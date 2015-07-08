Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
-
Blah. blah. Blah. Blah #GOPdebateAug. 6, 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
So far Hillary Clinton seems to be a common target here. Republicans clearly taking aim at her instead of each other (mostly). #GOPdebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:06:01 AM
-
Wallace says Walker didn't create as many jobs in Wisconsin as he promised so "why should voters believe you?" Walker: "Repeal Obamacare."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:05:41 AM
-
Bush's answer on 4 percent growth strikes me as partial at best. #GOPdebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 2:04:53 AM
-
Jeb just looks so terrified the entire time he’s talkingby mollyesque via twitter 8/7/2015 2:04:28 AM
-
Bush: "Rules and taxes" are keeping poor people down. Wants to "change every aspect of regulation...embrace the energy revolution."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:04:17 AM
-
Carson: Clinton "takes advantage of useful idiots" in selling her policies.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:03:42 AM
-
Carson:"If Hillary is the candidate, which I doubt, that would be a dream come true... she counts on the fact that people are ill informedby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:03:25 AM
-
Debate news dump is the new Friday news dump: Top U.S. House Democrat opposes #IranDeal reuters.com/article/2015/0…by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 2:03:10 AM
-
Kasich largedly sidestepped talking Clinton in his answer about economic growth. But NOT Ben Carson! Clintonby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 2:02:49 AM
-
Carson: Hillary is all about "taking advantage of useful idiots." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:02:16 AM
-
Carson "If Hillary is the candidate, which I doubt, that would be a dream come true...She is the epitome of the secular progressive movementby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:01:50 AM
-
Kasich: Then, after we have economic growth, we have to "reach out to the people in the shadows," like minorities.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:01:16 AM
-
Kasich: We have to be pro-growth, balancing budgets. I did lots of great things. "Economic growth is the key to everything."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:00:43 AM
-
Wallace: "Whoever the Republican nominee is, it looks like...he or she will be facing off against Hillary Clinton." How would you handle?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 2:00:09 AM
-
Clinton camp response to Trump's allegation that Hillary went to his wedding because he donated: "That hurts our feelings."by Gabriel Debenedetti via twitter 8/7/2015 1:59:24 AM
-
Meanwhile, in an alternate universe:
-
I love how the analyst on Sky news is disappointed that this is not a more substantive policy debate. Good for him.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:57:31 AM
-
Is Jeb talking about the soft bigotry of low expectations? #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:56:09 AM
-
-
Bush: if states want to opt out of common core, fine. Just make sure your standards are high. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:55:15 AM
-
Rubio: I too believe in curriculum reform, should happen at state and local level, that is where educational policy belongs #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:54:51 AM
-
"He's definitely my friend," Bush says of Rubio. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:54:47 AM
-
So, Huckabee just said there's no role on the federal level for the Dept. of Ed and now Jeb & Rubio are talking education policy.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:54:20 AM
-
-
.@ScottWalker Tweeting from the podium?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:52:27 AM
-
Huckabee: For the governors biggest fight isn't with the other party, it's with the federal governmentby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:51:58 AM
-
Huckabee is talking about how states are being forced to do things they don't want to do. #GOPDebate audience applauds.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:51:16 AM
-
Prediction: "Too big to shrink" is not going to stick, let's not try to make it a thingby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 1:51:00 AM
-
Trump:"Insurance companies have control of the politicians. They have total control of the politicians.They’re making a fortune." #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:50:10 AM
-
Trump saying campaign finance system is broken?? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:50:06 AM
-
An annotated debate transcript from the Washington Post:
Annotated transcript: The Aug. 6 GOP debateWashington PostAn annotated transcript of the Aug. 6 GOP debate.
-
I LOVE THIS Trump: "Hillary Clinton, I said be at my wedding, and she was at my wedding. Because she had to." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:49:55 AM
-
Trump: "I give to everybody...when I need something from them two years later, three years later, I call them and they are there for me."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:49:52 AM
-
"Raise your hands if Trump has given you money!"by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:49:41 AM
-
Trump on Clinton going to his wedding: "she had no choice because I gave."by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:49:35 AM
-
Paul tells Trump he's "on the wrong side" on healthcare and Trump retorts: "I don't think you heard me. You're having a hard time tonight."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:49:03 AM
-
Trump to Rand Paul: I don't think you heard me. You're having a hard time tonight.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:57 AM
-
Paul looks like he's decided use Trump as his sawhorse to get his groove back. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:56 AM
-
So wait, is Trump now advocating that we institute federal oversight of insurance companies and get rid of state commissioners? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:50 AM
-
Trump: Insurance companies have "control of the politicians" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:47 AM
-
Trump on healthcare: It's really annoying that it's different in different states.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:43 AM
-
I am not following -- is this Trump sentence still the same sentence? And what is it about?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:25 AM
-
Trump: "I am the only one on this stage" who was against the war in Iraq at the time it was being voted on.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:22 AM
-
Carson essentially just said we should give the military wide permission to do whatever they want to win wars without public scrutiny.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:48:12 AM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video