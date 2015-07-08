Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Walker: I'm an imperfect man. "It's only by the blood of Jesus Christ that I've been redeemed for my sins."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:53:33 AM
Kasich: "The Lord's not picking us," but because we're so good at lots of stuff, He wants us to succeed.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:53:05 AM
I wish Trump got this question.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 2:52:55 AM
Kasich: This is a movement to restore common sense. Also God. "We've got to unite our country again."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:52:39 AM
Trump draws boos as he bristles at 'war on women' question @mmcassella reuters.com/article/2015/0…by Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 2:52:03 AM
Okay, this last question is just an invitation for the candidates to appeal to evangelical voters.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:51:27 AM
Cruz: God talks to me every day, actually. I'm the son of a pastor. He gave his heart to Jesus. He was an alcoholic and left first.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:51:02 AM
Write in question: Has anybody received a word from God? #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:50:41 AM
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina wins the Web reut.rs/1IRlsP9 via @Reutersby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:50:26 AM
Trump won't rule out an independent White House bid at Republican debate reut.rs/1EcqgJo via @Reutersby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:50:05 AM
this debate peaked early vine.co/v/ewhznEmOF3n/… via @vineappby Sarah G McBride via twitter 8/7/2015 2:48:15 AM
Christie: "Israel..." and "strong" and "safe." And applause. And @megynkelly says up next: "God." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:46:51 AM
Paul: Each one of my budgets has taken a meat axe to foreign aid
I think we ought to quit sending money to countries that burn our flagby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:45:44 AM
Paul: "Do you borrow money from China to send it to anyone? Out of your surplus you can help your allies...Israel is a great ally."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:45:18 AM
Huckabee has a statistic about how old the B52s are that US has in service. But aren't there more sophisticated fighter planes now?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:44:52 AM
Rand Paul said Israel.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:44:51 AM
Huckabee gets question about transgender people in the military. Says it's not social experiment. "We've forgotten why we have a military.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:43:49 AM
Carson is completely avoiding this question. Like, in a really obvious way.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:41:20 AM
Ted Cruz is succumbing to a Bobby Jindal syndrome in which he says stuff people will of course like, but it has no umph, seems self-evident.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:41:14 AM
Q. Have Russia and China committed acts of cyber war? Cruz: "Of course they have." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:39:28 AM
Trump: "If Iran was a stock, you folks should go out and buy it right now." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:38:13 AM
Trump: We have a president who doesn’t have a clue. I would say he’s incompetent, but he’s not nice. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:37:59 AM
.@BretBaier brings up news that Qassem Suleimani is going to visit Russia. Trump: Our president doesn't have a clue. He's incompetent.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:37:25 AM
There's an NWA movie coming out? I should watch TV more often.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:34:52 AM
1st commercial after Walker's policing comments is preview for Straight Outta Compton, a movie about NWA.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:34:48 AM
On q on race and policing, Walker: It’s about training. Making sure they have the proper training, particularly when comes to use of forceby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:34:06 AM
I have Cruz logged as only speaking 3 times in the 1.5 hours we’ve had this debate thus far.by ellencarmichael via twitter 8/7/2015 2:33:51 AM
Walker, on policing: "It's about training. It's about making sure law enforcement professionals...have the proper training."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:32:47 AM
Is it just me or did Paul pause after that marriage/guns line, like he was expecting more applause?by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:32:21 AM
White House contender Donald Trump, known for his inflammatory rhetoric, reacted with pique at a Republican presidential debate on Thursday when asked about his past comments calling women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals.”
Trump dismissed as "political correctness" a question from Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly, who asked him to answer charges that he was part of a "war on women."
Paul: "I don’t want my marriage or my guns registered in Washington" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:32:03 AM
Rand Paul: "I don't want my marriage or my guns registered in Washington." #GOPDebate crowd: "Woo!"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:31:53 AM
-
Kasich: "I just went to the wedding of a friend of mine who’s gay." Doesn’t mean I can’t care about them or love them. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:31:39 AM
-
Kasich says he would attend a gay wedding and "of course" he love his daughters if they came out as gayby Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 2:31:32 AM
This John Kasich fellow is getting some love from the audience at the #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:31:20 AM
Kasich: Some of my best friends are gayby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 2:31:01 AM
Kasich: "I just went to a wedding of a friend of mine who happens to be gay." #GOPDebate "We need to give everybody a chance."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:30:51 AM
Kasich says he attended a same-sex wedding. He isn't pandering at all. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 2:30:29 AM
In today's #GOPDebate sessions, two candidates, Bush & Jindal, have touted their states' rise to AAA bond ratings. #munisby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:29:33 AM
