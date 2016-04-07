Euro 2016
Images and graphics of the stats from the Euro 2016 football tournament.
Germany's Gomez out of Euros, Khedira and Schweinsteiger doubtfulReuters UKGermany's Mario Gomez has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2016 with a thigh muscle injury while Sami Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger are doubtful after being injured in Saturday's quarter-final win over Italy.
Euro minnows follow age-old formula for causing upsetsReuters UKTake a tactically disciplined defence, add an eye for a timely counter attack and top off with boundless team spirit and a relentless work ethic and you have a tried and tested formula for a so-called minnow to succeed at the European championship.
Talented players, dull matches and a semi-final place for PortugalReuters UKPortugal continue to be a paradox at Euro 2016, reaching the semi-finals without ever giving the kind of uplifting performance that their talented team should be capable of.
Portugal coach reaps handsome reward for picking teenager SanchesReuters UKPortugal coach Fernando Santos turned to teenager Renato Sanches in a bid to bring some fluency to the midfield in their Euro 2016 quarter-final against Poland on Thursday and was handsomely rewarded for the decision.
Factbox - Departing Spain coach Vicente cReuters UKFactbox on Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, who said on Thursday he was retiring from football management.
Flamboyant Conte roars out of garage and burns up grassReuters UKAfter months holed up in his “garage”, Italy coach Antonio Conte has been finally able to smell the grass and he is relishing every minute of it.
Iceland Cinderella story a model for others - UEFAReuters UKIceland's fairytale progress to the last eight of the European Championship is just what the competition needs to prevent it going stale and a model for smaller nations to realise their dreams, UEFA said on Tuesday.
Ronaldo poses biggest threat yet to Polish rearguardReuters UKPoland have an impressive defensive record at Euro 2016 but standing in their way to a semi-final spot is arguably one of sport's greatest-ever athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hodgson says "didn't see defeat coming" against IcelandReuters UKFormer England manager Roy Hodgson, who quit after Monday's 2-1 defeat by Euro minnows Iceland, says nothing in preceding matches warned him of England's poor performance against the tournament newcomers. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Italy defeat shows Spain's golden era gone for goodReuters UKLike an ailing heavyweight, Spain and their hopes of a third straight European title ended in a tame surrender as their 2-0 defeat by Italy represented the definitive end to a golden era in their foot balling history.
England manager Hodgson resigns after Euro 2016 exitReuters UKEngland soccer coach Roy Hodgson resigned after a shock 2-1 defeat by Iceland saw his team knocked out of Euro 2016 at the round of 16 stage on Monday.
British media call Iceland loss worst in English historyReuters UKEngland's football journalists left their readers with no illusions on Tuesday after their side's Euro 2016 hopes were crushed by Iceland, describing the 2-1 loss as the worst in their history.
Soccer fans mock as England dumped out of Europe twice in a weekReuters UKEngland scored an ignominious double on Monday, becoming the first country to be dumped out of Europe twice in a week and in the process losing both its prime minister and national soccer team manager.
Size means nothing with Iceland, says RooneyReuters UKEngland captain Wayne Rooney says size will not mean anything when his team take on tiny Iceland in the round of 16 at Euro 2016 on Monday.
Draxler dazzles as Germany cruise into last eightReuters UKGermany's Julien Draxler repaid the faith of coach Joachim Low with a dazzling display featuring a volleyed goal and an assist as they thumped Slovakia 3-0 to book a Euro 2016 quarter-final with holders Spain or Italy.
Icelandic wall just too much, says Austria coachReuters UKIceland's last-ditch defending, never-say-die attitude and a touch of luck was just too much for Austria's inexperienced side, beaten coach Marcel Koller said.
Ronaldo the problem and the solution for PortugalReuters UKCristiano Ronaldo was both the problem and the solution for Portugal as they squeezed into the Euro 2016 knockout stages with a exhilarating 3-3 draw against Hungary on Wednesday.
Blaszczykowski strike sends Poland into last 16Reuters UKPoland beat Ukraine 1-0 to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2016
Germany beat N.Ireland to advance as group winnersReuters UKMario Gomez's goal secures a 1-0 win over a stubborn Northern Ireland side to give Germany a place in the last 16 of Euro 2016 as Group C winners
Belgium have no room for sentiment for Ibrahimovic's retirementReuters UKBelgium defender Jan Vertonghen says the team will not be swayed or distracted by Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic's announcement that he will retire from international soccer at the end of Euro 2016 as the two teams prepare for their Group E...
Slovakia, Hungary and Northern Ireland slip into last 16Reuters UKSlovakia, Hungary and Northern Ireland were all assured of qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2016 on Tuesday despite not playing, or in Northern Ireland's case, losing.
Toothless England lambasted for familiar failingsReuters UKIf England coach Roy Hodgson's plan was to lower expectations as the business end of Euro 2016 approaches then it worked a treat, judging by the scathing reaction to his side's 0-0 draw with Slovakia in St Etienne on Monday.
Wales thump Russia to top group and move into last sixteenReuters UKWales outplay Russia 3-0 as they move into the round of 16 at Euro 2016 by winning Group B
English prepare for Slovakia at Euro 2016Reuters UKEngland expect a good match from Slovakia, while captain Wayne Rooney says his squad will get even better in future.
Wales have potential to go on and on says ColemanReuters UKWales puts their defeat by England behind them and are prepared to take on Russia, coach Chris Coleman says.
Belgium, eyeing Sweden's Ibrahimovic for group stage closing...Reuters UKWith a close eye on Sweden's Ibrahimovic, Belgium's 'Red Devils' prepare to qualify for the Euro 2016 last 16.
Analysis - France home and dry but still searching for right mixReuters UKFrance ended the group stage of Euro 2016 in the position they wanted but with their coach still looking for the right formula to bring the best out of a team with high expectations.
Analysis - De Biasi's Albania earn victory for the collectiveReuters UKAlbania's first win at Euro 2016 against Romania on Sunday was the ultimate display of coach Gianni De Biasi's one-for-all and all-for-one mentality.
Analysis - Hungary go down memory lane to deny IcelandReuters UKHaving been in soccer's doldrums for nearly half a century, Hungary are a whisker away from reaching the Euro 2016 knockout stages after a patient and almost forgotten approach bore fruit in a 1-1 draw against Hungary on Saturday.
Analysis - Penalty miss exposes Ronaldo's set-piece obsessionReuters UKOne question stands out after Portugal's 0-0 draw with Austria on Saturday -- does Cristiano Ronaldo have to take every single free kick and penalty?
Analysis - Free-scoring Spain show off their title credentialsReuters UKIf there were fears among Spain's fans about the side's ability to score goals after a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Group D opener, they were allayed against Turkey on Friday.
Analysis - No Zlatan hit this time for Sweden's one-man bandReuters UKZlatan Ibrahimovic, whose rare talent burst into the limelight with a splendid goal against Italy at Euro 2004, was a shadow of his brilliant best when Sweden lost 1-0 to the same opponents on Friday.
Analysis - Croatia take eye off the ball after crowd troubleReuters UKCroatia were sweeping into the knockout stages of Euro 2016 on the back of an imperious display against the Czech Republic only to be seemingly distracted and ultimately derailed by their own supporters on Friday.
