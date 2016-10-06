Euro 2016
Images and graphics of the stats from the Euro 2016 football tournament.
Deschamps urges Pogba to be more neutral midfielderReuters UKMidfielder Paul Pogba still has room for improvement in his all-round game despite being one of the most exciting prospects in world football, France coach Didier Deschamps said ahead of Euro 2016 which starts on Friday.
Neuer ready to play mentor's role at Euro 2016Reuters UKGermany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is ready to play the mentor's role irrespective of who leads the team in their Euro 2016 opener against Ukraine on Sunday.
Conte banking on Juve backline to propel Italy in FranceReuters UKItaly can rely on the solid foundation provided by the Juventus defence at the European Championship as manager Antonio Conte looks to free up his more attacking players by stifling the opposition.
Temptation of draw might stymie England and RussiaReuters UKEngland and Russia are the big beasts of Group B and, though each would love a winning start when they meet on Saturday, the fear of losing could well become all-pervading and lead to a cagey encounter.
Euros are perfect holiday substitute for Wales' RamseyReuters UKRepresenting Wales at the European Championship is a welcome change from being on "holiday" during a major international tournament, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said.
Rashford says England call still doesn't seem realReuters UKManchester United's 18-year-old striker Marcus Rashford admits being a member of England's Euro 2016 squad still feels like a dream.
England's Hart keen to banish demons of the past at Euro 2016Reuters UKGoalkeeper Joe Hart is keen to forget England's failures at previous tournaments and put his trust in the new young squad at the European Championship in France this month.
Lafferty enjoying attention, confident of Northern Ireland's Euro gloryReuters UKStriker Kyle Lafferty is certain that Northern Ireland can beat any team at Euro 2016 if he can continue his scintillating form at the international stage.
Belgium boast most valuable squad at Euro 2016, says studyReuters UKBelgium will boast the most valuable squad at Euro 2016, with their 23 players worth over 50 million pounds ($72.54 million) more than world champions Germany, according to a study.
Les Bleus open Euro 2016 hoping to shake off the bluesReuters UKFrance kick off their Euro 2016 campaign against Romania on Friday with the host nation desperate for a ray of sunshine after being hit by strikes, floods and scandals in the build-up.
Young English team 'most serious' in years, Sagna saysReuters UKEngland's young squad is the best the country has produced in a long time and is a serious contender to win Euro 2016, French fullback Bacary Sagna said on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo fully fit for Euro glory, Portugal coach saysReuters UKCristiano Ronaldo is in top condition and showing more resolve than ever to lead Portugal to the European title, national team coach Fernando Santos said ahead of their final Euro 2016 warm-up match on Wednesday.
France launches attack alert app ahead of Euro 2016Reuters UKFrance launched an app to alert users to attacks on Wednesday, two days before the Euro 2016 football championship gets underway under a state of emergency imposed after militant Islamists struck Paris in November.
Walker will support rival Clyne if he wins England spotReuters UKTottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker says Nathaniel Clyne will receive his full support if the Liverpool right back is picked ahead of him for England's opening Euro 2016 Group B match against Russia in Marseille on Saturday.
O'Neill and Keane extend Ireland dealsReuters UKIreland coach Martin O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane have extended their deals through to the 2018 World Cup.
Spain beaten by Georgia in final Euro 2016 warmupReuters UKSpain's preparations for Euro 2016 suffered a blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Georgia on Tuesday in their final warmup friendly ahead of the tournament in France.
England's youth is a strength at Euro 2016, says SturridgeReuters UKEngland's lack of international experience can work in their favour, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge said as their Euro 2016 opener against Russia looms.
UEFA keeps close eye on Russian team after doping scandalReuters UKMALABRY, France, (Reuters) - European football's governing body UEFA is paying "special attention" to the Russian team for potential drug violations during the month-long Euro 2016 tournament, the head of UEFA's anti-doping arm said on Tuesday.
Ibrahimovic says can boost dismal popularity of France's HollandeReuters UKWith an ego the size of his imposing physique, Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he could use his image to boost the dismal ratings of French President Francois Hollande - but then he might not choose to do so.
Casillas hails healthy competition with de GeaReuters UKSpain captain Iker Casillas believes David de Gea is "no longer a future prospect but a strong contender" to play in goal for the national team at Euro 2016.
Premier League provides most players at Euro 2016Reuters UKSpain may have an iron grip on Europe's club competitions but the English Premier League is the dominant power when it comes to the number of players competing at Euro 2016.
Irish aim for Euro redemption after 2012 fiascoReuters UKA stunning home victory over world champions Germany in qualifying suggested a rejuvenated Ireland side could cause the sort of upset in France that would banish memories of their woeful Euro 2012 campaign.
Disruptions and distractions could undo Conte's ItalyReuters UKItaly coach Antonio Conte goes into the European Championship with questions hanging over his team after injuries disrupted his selection plans and a lack of punch was exposed up front.
