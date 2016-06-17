Euro 2016
Images and graphics of the stats from the Euro 2016 football tournament.
Analysis - Bold Hodgson reaps reward as Wales sit backReuters UKIf England coach Roy Hodgson's two halftime substitutions proved decisive in turning the tide in their 2-1 victory over Wales on Thursday, he still risked a charge of not having made them before the game rather than midway through.
Analysis - No attacking spark from Germany in ParisReuters UKGermany bolstered their back line with the return of central defender Mats Hummels on Thursday but lacked penetration at the other end of the field as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Poland at Euro 2016.
Analysis - Commitment and heart pushing O'Neill's 2016 classReuters UKMichael O'Neill's class of 2016 may not quite possess the flair of their celebrated Northern Ireland predecessors of 1982 but how many teams in this European Championship can match their heart and commitment?
Analysis - Swiss keep rolling but look weak up frontReuters UKSwitzerland are still alive at Euro 2016 but, unlike the country's famous pocket knives, lack a cutting edge to really make their mark on the tournament.
Analysis - Pogba and Griezmann give best possible responseReuters UKMidfielder Paul Pogba and forward Antoine Griezmann gave the best possible response after they were left out of the starting lineup for France's 2-0 win over Albania on Wednesday.
Analysis - Champions Spain dominate but lack a cutting edgeReuters UKSpain huffed and puffed, making hard work of their Euro 2016 opener before a late Gerard Pique goal blew away the Czech Republic resistance -- yet it could not conceal further evidence that Vicente del Bosque's champions may lack a killer instinct.
Analysis - Zlatan again fails to shine in City of LightReuters UKIn the city where they are accustomed to savouring his magic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again failed to live up to his own exalted billing for Sweden as he went missing in their fortuitous 1-1 draw with Ireland.
Analysis - Streetwise Italy too cunning for BelgiumReuters UKItaly coach Antonio Conte said before Euro 2016 that his side would have to make up for their lack of talent with tactical cunning and they did exactly that to sink Belgium 2-0 on Monday.
Analysis - Germany defence must get better despite victoryReuters UKGermany may have won their opening Euro 2016 game against Ukraine 2-0 on Sunday, with talismanic captain Bastian Schweinsteiger scoring late, but the victory also highlighted the need for defensive repairs.
