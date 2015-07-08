Live political coverage
Trump decided he was pro life after child of friends who was going to be aborted, but wasn't, grew up to be a "total super star."by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:29:04 AM
That was actually courteous of Bush to include the 5 p.m. debaters as potential nominees.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:29:02 AM
Bush denies calling Trump "a clown...a buffoon...an--" oh it's too scary to say on TV!!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:28:27 AM
Last few months of W's admin were a catastrophe - Trump.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:28:13 AM
Trump says he soured on abortion after friends decided last-minute to keep their baby and "that child is now a total super-star." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:27:39 AM
At this point who hasn't compared himself to Reagan? Anyone? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:27:27 AM
Kelly asks Trump: "When did you actually become a Republican?" Trump: "I'm pro-life...I hate the concept of abortion."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:26:57 AM
Rubio: Law already exists to protect the unborn. "It's called the constitution of the United States." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:26:37 AM
"We were the first state to have the 'choose life' license plate." BOOM #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:25:36 AM
Bush says he did lots of stuff as FL gov, like defunding Planned Parenthood, banning partial birth abortions and...AND:by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:24:54 AM
.@megynkelly asks Bush how he could donate to The Bloomberg Foundation, 'so openly in support of abortion.'by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:24:12 AM
From the @SenSchumer statement... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLxaTmaWsAAzv23.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 2:21:23 AM
Trump won't rule out an independent bid White House bid at Republican debate
Real estate mogul Donald Trump refused to rule out an independent bid for the White House during the first Republican presidential debate on Thursday, drawing immediate criticism from rival Rand Paul.
Standing at center stage by virtue of his lead in opinion polls, Trump raised his hand when the moderators asked if any of the 10 Republican candidates would not pledge to support the Republican nominee in the November 2016 election.
"I will not make the pledge at this time," said Trump, who has consistently said for weeks that he would not rule out an independent bid, especially if he felt he was mistreated by the party.
Read more from Steve Holland and James Oliphant in Cleveland
I'm sorry, you can't credit Reagan with "trust but verify." It's a very old Russian saying.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 2:19:00 AM
Is Huckabee the first candidate to mention Israel? #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:18:56 AM
Paul: oppose Iranian deal, will vote against it. But I don't discount negotiating. "I'm a Reagan conservative." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:18:10 AM
Can somebody fact check this thing that Scott Walker constantly says about tying a yellow ribbon around a tree during Iran hostage crisis?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:17:07 AM
Rubio is having a very good night. And he hasn't been drawn into any of the dust-ups. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 2:16:42 AM
Perry says Carly Fiorina, not John Kerry, should have negotiated Iran dealby Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 2:16:35 AM
Rubio: We need to repeal Dodd-Frank. It is eviscerating small businesses and small banks. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:15:33 AM
Rubio: Dodd-Frank is eviscerating small businesses. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:14:52 AM
Trump: "Btw, this country right now owes $19 trillion and they need somebody like me to straighten out that mess." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:13:46 AM
Getting really off-topic. Trump: "Very, very proud" of getting out of Atlantic City. And he could do the same for this country. Wait, no.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 2:13:44 AM
It's like Trump is a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 2:13:30 AM
Trump: I am very proud of myself.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:13:21 AM
Trump on his latest bankruptcy: "These lenders are not babies..." and everybody in Atlantic City is going bankrupt. "I made a lot of money"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:13:14 AM
"What am I saying?" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLxYUqfWwAA-hQN.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 2:12:37 AM
Trump mentions his net worth! That's a bingo item, right? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:12:36 AM
Trump: "I've taken advantage of the laws of our country" to declare bankruptcy for Trump companies. "I do a great job."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:12:31 AM
50 Cent is nodding furiously at this Trump bankruptcy answer.by attackerman via twitter 8/7/2015 2:12:30 AM
Trump: "I have never gone bankrupt, by the way. I have never." Wallace: "But your company- " Trump: "What am I saying?" #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:11:47 AM
If you had Trump to be the first to reference "hookers" and "pimps" you're wrong. #GOPDebateby R.C. Hammond via twitter 8/7/2015 2:11:32 AM
Trump is paying for this microphone! #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 2:11:27 AM
Huckabee: plan to fix entitlements would include "pimps and prostitutes" who are "freeloading' paying their fair share.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:11:15 AM
Huckabee said the word "prostitute" and Chris Wallace said "that's a little R-rated!" #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:10:43 AM
Huckabee manages to wedge pimps into the #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:10:40 AM
Christie on entitlement reform: We can’t fix the problem just by ending Congress’ retirement #GOPdebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:10:10 AM
Huckabee saying Congress should start entitlement reform by changing Congress' own benefits. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:09:24 AM
Handy guide to who's attacked who so far in the #GOPDebate nytimes.com/live/republica… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLxWwPyWIAAZK_a.jpgby Aaron Kessler via twitter 8/7/2015 2:07:22 AM
Wallace asks Christie if Huckabee is lying about how entitlements can be fixed. Christie: "He's not lying, he's just wrong." The Dude abidesby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:07:18 AM
Christie drawing on his previous policy speeches earlier this year, including his entitlement reform proposals.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:07:13 AM
