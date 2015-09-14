Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
-
Republican Rick Perry drops out of presidential raceReutersRepublican Rick Perry, struggling to raise money and languishing near the bottom in presidential opinion polls, on Friday became the first member of the crowded Republican field to drop out of the 2016 White House race.
-
-
-
Candidate Carson tours Ferguson, says lack of 'respect,' not race is issueReutersRepublican presidential candidate Ben Carson toured Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, looking into efforts to rebuild the riot-weary St. Louis suburb and offering advice on how to mend racial divisions in the United States.
-
-
-
Welcome to our live coverage of the first Republican debate. We're joined here by the Reuters Politics team. Here's the lineup for tonight:Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz; Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie and John Kasich will are squaring off at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and four other lower-polling candidates faced off at a separate debate early.Trump won't rule out an independent White House bid at Republican debateUS Presidential Candidate Donald Trump points as he stands outside his hotel
Action Images via Reuters / Russell Cheyne
Real estate mogul Donald Trump refused to rule out an independent bid for the White House during the first Republican presidential debate on Thursday, drawing immediate criticism from rival Rand Paul.
Standing at center stage by virtue of his lead in opinion polls, Trump raised his hand when the moderators asked if any of the 10 Republican candidates would not pledge to support the Republican nominee in the November 2016 election.
"I will not make the pledge at this time," said Trump, who has consistently said for weeks that he would not rule out an independent bid, especially if he felt he was mistreated by the party.
Low-polling Republicans direct fire at Trump
Republican candidate Carly Fiorina wins the web
For some Republicans, a Trump victory looks increasingly possible
-
It's all about Trump at raucous Republican debate reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 6:48:41 AM
-
Trump did not blow everybody else out of the water. He wasn't The Best.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 4:25:31 AM
-
"If you smell something, say something." - Jon Stewartby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:47:36 AM
-
Jon Stewart: "Bullshit is everywhere."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:44:27 AM
-
FLITTER POLL: How did #DonaldTrump do in #GOPDebate ?? TWEET AT ME BABY!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:27:53 AM
-
-
All the powerful people are on The Daily Show right now so we should all be watching that. I am!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:17:47 AM
-
Speaking times:
Trump 10:30
Bush 8:33
Huckabee 6:32
Carson/Cruz tie 6:28
Kasich 6:25
Rubio 6:22
Christie 6:03
Walker 5:43
Paul 4:51by laurlaurlaurzz via twitter 8/7/2015 3:13:21 AM
-
To recap: Hillary Clinton was in Los Angeles raising money with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Hanks during that debate.by Gabriel Debenedetti via twitter 8/7/2015 3:08:34 AM
-
Walker touting his Harley as badge of normalcy. I'll just leave this here: Harley an awkward ride for Walker reut.rs/1h8JsTrby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 3:07:11 AM
-
How does one "win at trade"?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 3:05:10 AM
-
Trump: "We don't win anymore...we can't do anything right...we have to make our country great again and I will do that."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:04:22 AM
-
Bush: I believe we’re at the verge of the greatest time to be alive in this world, but Washington is holding us back.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 3:03:57 AM
-
Bush: "Washington is holding us back."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:03:56 AM
-
Huckabee had a cute zinger there. Election has been about someone high in polls w/ scandals, doesn't know how to govern... Hillary Clinton!by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 3:03:19 AM
-
Is "aggressively normal" a...good thing?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 3:02:53 AM
-
Walker: "I'm a guy with a wife and two kids and a Harley." I won lots. "It wasn't too late for Wisconsin and it's not too late for America."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:02:51 AM
-
Huckabee talking about: "A person who's very high in the polls...who could not lead...Of course I'm talking about Hillary Clinton." Laughterby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:02:05 AM
-
Carson: "I'm the only one that separated Siamese twins!" I think that's a first for any #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:01:16 AM
-
Oops, Cruz calls for "persecuting religious liberty."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:00:40 AM
-
Everyone is dredging up a poor ancestor to bring up to show that they can relate to the middle class. (Dems do this too.) #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 3:00:26 AM
-
Cruz: First thing I'd do in office, I'd rescind all Obama's executive orders. Then I'd get DOJ to investigate Planned Parenthood.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 3:00:16 AM
-
Rubio: My father was a bartender and I'm living the American dream and I want other people to be able to do that too. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:59:46 AM
-
Paul: "I'm a different kind of Republican...I've been to Ferguson. I've been to Baltimore...I'm the only one that leads HRC in 5 states"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:59:13 AM
-
Christie: "We’ve got to stop worrying about being loved and start worrying about being respected." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:59:13 AM
-
-
Steven Tyler of @Aerosmith sitting behind us at #GOPDebate. http://t.co/usWUJ4pRvdAug. 6, 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Christie's closing statement starts with hardscrabble roots, moves to tough on terrorists, then cutting taxes, fighting unions. Applause.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:58:17 AM
-
Kasich closing statement gets big applause. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:57:43 AM
-
I have no idea who "won" this debate.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:57:16 AM
-
Carson: When I operate on people's brains I don't see their skin color, it doesn't make them who they are. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:56:28 AM
-
Dude, sorry, but asking GOP candidates about God and veterans is just a gimme.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:55:52 AM
-
Rubio! SHADE!!! He wins my vote for shade king of the night: God's blessed GOP with many good candidates, Dems can't even find one.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:55:30 AM
-
What they said: underdogs’ debate transcript reut.rs/1ILHdvhby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:54:38 AM
-
Rubio: God has blessed the Republicans with some very good candidates. "The Democrats can't even find one." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:54:35 AM
-
-
Kasich: We've got to listen to other people's voices, respect them. Family faith and friends. (Sounds like a summer camp slogan) #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:53:58 AM
-
Walker FINALLY mentions the union protestors in Wisconsin. It's coming later than I expected.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:53:57 AM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video