"The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton again hosted reporters at its Brooklyn headquarters to watch the GOP debate.



In the viewing room, Clinton's team had posted large photos of each Republican candidate in the main debate, with quotes of former President Ronald Reagan, whose presidential library at which the debate is taking place, on key issues on which the current candidates have diverged.



A sampling:



"Ronald Reagan on immigration, October 21, 1984 (superimposed over Donald Trump): 'I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and who have libed here even though some time back they may have entered the country illegally.'"



"Ronald Reagan on gun violence, March 29, 2991 (superimposed over Jeb Bush): 'Critics claim that 'waiting period' legislation in the states that have it doesn't work, that criminals just go to nearby states that lack such laws to buy their weapons. True enough, and all the more reason to have a Federal law that fills the gaps.'"



"Ronald Reagan on unions, September 3, 1981 (superimposed over Scott Walker): 'Collective bargaining in the years since has played a major role in America's economic miracle.'"