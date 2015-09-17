Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Christie tells CNN to take the camera off of him. And they did it. Someone takes good directions...by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:18:49 AM
John Kasich is like, 'you guys like the plane? Eh? I actually FLEW on this plane! WITH Ronald Reagan!'by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:18:29 AM
Fiorina's intro well composed with personal and professional details.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:18:14 AM
Kasich plays the I'VE FLOWN ON THIS PLANE card. Baller move. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:18:12 AM
Carly: "My story, from secretary to CEO, is only possible in this nation…I am prepared to lead the resurgence of this great nation."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:17:42 AM
This just in from reporter Erin McPike:
"Ohio Governor John Kasich was the only candidate not named Donald Trump attacked in the undercard debate.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham attacked him twice, including in his final answer, for being weak on defense, saying Kasich would close four U.S. military bases.
Graham campaign manager Christian Ferry explained after the debate’s conclusion, “He and Governor Kasich have a very different view on what it takes to win this war and what it takes to have a prepared military ready to do it. They have a fundamental disagreement.”
Even though Kasich is refusing to mention his rivals by name to draw contrasts at this point in the race, his communications director, Rob Nichols, told Reuters Graham’s claims are “nonsense.”
“We want to end the sequestration on defense, spend more on defense where necessary, but reform the Pentagon,” Nichols said, providing evidence of Kasich’s previous calls to increase the U.S. naval fleet if he becomes commander in chief."
Gee, good thing Trump wasn't speaking in a braggadocious way when he mentioned his billions. (Did I spell that right?) #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:17:15 AM
Again I say - @realDonaldTrump is making a yuge play for the votes of veterans. Yuge. Just did it. Did it yesterday: reuters.com/article/2015/0…by Erin McPike via twitter 9/17/2015 12:16:36 AM
Guessing that was the first time braggadocios was dropped on the presidential debate stage.by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:16:15 AM
Donald Trump throws in a plug for his book during his introduction,by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:16:06 AM
Carson welcomes Carly Fiorina to main stage. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:16:01 AM
It's true. Nobody else on this stage has written the BEST SELLING BUSINESS BOOK OF ALL TIME. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:15:53 AM
Does Donald Trump do anything not in a braggadocious way?by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:15:48 AM
ha ha drought wildfires destruction ha ha like my water bottle
hmm. not sure that joke worked.by Dan Eggen via twitter 9/17/2015 12:15:19 AM
I suspect Rubio thought that water joke would come across as funnier than it actually was. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:14:49 AM
Marco Rubio: "I'm aware that California has a drought so…" climate change comment? No! "That's why I made sure I brought my own water."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:14:38 AM
Ouch. That Marco Rubio water joke. It was more awkward than that awkward drink he was alluding to.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:14:12 AM
Huckabee trying to get on Trump's good side? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/17/2015 12:14:11 AM
Did Mike Huckabee just say he would make Donald Trump his secretary of state? (I'm kidding)by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:13:46 AM
Huckabee says: "None of us on this stage are under investigation…"by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/17/2015 12:13:40 AM
Kasich campaign calls Graham's claim Kasich would close four military bases "nonsense," saying Kasich wants to increase size of U.S. Navy.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/17/2015 12:13:36 AM
Mike Huckbee's first swing: At Bernie Sanders. Didn't see that one coming.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:13:04 AM
Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook revs up the staff before the GOP debate. "Hillary just called him herself." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEFWklWIAETbdG.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:09:34 AM
What it’s like for the journalists who cover Trump reut.rs/1NxMWuV @FlitteronFraudby James Oliphant via twitter 9/17/2015 12:09:21 AM
It's moments away from the GOP debate at Clinton HQ and the rapid response team is ready cc @IanSams @JesseLehrich http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEE8B5XAAAJso2.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:07:49 AM
Bobby Jindal has no time for photos.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/17/2015 12:05:32 AM
At Clinton HQ, in their Reagan versus 2016 series on Bush & gun violence: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEDdHDUYAA94Ic.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:01:18 AM
At Clinton HQ, in their Reagan versus 2016 series: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPEDLnnUsAEH-hp.jpgby Amanda Becker via twitter 9/17/2015 12:00:10 AM
Bush seeks to shed 'low-energy' tag at Republican debate
Jeb Bush, once a heavy favorite for the Republican nomination, will try to energize his presidential campaign on Wednesday when he goes into a prime-time debate where Donald Trump looms large.
The former Florida governor, an establishment Republican, has been overshadowed by Trump's bomb-throwing rhetoric in the contest to become the party's candidate for the November 2016 presidential election.
A Bush campaign aide said Jeb will focus on his “hopeful, optimistic vision” for how he would lead the country and that if an opportunity presents itself to contrast himself with Trump, he will take it. “He’s not going to shy away on the Trump front,” said the aide.
RR over Trump: 'I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots."by Amanda Becker via twitter 9/16/2015 11:57:46 PM
-
Grahams postdebate statement? "Like Reagan facing dwn the Evil Empire, Graham has the uncompromised determination 2 destroy radical Islam.."by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:55:37 PM
Graham is too smart to really believe he's going to win the nomination. So is he trying to set a policy agent for next prez, Dem or Rep?by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:50:30 PM
Tales from the trail
Lindsey Graham wants to talk about ISIS, and he used every opportunity he could in Wednesday night’s debate for lower-polling candidates– even when he was asked about something else.
The South Carolina senator devoted his minute-long introduction time to argue for the use of troops to fight ISIS. An hour into the debate, Graham mentioned at least three times that he’s made 35 trips to Iraq and Afghanistan. Asked about the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage, Graham squeezed in a reference to ISIS.
“Whether you’re the wedding cake baker, the gay couple, or preacher – radical Islam would kill you all if they could,” Graham said.
-
The only candidate not named Trump attacked in undercard debate: John Kasich, who Graham attacked as not strong enough on foreign policy.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 11:49:10 PM
