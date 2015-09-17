Live political coverage
Kasich: "If I were sitting at home watching this, I'd be inclined to turn it off."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:27:15 AM
Walker: just because he (Trump) says it doesn’t make it true. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:27:08 AM
Walker on his record as governor: "Just because [Trump] says it, doesn't make it true." #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:27:07 AM
Walker on Trump: Just because he says it, doesnt mean it's true.by Arlene Getz via twitter 9/17/2015 12:26:47 AM
Trump takes a sideswipe at Walker by mentioning the Wisconsin governor's slide in the polls in Iowa. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:26:44 AM
Walker on Trump's criticisms of him: "Just because he says it doesn't make it true." Gets applause.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:26:35 AM
Walker: we’re not talking about real issues. Mr. Trump, we don’t need an apprentice in the White House, we have one right now. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:25:33 AM
Jeb Bush ceded his very first opportunity to attack Donald Trump to Scott Walker.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/17/2015 12:25:21 AM
CNN should be honest and say, for the first part of the debate, we're going to give you all a chance to insult Donald Trump. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:25:04 AM
Walker: "Mr. Trump, we don't need an apprentice in the White House."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:24:55 AM
Jeb on Trump's diplomacy style: "You can't insult leaders around the world and expect it to work."by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:24:51 AM
Bush: Presidential duties require "a steadiness…you can't just talk about this stuff and insult leaders around the world."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:24:35 AM
Trump: Pataki was a failed governor in NY, he wouldn’t be elected dog catcher now #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:24:14 AM
Do any towns actually elect their dogcatchers? Always thought that was an appointment system. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:23:57 AM
When Trump says "that side" he's being literal: the crowd at Reagan Library is mostly rich donors.8:22 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Semi-regretting my intense Pilates classes on back-to-back days ... my abs hurt when I laugh.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:23:40 AM
Trump: Everything I've done virtually has been a tremendous successby Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/17/2015 12:23:40 AM
"I think there's a sophomoric quality that is entertaining about Mr. Trump." says Rand Paul. Then Trump makes fun of him. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:23:02 AM
Trump on Paul: I never attacked him on his looks, and believe me, there's plenty of subject matter there #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:22:50 AM
Rand: Sophomoric quality that is entertaining about Mr. Trump. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:22:41 AM
Trump: "I never attacked him [Paul] on his look and believe me there is plenty of subject matter there."by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:22:39 AM
Rand Paul: "There is a sophomore quality that is very entertaining about Trump," says he acts like he's in junior high.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:22:19 AM
Trump: What I am far more than an entertainer is a businessman. (He also gets in a hard jab against Rand Paul fast.) #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:22:04 AM
Fiorina sidesteps her first question, which was about Trump with nukes.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:21:33 AM
First words out of Trump's mouth after the intro is Rand Paul's low polling and that he "shouldn't even" be on the stageby Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/17/2015 12:21:09 AM
Trump on Fiorina: "First of all, Rand Paul shouldn't even be on the stage" #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:21:02 AM
From the Clinton HQ series on Ronald Reagan and 2026, taxes and Rubio edition: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEH4fUWIAAR02e.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:38 AM
And there is Donald Trump.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:34 AM
CNN moderator doesn't accept Carly's non answer. She punts it to voters.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:25 AM
Carly, asked whether she'd feel comfortable with Trump having the nuclear codes, says he's a "wonderful entertainer."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:08 AM
From the Clinton HQ series on Ronald Reagan versus 2016, Trump and immigration: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEHrl1WIAQgmnl.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:02 AM
Christie just pulled a power move-- I'd like u 2 take the camera off me &put on the audience...proceeds to diss Obama #GOPDebate #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/17/2015 12:20:00 AM
-
Christie trying to break out of the pack already, just in his intro #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:19:51 AM
Low-polling Republican candidates bash Trump in pre-debate gatheringREUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Low-polling Republican presidential candidates attempted to cast doubt on lead rival Donald Trump on Wednesday, venting their frustrations at the state of the 2016 race by calling the billionaire a fake conservative with a checkered business past.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and former New York Governor George Pataki led the charge against Trump at a debate of four candidates who did not have enough strength in opinion polls to make it to a prime-time debate later.
From the Clinton HQ series on Ronald Reagan versus 2016, Walker and unions: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEHfPHWEAAIYfW.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:18:52 AM