Swedes hope Ibrahimovic keeps on scoring in FranceReuters UKHaving secured their spot at Euro 2016 by beating Scandinavian rivals Denmark in a thrilling two-legged playoff, Swedish fans hope Zlatan Ibrahimovic and company will hit the ground running in France.
Croatia relying on dynamic midfield duo in tough groupReuters UKThe ability of central midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic to recover from gruelling club seasons will be essential if Croatia are to make an impact at Euro 2016.
Czechs bank on a fit Rosicky to pull the stringsReuters UKCzech fans' primary concern heading into the Euro 2016 finals in France is likely to be the fitness of Tomas Rosicky even though they qualified without help from the gifted playmaker for half of their campaign.
Belgium are an outside bet but need players on formReuters UKBrimming with talent and buoyed up by a quarter-final place at the 2014 World Cup, Belgium will be a popular choice as an outside bet at the European Championship but need key players to be on form after they lost captain Vincent Kompany to injury.
Underdogs Turkey out to rekindle Euro 2008 gloryReuters UKTurkish fans worried that their side have been drawn in one of Euro 2016's toughest groups can take comfort from the events of 2008 when Turkey reached the semi-finals of the tournament.
Austria not just making up the numbers in expanded EuroReuters UKWhen UEFA decided to expand the European Championship finals from 16 to 24 teams, Austria were seen as one of the teams most likely to benefit.
Tiny Iceland equipped to cause a major shockReuters UKHaving qualified for the finals of a major tournament for the first time, Group F hopefuls Iceland will not be content to make up the numbers at the European Championship and sides who underestimate them could be in for a nasty surprise.
Hungary have the chance to update their own historyReuters UKHistory always hangs heavy on the Hungarian national team, whose decades of under-achievement are contrasted with the sepia glory of the 1950s when glittering talents such as Ferenc Puskas and Jeno Buzanszky reshaped football's landscape.
Ageing but dangerous, Portugal are still a threatReuters UKThey may be over dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo and struggling to replace old faithfuls, yet under the wily leadership of Fernando Santos, Portugal can still be a threat.
Spain need the spine to reign againReuters UKFor all Vicente del Bosque's confidence that he has the right balance of experience and youth to return Spain to their familiar place on the winner's rostrum, questions remain about his best starting line-up ahead of Euro 2016.
Underdogs Albania hope Euro dream will stretch beyond the groupsReuters UKAlbania have already achieved their dream by simply qualifying for their first major tournament and they hope that the lack of psychological pressure in France might even take them beyond the group stage.
Wales must guard against England obsessionReuters UKOn paper, and according to the FIFA rankings, Wales have a real chance of emerging out of European Championship Group B in their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.
Boniek revels in Poland's underdog statusReuters UKIf Poland are to progress beyond the group stages at the European Championship for the first time, their top strikers Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik must provide the inspiration so obviously lacking when they crashed out of Euro 2012, the tournament they co-hosted with Ukraine.
Disharmony threatens to disrupt Ukraine's campaignReuters UKAs if Ukraine was not beset with enough problems off the pitch, an unseemly row between two high-profile players is threatening to disrupt the country's Euro 2016 campaign.
Romania struggle to score but do not concede eitherReuters UKBUCHAREST, Reuters - With a team ethic built on discipline plus a strong defence, Romania bear more than a passing resemblance to the Greece team which sprang
Off-form Swiss may miss out at EurosReuters UKSwitzerland's young, multicultural team are often regarded as a success story both in sporting and political terms, yet a cloud has descended over them as they head to the European Championship in France.
No stars but with in-form strikers Russia eye Euro knock-outsReuters UKRussia travel to France with a line-up that has few world names but plenty of ambition and head coach Leonid Slutskiy sees qualifying from the group stage as the bare minimum to expect.
Slovakia look to hit the ground runningReuters UKIf Slovakia start the European Championship finals the way they did the qualifiers the rest of Group B had better beware.
Northern Ireland look to their history menReuters UKIt has been so long since Northern Ireland appeared at the finals of a major tournament that fewer than a handful of Michael O’Neill’s squad for the European Championship had been born when the country last graced the game’s greatest stages.
Deschamps follows Jacquet example as hosts France go for gloryReuters UKRather like 1998 World Cup-winning coach Aime Jacquet, Didier Deschamps is using a pragmatic, all-about-the-team approach to Euro 2016 as hosts France look to capture their first major title since Euro 2000.
Injury-hit Germany must rediscover tournament formReuters UKThe German side setting their sights on Euro 2016, 20 years after their last continental trophy, may be completely different from the one that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Vulnerable England set to extend 50 years of hurtReuters UKWhen England fans sang about "30 years of hurt" at Euro '96 they had high hopes of ending the pain with a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup but 20 years on from that agonising near miss there is precious little optimism in the air.
