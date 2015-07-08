Real estate mogul Donald Trump refused to rule out an independent bid for the White House during the first Republican presidential debate on Thursday, drawing immediate criticism from rival Rand Paul.

Standing at center stage by virtue of his lead in opinion polls, Trump raised his hand when the moderators asked if any of the 10 Republican candidates would not pledge to support the Republican nominee in the November 2016 election.

"I will not make the pledge at this time," said Trump, who has consistently said for weeks that he would not rule out an independent bid, especially if he felt he was mistreated by the party.

