Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
-
Kasich: Here’s the thing about Donald Trump, Donald Trump is hitting a nerve in this country.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:31:13 AM
-
Wallace to Kasich: What do you think about what Donald Trump just said? Kasich: We need to take lessons from Donald Trump about speaking outby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:31:04 AM
-
“Reporters, because they’re a very dishonest lot, generally speaking, in the world of politics …” --@realDonaldTrump #GOPDebateby wexler via twitter 8/7/2015 1:30:51 AM
-
-
Trump said illegal immigration wasn't even on anybody's mind until he brought it up at his announcement. Also slammed journos as "dishonest"by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:29:20 AM
-
-
May incorporate that Trump line on reporters into all my bios.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:29:01 AM
-
Trump has yet to refer to himself in the third person. I hope he's feeling well.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:28:46 AM
-
Trump to debate moderator: "if it weren’t for me you wouldn’t even be talking about illegal immigration" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:28:25 AM
-
Trump: "The Mexican govt is much smarter, much sharper, much more cunning and they send the bad ones over" bc they don’t want to pay 4 themby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:27:41 AM
-
I'm going to need a Xanax after that round.#GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:27:19 AM
-
Trump: "Our leaders are stupid..." The Mexicans are smarter and they're taking advantage of us...#GOPDebate audience boos The Donald.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:26:56 AM
-
-
MR GORBACHEV
PUT UP THAT WALL
-
Trump: Mexican government is "more cunning" than US. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:26:35 AM
-
Wallace presses him: You have 30 seconds to explain how you know the Mexican government is deliberately shipping criminals over hereby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:26:19 AM
-
Trump: "reporters, a generally dishonest lot in the world of politics."by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:26:05 AM
-
A reminder: The applause in the hall has very little to do with how conservative activists in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina may react.by Jeff Zeleny via twitter 8/7/2015 1:25:57 AM
-
Wallace confronts Trump on Mexican immigrants called racists. Trump "If it weren't for me, you wouldn't be talking about illegal immigrants"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:25:50 AM
-
We reporters are "a very dishonest lot." #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:25:31 AM
-
Trump question on his Mexico comments!!by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:24:45 AM
-
Airport bar focus group: They're enjoying Mr. Trump.Airport bar focus group: They're not enjoying Dr. Carson.Airport bar focus group: They're enjoying Megyn Kelly.
-
Fox is so baiting Trump. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:24:35 AM
-
-
Bush: Should be a path for earned legal status, including paying a fine. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:24:23 AM
-
Tweeps, can somebody fill me in on "sanctuary cities?" How long have people been using this phrase? Where'd it come from? #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:24:06 AM
-
Bush to himself: "Don't say self-deport. Don't say self-deport."by James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:23:46 AM
-
Jeb Bush: "I've written a book" on immigration. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:23:34 AM
-
Immigration question! But it's going to Bush, not Trump. Oh well.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:22:50 AM
-
Kasich totally not answering the question.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:22:22 AM
-
Kasich making a fiery defense of Medicaid expansion. Great moment for him. Not sure how it sits with the base, though. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:22:21 AM
-
Kasich: Everybody in this country knows that the tsunami of drugs is threatening their families.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:22:12 AM
-
Wow, @JohnKasich gets tough question about how he could dream of expanding medicaid, and he says he'd rather pay for healthcare than prisonsby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:22:11 AM
-
-
Huckabee: It's time we don't "rip up their body parts and sell them like they’re parts to a Buick," he says of fetuses.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:19:37 AM
-
Huckabee now talking about invoking 5th and 14th amendment rights to protect fetuses. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:19:14 AM
-
Huckabee: "The Supreme Court is not the Supreme Being." #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:19:04 AM
-
On abortion, Mike Huckabee says the 5th & 14th Amendment should be invoked to protect zygotes from the moment of fertilization. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:18:52 AM
-
Not sure I entirely understood Walker's reply on whether he'd let a woman die because he'd ban abortion.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:17:59 AM
-
Walker: "There are many other alternatives that would protect the life of that mother." Not an answer. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:17:46 AM
-
Christie has had this question on NJ economy a million times. His town hall meetings have been good practice.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:16:57 AM
-
.@megynkelly to Walker: "Would you really let a mother die rather than have an abortion? #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:16:55 AM
-
Q: Jersey budget is in bad shape. Chris Christie: You shoulda seen the other guy.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 1:16:43 AM
-
Quick response from Hillary Clinton's camp:Fact check: True. #GOPdebate http://t.co/2PcAaN1rEB
-
Remember when Chris Christie was the most colorful guy in the room? #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:15:31 AM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video