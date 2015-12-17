Timeline: Freddie Gray's story
This is what followed the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, who suffered severe injuries in Baltimore police custody.
April 2015Hundreds gather to demonstrate in protests which trigger rioting and arson in Baltimore, a majority black city of 620,000 people. An intense debate on police treatment of minorities ensues.Maryland governor Larry Hogan declares a state of emergency to address the growing unrest.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
May 2015Gray's death, which follows police killings of black men in other cities, including New York City and Ferguson, Missouri, adds to the momentum of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which has staged more than a year of protests across the U.S.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
June 2015An autopsy report shows that Gray suffered a "high-energy injury" like those in shallow-water diving accidents.The state medical examiner's office concludes that Gray's death fits the medical and legal definition of an accident, but rules the death to be a homicide because officers failed to follow safety procedures "through acts of omission."REUTERS/Jim Bourg
November 2015The first police trial begins with William Porter, 26, facing charges including manslaughter, second-degree assault and misconduct in office.Protesters gather outside the courtroom as jury selection takes place, holding signs which say "Rise up! Stop Police Terror.".REUTERS/Rob Car
December 2015The jury deliberates for 16 hours on whether Officer William Porter is guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Gray's death from injuries suffered while in police custody.After it reports that it has been unable to reach a verdict, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams declares a mistrial.REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
December 2015Judge Barry Williams sets June 13 as the date for Porter's retrial, after the first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. Legal analysts said that the date could snarl prosecutors' strategy to use him as a key witness against other officers.REUTERS/Algerina Perna/The Baltimore Sun
April 2016A year after Freddie Gray's death, the city is making slow headway in tackling the economic and social issues that residents, civic and business leaders say gave rise to the unrest.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
May 2016Edward Nero, the second officer to face trial in Baltimore City Circuit in connection with Gray's death, is acquitted of all charges.Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams, who heard the case in a bench trial, tells a packed courtroom that Nero, 30, had acted as any officer would have during Gray's arrest in April 2015.Baltimore Police Department/Handout via Reuters
