This just in from reporter Amanda Becker, from Clinton's HQ in Brooklyn, where she has invited journalists to watch the GOP Debate:
"The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton again hosted reporters at its Brooklyn headquarters to watch the GOP debate.
In the viewing room, Clinton's team had posted large photos of each Republican candidate in the main debate, with quotes of former President Ronald Reagan, whose presidential library at which the debate is taking place, on key issues on which the current candidates have diverged.
A sampling:
"Ronald Reagan on immigration, October 21, 1984 (superimposed over Donald Trump): 'I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and who have libed here even though some time back they may have entered the country illegally.'"
"Ronald Reagan on gun violence, March 29, 2991 (superimposed over Jeb Bush): 'Critics claim that 'waiting period' legislation in the states that have it doesn't work, that criminals just go to nearby states that lack such laws to buy their weapons. True enough, and all the more reason to have a Federal law that fills the gaps.'"
"Ronald Reagan on unions, September 3, 1981 (superimposed over Scott Walker): 'Collective bargaining in the years since has played a major role in America's economic miracle.'"
Lindsey Graham's workshop on how to only talk about ISIS, even when asked about gay marriage: blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:46:50 PM
Graham: Radical Islamists are "religious Nazis running wild."by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:46:40 PM
Graham has said "i've been to Iraq 35 times" 35 times this debate... probably #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:46:36 PM
Calling Obama a socialist. Drink.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:44:46 PM
The NRA: Protecting your right to large-sized sodas.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:38:46 PM
Worth noting Graham sounds exactly like he does in the Senate. Isn't changing his message or tone. Would say same if he wasn't running.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:38:06 PM
Graham: Not going to shut the government down, am sick of hearing this. Am trying to get the R party in a position to win. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:37:50 PM
Graham: "I'm tired of telling people things they want to hear that we can't do." That is practically GOP apostasy. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 11:37:14 PM
Graham: I'm tired of telling people things they wanna hear that i know we can't do... if I was president, I wouldn't put one penny to PPby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:36:40 PM
Jindal stomping all over that 11th commandment. "It's time to have Republicans with a backbone in Washington, DC" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:36:36 PM
Lindsey Graham seems really frustrated. "I’m tired of telling people things they want to hear that we can’t do"by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:36:30 PM
Jindal: If we can't defund Planned Parenthood, it is time to be done with the Republican party.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:35:46 PM
Graham: If you want to repeal Obamacare, get a new president. If you want to defund Planned Parenthood, elect a pro-life president.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:34:21 PM
And now Graham is explaining how vetoes work.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:33:45 PM
Jindal arguing that Senate could stop Iran deal by eliminating the filibuster. But it still wouldn't be able to overcome a veto....by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 11:33:28 PM
Graham: Assad must go. If he doesn’t go it never ends.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:32:53 PM
by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:32:03 PM
Graham: Do you think Putin would be in the Ukraine or Syria today if Ronald Reagan were prez? No.by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:31:24 PM
Rick Santorum is trying to scare people by talking about how IRANIANs believe in End Times.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:30:11 PM
Pataki on Iran: we gonna reject this deal on day one and reinforce sanctionsby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:28:16 PM
Graham: The first thing I’m going to do as CinC is call the chairman of the joint chiefs and ask what do you need that you don’t have.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:28:04 PM
Would you authorize a strike against iran nuke facilities? Graham: What's important, they know I would if I had to"by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:26:43 PM
Graham's "We're Gonna Drink More" is the first slogan that approaches the appeal of "Make America Great Again"7:14 PM - 16 Sep 2015
I'll take seven twitter.com/RyanLizza/stat…by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:23:09 PM
So the trolling begins twitter.com/PeterHamby/sta…by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:22:17 PM
Informal survey of top-tier Republican candidates finds most are not watching this debate, but some aides are listening to the questions.by Jeff Zeleny via twitter 9/16/2015 11:20:33 PM
Graham: To middle class, I understand you, you’re one broken car away from going on vacation, one sick child away from changing budgetby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:20:02 PM
I miss Rick Perry. He's a high-energy person. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 11:18:08 PM
