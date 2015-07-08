Live political coverage
Carson on waterboarding: "wouldn’t nec'ly be broadcasting to everybody what we’re going to do...no such thing as a politically correct war."by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:47:53 AM
Carson whips out the 'oh I've got a plan, but I don't necessarily think I need to tell the whole public about it' thing. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:47:21 AM
Carson likes to talk about Carson in the third personby Dan Eggen via twitter 8/7/2015 1:46:39 AM
Carson makes a good point - he has been getting no questions!by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:46:37 AM
Calm down, Ben Carson is still there. "I wasn't sure I was going to get to talk again."by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:45:48 AM
Did Walker just misspeak on Egypt/Israel? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:45:31 AM
Indiana and Illinois are really similarly sized, right? And Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama? All the size of that caliphate Jeb mentioned?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:45:03 AM
"A caliphate the size of Indiana" is also a thing that Jeb Bush just said #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:44:13 AM
Bush giving a non-answer, then turns around to blame Obama for ISIS.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:44:10 AM
Very little talk of Hillary Clinton so far. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:43:49 AM
More than half of Americans disagree with Christie's vow to expand the NSA's powers.
"It was a mistake. I wouldn't have gone in." Jeb Bush on the Iraq war. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:43:00 AM
Jeb Bush on Iraq: It was a mistake, I wouldn’t have gone in.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:42:59 AM
Cruz: President Obama, at the prayer breakfast, essentially acted as an apologist (for terrorists).by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:42:15 AM
Cruz wants to kill people who join ISIS or something. Even if you're American. How is that different from what is happening now?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:42:12 AM
Wait, where's Ben Carson? #GOPDebateby elvina_nawaguna via twitter 8/7/2015 1:41:42 AM
Sorry, Cruz, Jindal basically said the exact same thing about need a POTUS who calls out radical Islam by name three hours ago! #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:41:30 AM
Ted Cruz is getting all these weird, slightly blunted questions. It's hard to focus on him. I think his campaign is in soft focus right now.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:40:47 AM
Paul bring up Christie/Obama post-Sandy hug. Christie's retort is that the hugs he remembers are for 9/11 victims. Scrappy! #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:39:59 AM
Paul to Christie, on Obama: "I know you gave him a big hug!"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:39:22 AM
Christie and Paul getting into it on stage. Paul: GET A WARRANT! Christie: "just blolwing hot air about this" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:39:16 AM
Man, this is vicious between Christie and Paul. But a really classic battle. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:39:16 AM
Rand Paul tells Christie: "You fundamentally misunderstand the Bill of Rights...I don't trust President Obama with our records."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:39:09 AM
Paul: I want to collect more records from terrorists, less records from innocent Americans. Christie: That's a completely ridiculous answer.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:38:25 AM
Paul: "I want to collect more records from terrorists, but less records for innocent Americans...I'm proud to stand for the Bill of Rights."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:38:11 AM
Again, Christie has said very similar in previous town halls. He's gotten great practice out on the road. Smart move.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:38:03 AM
Christie: says only one on the stage who has prosecuted and investigated and jailed terrorists in this country after Sept 11th #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:37:35 AM
Christie: Yes, absolutely. Says he is the only person who applied for surveillance warrants. Also went to 9/11 funerals. Security! Words!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:37:33 AM
.@megynkelly asks Christie if he can really blame Rand Paul for next terrorist attack b/c he doesn't support bulk data collection.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:36:53 AM
This is, in all seriousness, what Hillary's doing instead of watching the debate. twitter.com/KimKardashian/…by Gabriel Debenedetti via twitter 8/7/2015 1:35:28 AM
Cruz pledges to defund sanctuary cities. What does this mean?by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:35:06 AM
This has to be what @marcorubio 's camp has been waiting for. Voters who come for the Trump Show but listen to him. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:34:49 AM
Walker tells Wallace: "I actually listened to the American people." And then decided "no amnesty."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:34:10 AM
Rosie O'Donnell, after Trump's comment
Rubio: If El Chapo builds a tunnel under a fence need a way to deal with that too #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:33:28 AM
Rubio: "People feel like we're being taken advantage of." He brings up people waiting years to emigrate legally. #GOPDebate crowd applauds.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:33:04 AM
Rubio: "The evidence is now clear that the majority of people coming across the border are not from Mexico." Says we need a fence thoughby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:32:20 AM
Kasich: DT’s hitting a nerve in this country. People are frustrated, they’re fed up
-
-
-
