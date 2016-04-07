Euro 2016
Images and graphics of the stats from the Euro 2016 football tournament.
Without fear or shackles, Wales can upset Portugal, Coleman saysReuters UKWales have no reason to fear Portugal in their Euro 2016 semi-final on Wednesday and despite key players missing, coach Chris Coleman said he had complete faith in their replacements to do the job.
Germany's youth show experience beyond their yearsReuters UKGermany's younger generation can rightfully feel they are the ones to be trusted when the world champions line up for a Euro 2016 semi-final next week after they stood up to be counted in the country's first tournament victory over Italy on Saturday.
Italy's Conte likely to be very hard act to followReuters UKAntonio Conte far exceeded expectations with a limited Italy squad at Euro 2016 and the coach, who is heading for pastures new at English club Chelsea, is likely to prove a tough act for replacement Giampiero Ventura to follow.
New 24-team format for Euros is success, says UEFAReuters UKUEFA believes the 24-team format introduced for the first time at Euro 2016 is a success and will boost soccer in some of the continent's smaller nations, tournament director Martin Kallen said on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, Bale take different approaches to leadership roleReuters UKOne is an "Eau de toilette" kind of character, the other more "wake up and smell the coffee".
Clinical Portugal begin to dream after denting Welsh prideReuters UKPortugal's players began to look forward to their first European Championship final in 12 years after Cristiano Ronaldo led his team's effort to end the fairytale Welsh story at Euro 2016.
France hope script of dramas with Germany can be changedReuters UKAntoine Griezmann stands on the Maracana pitch in Rio de Janeiro and pulls the bottom of his dark blue France shirt up over his eyes to hide the tears.
France haven't won anything yet, says focused DeschampsReuters UKFrance may have ousted rivals Germany for the first time in 58 years but it will mean nothing if they lose Sunday's Euro 2016 final against a Portugal team that have had more recovery time, said Didier Deschamps.
Portuguese media hails team after Euro 2016 triumphReuters UKPortugal's triumphant football team arrive home later on Monday on a plane named after the country's late football legend Eusebio and will continue their celebrations after the dramatic win over hosts France in the Euro 2016 final.
Portugal breaks into jubilation after Euro soccer winReuters UKPortugal erupted into jubilation on Sunday as the country defeated France to win the Euro 2016, its first major international soccer championship.
