francois Fillon sought to fight off a scandal about his wife on Wednesday following a press report that she earned big salaries for work she never did - a charge that could upset his smooth ride into the Elysee.
-
French presidential electionFind out who the key players are in the upcoming French Presidential Election.
-
France's Fillon says press report about his wife shows 'contempt'French presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said on Wednesday that he was outraged at a press report that his wife had been paid for work she did not do, describing it as proof of a "stinkbomb" campaign against him.
-
French Socialists still trail four other Presidential candidates as primary approaches: pollReutersFrance's Socialists still trail well behind four other main candidates for the French presidency days ahead of the first round of the party's presidential primary, according to extracts from a new opinion poll published by Le Monde.
-
Macron defies French parties with pledge to field parliament candidatesReutersIndependent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron threw down a direct challenge to France's existing political parties on Thursday by announcing he would field candidates in all constituencies in June's parliamentary elections.
-
'We are Europe' French presidential candidate Macron tells rallyReuters"We are Europe, we are Brussels, we wanted it and we need it," French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told thousands of supporters on Saturday in a call for a stronger and united European Union.
-
France elects a new president in a two-round contest that takes place on April 23 and May 7. Here are the main competitors and their programmes: http://reut.rs/2jW6cM0
-
With image aides and viral tweets, France's Le Pen targets powerReutersEvery week, a small group of Marine Le Pen's aides brainstorm on how to achieve what many say is impossible: change how most French people view her to get her elected president in May.
-
France's Montebourg marginally wins first left-wing primary debate: pollReutersFormer Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg was seen as marginally winning the first French left-wing primary television debate on Thursday, raising the prospect of a tight race to select the Left's candidate for the 2017 presidential election.
-
Valls favorite to win ticket of official left for French electionReutersFormer prime minister Manuel Valls is favorite to represent the Socialists in the French presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, an outcome surveys show would offer the best chance of victory for the beleaguered party and its allies.
-
-
France's far-right FN scrambles for election fundingReutersFrance's far-right National Front says it is scrambling to find funding to fight its 2017 presidential election campaign, accusing French banks of playing politics by refusing to lend cash.
-
Ukraine moves to blacklist Le Pen over Crimea commentsReutersUkraine indicated on Wednesday it would bar French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen from entering the country after comments she made that appeared to legitimize Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
-
Socialist outsider in French presidential race proposes bank supertaxReutersFrench firebrand socialist Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday he would levy a supertax on banks to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) if elected president in May and that he was prepared to nationalize a bank too.
-
France ready to save nuclear group Areva whoever wins presidencyReutersA government-led rescue of French nuclear group Areva and the wider atomic energy industry may cost the state as much as 10 billion euros ($10.45 billion), but political support is almost certain whoever wins the presidential election in May.
-
-
Charlie Hebdo tribute marks two years of Islamist attacks on FranceReutersFrance paid tribute on Thursday to the journalists, police officers and shoppers at a kosher store killed two years ago by Islamist gunmen, the first of a wave of militant attacks that has left more than 230 dead and triggered a state of emergency.
-
Commentary: How Europe’s left lost the working classReuters UKBy John Lloyd If parties of the left cannot appeal to the working class, what's their use? The 21st century may be the one in which the umbilical li
-
French presidential candidate Fillon tones down social security reforms messageReuters UKFrancois Fillon, the conservative candidate currently seen as most likely to win next year's French Presidential election, said in a newspaper column on Tuesday that he had no plans to privatise parts of the French health system.
-
Moderate leftist enters French Socialist primariesReuters UKFormer French education minister Vincent Peillon on Sunday joined a crowded field of candidates in the ruling Socialist party's primaries to select a candidate to run in next year's presidential election.
-
French election's 'third man' bills himself workers' champion at big rallyReuters UKFrance's popular former economy minister, Emmanuel Macron, styling himself the workers' champion, drew 15,000 supporters to a rally in Paris on Saturday which reinforced his image as the dark horse in the race for the Elysee.
Iran's missile test 'not a message' to Trump
DUBAI Iran said on Monday a recent missile trial launch was not intended to send a message to new U.S. President Donald Trump and to test him, since after a series of policy statements Iranian officials already "know him quite well".