Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Trump has his book cover face on. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 1:02:21 AM
Megyn Kelly: Fiorina "unleashed a can" in the first debate. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 12:59:19 AM
7 down, 10 to go. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/7/2015 12:58:22 AM
Look who else is in ClevelandVicki Willard, Linda Herren (GA Natl Committee) and yours truly getting ready for debate http://t.co/0ZBOnZicqEAug. 6, 2015
Is it better to be the star of the B-Team debate or one of the pack at A-Team debate? @ewstephe Carly wins the web blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…by Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 12:36:32 AM
Carly wins the webReutersThe first of two early Republican presidential candidates' debate had not even ended on Thursday when the U.S. social media world began declaring former business executive Carly Fiorina the clear winner.
Low-polling U.S. Republicans direct fire at Trump. by @steveholland1 @jamesoliphant reuters.com/article/2015/0…by Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 12:23:24 AM
“Hillary Clinton I think is a terrific woman,” Trump is quoted as saying in 2012. Reporters have been given pizzas by the Clinton campaignby Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 12:16:37 AM
At Clinton HQ, room is decorated with posters of Repub 2016 contenders overlaid with warm comments they have made in the past about Clintonby Caren Bohan via twitter 8/7/2015 12:15:52 AM
Is Regina a Democat or a Republicat? She has been mum on the first debate so far. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLw8duOWoAAF3mj.jpgby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/7/2015 12:10:48 AM
What they said
A transcript from the 5 p.m. debate: blogs.reuters.com
Debate doyenne, deadbeat? @michelleconlin looks at @carlyfiorina and her IOUs reuters.com/article/2015/0… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLw6RMeWoAAb28W.jpgby Sarah G McBride via twitter 8/7/2015 12:02:06 AM
For Repub debate tonite #FF @FlitterOnFraud @ewstephe @AmandaBecker @jamesoliphant @alinaselyukh @idreesali114 @mmcassella @steveholland1by Caren Bohan via twitter 8/6/2015 11:59:11 PM
The key points made by candidates during the 5pm Republican debate: graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/election-re…by Amanda Becker via twitter 8/6/2015 11:59:02 PM
They are selling beer to the crowd here at the Q. Could be a lively debate! #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 11:49:50 PM
There go more American jobs.... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLw17gyWIAAV-g_.jpgby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 11:42:15 PM
Low-polling Republicans direct fire at Trump reut.rs/1IR49h8 via @Reutersby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/6/2015 11:27:33 PM
And the winner is declared.... twitter.com/FoxNewsInsider…by Arlene Getz via twitter 8/6/2015 11:00:50 PM
Live Reuters coverage on the #GOPdebate : live.reuters.com/Event/Election…by Arlene Getz via twitter 8/6/2015 10:59:44 PM
12 money-in-politics facts about former Hewlett-Packard CEO @CarlyFiorina from @Publici http://t.co/0HONgaeiCW http://t.co/KqphrpY2PCAug. 6, 2015
First Democratic presidential debate October 13, Nevada reut.rs/1IQ6M2G via @Reutersby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/6/2015 10:51:30 PM
The candidates are doing their own spinning after the debate. No handlers. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 10:40:53 PM
Low-polling Republicans direct fire at Trump
Republican presidential candidates who did not qualify for a prime-time debate wasted no time in criticizing poll leader Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him a flip-flopper on key issues and too close to Democrats Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Read more
Trump at center stage as Republicans square off in first debate reut.rs/1IOBjhj via @Reutersby Amanda Becker via twitter 8/6/2015 10:33:48 PM
Carly Fiorina is somewhere in there. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLwkwtdWUAAppIU.jpgby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 10:27:15 PM
Ooh wow the talking heads on @FoxNews analyzing the debate agree with me about @CarlyFiorina -- consensus!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:23:14 PM
And first #GOPDebate over! What did you guys think?by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:20:35 PM
Gilmore is seriously into his resume.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:20:18 PM
My one-person non-scientific analysis says Carly Fiorina did really well in this debate.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:20:17 PM
Jindal: "Immigration without assimilation is an invasion." Says he is tired of the hyphenated Americans. #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:19:42 PM
Fiorina: "I'm not a member of the political class...I can do this job." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:19:31 PM
And we have America becoming Greece, courtesy of Graham! #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:18:57 PM
#Grahama : No moderates in Iran, they’ve been killed a long time ago #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:18:11 PM
Perry: Country needs a corporate executive type and it's ME. Fiorina: uh, hello?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 10:14:50 PM
I would like more details from Rick Perry on how he proposes to jump start that economic growth he is talking about. Policy, please.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:14:40 PM
Santorum: "You don't have seven children & bring them into this world if you're not optimistic about the future."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:14:28 PM
-
NO ONE CAN JUST SAY TWO WORDSby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:13:23 PM
In answer to question asking for two words to describe Clinton, most GOP candidates fail to count to two.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:13:06 PM
Graham: I would give up some Social Security to save the system #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:11:54 PM
What two words would you use to describe Hillary Clinton? Pataki: "Divisive with no vision at all."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:11:48 PM
Graham has a sad story and himself appears sad.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 10:11:23 PM
Graham: "I will be the Ronald Reagan if I can find a Tip O'Neill." #GOPDebateby Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:11:13 PM
It amuses me how people who are career politicians who spent years and years in Washington (on BOTH sides) refer to themselves as outsiders.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:10:11 PM
