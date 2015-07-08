Live political coverage
Now Chris Wallace asks Ted Cruz how he can actually build on new ideas rather than pander to the base. And Ted Cruz says words. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:14:55 AM
Megyn Kelly hits Trump for calling women nasty names. He says he's been nice to her, but maybe he shouldn't be cause of her treatment of himby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/7/2015 1:14:27 AM
Trump on previous comments about women, "oftentimes it's fun, it's kidding, we have a good time." CAN'T YOU TAKE A JOKE, MEGYN? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:14:19 AM
Trump is really walking the edge here. If he makes it personal, he's hurting himself. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:13:19 AM
Trump: "What I say is what I say....I've been very nice to you although I could maybe not be based on the way you've treated me." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:13:13 AM
Trump on war women: he says doesn't have time for political correctnessby Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 1:12:57 AM
Trump: "I don't have time for total political correctness." #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:12:31 AM
Trump: "I think the big problem that this country has is being politically correct." BIG CHEERS #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:12:21 AM
Audience audibly laughing as Trump is asked about all the bad names he calls women.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:11:50 AM
.@megynkelly now listing the insults The Donald has hurled at women. He says: "Only Rosie O'Donnell." Kelly: "No it wasn't."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:11:50 AM
OOO Trump question now! Fun ahead?by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:11:20 AM
Jeb: They call me Veto Corleone.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:10:57 AM
The moderators are starting out with good, challenging questions. Great job @megynkelly & @BretBaier . #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:10:50 AM
Rubio: "This election cannot be a resume competition. It’s important to be qualified… but if resume competition, Hillary Clinton will win."by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:10:39 AM
Rubio: "How is Hillary Clinton going to lecture me about living paycheck to paycheck? I was raised paycheck to paycheck." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:10:08 AM
Rubio doing a great job of reframing his youth and newness to the scene as a big positive.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:09:56 AM
Rubio: "How is Hillary Clinton going to lecture me about living paycheck to paycheck? I was raised paycheck to Paycheck." He draws cheers.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:09:34 AM
Marco Rubio: "Hillary Clinton's going to be the next president" unless the race is about the future. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:08:54 AM
Rubio's line about Clinton and a "resume election" is a really good one. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:08:48 AM
Ben Carson: "The thing that is most important is having a brain." Does he understand how this could be major SHADE? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:08:06 AM
Now @megynkelly listing @BenCarson2016 's various factual errors in campaigning. His reply: "most important is having a brain." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:07:42 AM
No one lowers the temperature in the room like Ben Carson. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:07:14 AM
Rand Paul coming out swinging against Trump, too!by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:07:07 AM
When does Trump break a chair over Paul? #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:06:23 AM
Paul on Trump: He buys and sells politicians of all stripes. He’s already hedging his bets on the Clintons. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:06:19 AM
Trump: I will not make the pledge at this time.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/7/2015 1:06:08 AM
Rand Paul: "This is what's wrong...he's already hedging his bets on the Clintons." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:05:52 AM
It's already a street fight. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:05:32 AM
"I can't say I have to respect the person who if it's not me...we want to win and we will win...I want to run as the Republican nominee."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:05:30 AM
Off to a fun start! Thanks Trump! "I cannot say" I would support the eventual R nominee.by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:05:07 AM
OH SNAP. Good question to start. Trump of course raises hand to say won't pledge to support eventual GOP nominee.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:05:01 AM
Trump already dominating debate just by virtue of the first question. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:04:39 AM
Ah, the inevitable LeBron reference.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:04:23 AM
Gov Kasich's home-court advantage clear in intros and appluseby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:04:05 AM
One minute for answers, 30 seconds for followups, and a completely - if the happy hour debate is an indication - ineffectual ding of a bell.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:03:52 AM
How nervous are these folks on the stage right now, first minute of first presidential debate? Who would admit to it...by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/7/2015 1:03:37 AM
The crowd for this debate is waaaaay more pumped, clearly!by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 1:03:27 AM
Kasich gets a LeBron-style cheer. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:03:01 AM
-
.@megynkelly says: "In the center of the stage...Donald Trump"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/7/2015 1:02:26 AM
