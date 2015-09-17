This just in from reporter Erin McPike:



"Ohio Governor John Kasich was the only candidate not named Donald Trump attacked in the undercard debate.



South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham attacked him twice, including in his final answer, for being weak on defense, saying Kasich would close four U.S. military bases.



Graham campaign manager Christian Ferry explained after the debate’s conclusion, “He and Governor Kasich have a very different view on what it takes to win this war and what it takes to have a prepared military ready to do it. They have a fundamental disagreement.”



Even though Kasich is refusing to mention his rivals by name to draw contrasts at this point in the race, his communications director, Rob Nichols, told Reuters Graham’s claims are “nonsense.”



“We want to end the sequestration on defense, spend more on defense where necessary, but reform the Pentagon,” Nichols said, providing evidence of Kasich’s previous calls to increase the U.S. naval fleet if he becomes commander in chief."