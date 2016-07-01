First anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attacks
France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion.
Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide belt.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merke (4thL), European Council President Donald Tusk (5thL) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend the solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Allegri
The message "We are all Charlie" is seen on the facade of the Arab World Institute (IMA) in Paris January 14, 2015, in tribute to the victims of the attack at the Paris offices of French weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An employee of a printing house checks a copy of the latest edition of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo with the title "One year on, The assassin still on the run" near Paris, France, January 4, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hommage à Ahmed Merabet assassiné le 7 janvier 2015, victime du terrorisme dans l'accomplissement de son devoir. https://t.co/QwPSr3fjo310:03 AM - 05 Jan 2016
France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion.
French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls look at a commemorative plaque during a ceremony at the site where policeman Ahmed Merabet was killed during the last year's January attack in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Flowers and messages in tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks are seen in front of the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket at the Porte de Vincennes in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks. The slogan reads "We are all Jewish". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
.@fhollande a dévoilé les plaques commémoratives des attentats de janvier 2015, à Paris https://t.co/EHo2KBP09o https://t.co/wrPBVkmKwx11:39 AM - 05 Jan 2016
One year on, an anxious, fragmented France is paying tribute to the victims of the killings at Charlie Hebdo magazine, with old divisions made worse by what President Francois Hollande has called "a terrible year".
French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony during a visit to the French anti-terror security forces (Sentinelle) at Paris police headquarters, one year after the killings at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Martin Bureau
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. The incident took place on the anniversary of last year's deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People gather on the Place de la Republique square to pay tribute to the victims of last year's shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Attacker shot dead in Paris carrying IS flag: https://t.co/EInHi0xFmc5:09 PM - 07 Jan 2016
