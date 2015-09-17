Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:37:46 AM
If you really listen to Trump on foreign policy, he's against military interventions and for tons and tons of diplomacy8:36 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Rubio never gets drawn into these mud fights. But it also sometimes makes him invisible. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:37:23 AM
Did Trump just say let Syria and ISIS fight each other and pick up the remnants?? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:36:45 AM
Trump: "We don't along with anybody" (On world leaders, not his fellow candidates)by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:36:36 AM
In his own way. Trump is talking about diplomatic engagement, a la a certain Barack Obama. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:36:33 AM
The stylistic difference between Donald Trump and Ben Carson is roughly the size of the Grand Canyon. #CNNDebateby Chris.Cillizza via twitter 9/17/2015 12:36:01 AM
So there are no time limits, I guess. This is one big missing plane. Or poop cruise. Half the candidates have hardly spoken. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:35:30 AM
Bush and Trump spar like a couple of teenagers. Trump shouts "WRONG!" Then Carson, softly, shuts them down with: "Can I say something?"by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:35:26 AM
In case you were worried, Carson will not "lick the boots of billionaires."by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:35:16 AM
Trump to Bush: More energy tonight, I like that. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:34:43 AM
That soft-toned interjection by Carson. That was an interesting moment.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:34:43 AM
Trump: Nobody has control of me other than the people of this country. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:34:36 AM
Trump now running the debate and calling on candidates. To Jeb: "More energy tonight, I like that ... ok, go ahead."by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:34:34 AM
Trump turned down "last week" $5 million dollars blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…
via @FlitterOnFraudby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:34:18 AM
Trump: I turned down last week $5 million from somebody (a donor). HMMM WHO? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:33:55 AM
Jeb, actually Trump said the Clinton line about his wedding at the last debate. You were there. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:33:54 AM
Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook pre-debate pep talk touches on planned parenthood, middle class, Lindsey Graham. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEHOlcUYAANNu7.jpgby Evan Halper via twitter 9/17/2015 12:33:35 AM
Trump and Bush argue about whether Trump failed to get permission to build a casino in Florida. Bush says it's because he wouldn't allow it.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:33:14 AM
Seriously? Was there even the slightest chance Jeb Bush would ever be like, I'm a total stooge? Waste of a question. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:33:08 AM
Bush and Trump talking over themselves for the first time of the night.by alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:32:57 AM
"Sir, are you a puppet?" #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:32:09 AM
Did Kasich just put his hand on Carly's shoulder?by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:31:32 AM
It's not that politicians are bad people, it's that they've been in that system forever- Carly Fiorina #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:31:05 AM
So Carson is basically boiling his campaign down to "won't someone please think of the children"? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:30:54 AM
Does Ben Carson normally not wear glasses? #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:29:54 AM
Reminder: Trump demanded last week that Jeff Zucker donate the proceeds of ad sales from this debate to "veterans."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:29:20 AM
“I’d be inclined to turn it off." Kasich on the debate so farby Robert Costa via twitter 9/17/2015 12:28:57 AM
Christie: I am a Republican in NJ, I wake up every morning as an outsider. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:28:55 AM
Christie: I'm a republican in New Jersey... I wake up every morning as an outsider! #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:28:36 AM
Christie says every morning when he wakes up someone is trying to beat his head in because he is a Republican in New Jersey.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:28:35 AM
-
Kasich gets points for Latin!! Kasich: we just spent 10 minutes here with a lot of ad hominem #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:28:16 AM
Kasich tries to position himself as the grown-up in the room, slams the back-and-forth between his opponents #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:27:41 AM
Still no policy discussion in second debate, btw #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:27:39 AM
