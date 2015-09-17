Live political coverage
Rand Paul: "Sometimes both sides of a civil war are evil-in the Middle East every time we've toppled a secular dictator we've gotten chaos"by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:50:13 AM
Is it that Ted Cruz is best placed in front of the camera? Or just doing a better job looking into it? I feel like he can see in my soul...by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:50:01 AM
Paul: Sometimes intervention makes us less safe. We need to think before we act. A lot of interventions have backfired. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:49:47 AM
Trump: He shouldn't have drawn the line in the first place but he should have carried out the strike once Assad crossed the line.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:49:37 AM
Trump: I wouldn't have drawn the red line in Syria. Obama, he just doesn't have courage #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:49:13 AM
Uhoh, Rand Paul is recommending nuance in foreign policy discussions.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:49:11 AM
Argument about whether Obama should have authorized a strike after Assad crossed his 'red line.' Rubio: no, b/c he only wanted a pinprick.'by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:48:59 AM
Rubio hasn't jumped into the fray. But got big applause on his Syria's answer.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:48:50 AM
Hugh Hewitt takes over the questioning. Sarah McBride wrote this story about him yesterday.
Trump: I wouldn’t have drawn red line with Syria... Somehow he (Obama) just doesn't have courage, there's something missing from our pres.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:48:21 AM
Trump: I wouldn't have drawn that red line on Syria. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:47:51 AM
Bush: We need to be strong against China, should use offensive tactics on cybersecurity, should be stiffer sanctions #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:47:06 AM
Bush: Need to re-establish our commitment to Israel, which has been tattered by this administration. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:46:30 AM
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Dr. Ben Carson (L) and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) listen as businessman Donald Trump speaks during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, United States, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Huckabee: new utterances.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:46:04 AM
Never accuse Huckabee of being hyperbolic. "This is about the survival of western civilization"by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:46:02 AM
Bush on Iran: "It's not a strategy to tear up an agreement" ... should reinforce relationship with Israel, create deterrent effect.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:45:27 AM
Bush: "It's not a strategy to tear up an agreement."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:45:11 AM
Republican U.S. presidential candidates pose at the start of the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, United States, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul: We do need to be engaged with Russia. Doesn’t mean we give them a free pass. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:44:52 AM
Paul: On China, we don’t need to be rash or reckless, need to leave lines of communication open. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:44:32 AM
Walker: a state dinner w/ China is like giving a "21 gun salute" for its cyber attacks #GOPDebateby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:44:07 AM
Paul: We should neither stop talking to Russia nor tear up the Iran deal.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:43:42 AM
Paul getting some death stares from the rest of the field. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:43:38 AM
Rand Paul takes a dig at Fiorina. Didn't expect that one.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:43:07 AM
Kasich: A lot of our problem in the world today is we don’t have the relationships with our allies. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:42:20 AM
If I were to choose a 2016 candidate to read me stories as I fell asleep at night it would be Ben Carson, great cadence.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:42:07 AM
Cruz: This Iranian nuclear deal is nothing short of catastrophic #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:41:01 AM
Fiorina: The only way he (Putin) will stop is to sense strength and resolve on the other side. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:39:43 AM
Carly: Arm the Kurds. Share intel w/Egypt. Share bombs w/Jordan.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:39:25 AM
Fiornia throwing down some serious foreign policy knowledge.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:39:17 AM
Fiorina is bearing some foreign policy teethby Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/17/2015 12:39:02 AM
Fiorina throws down the SULEIMANI card. Take that, Trump. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:39:00 AM
Fiorina: Having met Vladimir Putin I wouldn’t talk to him at all #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:38:53 AM
Carly says she wouldn't talk to Putin at all. She'd work on missile defense in Poland & do military exercises in the Baltic states.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:38:18 AM
Republican Santorum says radical Iran, Iraq Muslims in 'death cult'U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum said on Wednesday that radical Shi'ite Muslims in Iran and Iraq believe in an "apocalyptic version" of Islam that he called a "death cult."
Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania whose popularity among Republicans hovers in the low single digits, made the comments during a televised debate while assailing the international deal to curb Iran's nuclear program.
Santorum said more than two-thirds of Iranian and Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims "believe that the end of the world is going to come within their lifetime" because "their regime preaches it."
Rubio's really on it when it comes to foreign policy. He cites Putin's statement that the fall of the USSR was the greatest catastrophe.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:37:47 AM
