Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
-
Pataki: Would keep (mortgage) deduction. Would lower rates dramatically.
Would keep home mortgage deduction, charitable deductionby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:18:02 PM
-
Pataki: Would pass 12 percent rate on manufacturing so we can make things in America again.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:17:52 PM
-
Is your Twitter feed getting a little overwhelming? Primo quality live coverage righttttt here: live.reuters.com/Event/Election…
#GOPDebate #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:16:57 PM
-
-
-
Santorum: 20 percent flat tax on income, capital gains, corporations #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:16:04 PM
-
So Jindal saying would tax carried interest like all income - way lower? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:15:30 PM
-
-
Pataki: I would tax carried income same as rest of income
Would not give a special break to the Wall Street fat cats #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:14:01 PM
-
Pataki on hedgefunds: It's hard for me to say i'm with Donald Trump on anything, but on this issue, I agree with him #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:13:59 PM
-
-
Pataki: I would throw out the entire corrupt tax code... incomprehensible gobbledygook #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:13:25 PM
-
Fact-checking Santorum's data: http://t.co/nWR9c0pdgO7:03 PM - 16 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Graham: Yes, I will at times say nice things about Democrats, will work with them. I will put the country ahead of party. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:12:34 PM
-
This is what filing center sees now - our feed to undercard debate got cut. Press wouldn't be laughing if main show! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPD4Pp_UYAAaHBc.jpgby Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 11:12:16 PM
-
Graham goes there: "Secretary Clinton, where the hell were you on the night of the Benghazi attacks." #CNNDebate7:10 PM - 16 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
We briefly lost the TV feed of the pre-debate and looks like this gentleman trying to work it out http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPD4B4ZVAAAl8Pk.jpgby Steve Holland via twitter 9/16/2015 11:11:42 PM
-
Graham: "That's the first thing I'm going to do as president--we're going to drink more." #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 11:11:41 PM
-
Lindsey Graham has said this drinking thing before. "That's the first thing I'm going to do as president. We're going to drink more."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:11:38 PM
-
Graham on Clinton: Where the hell were you on the night of the Benghazi attack? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:11:37 PM
-
And we have Benghazi! #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:11:08 PM
-
Let's remember this: Bobby Jindal called Bernie Sanders an "honest socialist."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:10:48 PM
-
Jindal - Time to have term limits, part-time citizen legislators. Pay them a per diem.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:10:39 PM
-
Graham: I've been called a lot of things before but never an elite. (He's having some good laugh lines tonight.)by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:10:26 PM
-
Graham is so folksy... "I've been called a lot of things, but never elite before." #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:10:09 PM
-
Jindal: One thing Trump right about is to say nonsense to the DC establishment. We’ve got the majority, what good has it done us.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:10:00 PM
-
-
Is anybody keeping tabs on how many times Trump's name gets dropped? #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:09:04 PM
-
Graham- The (Supreme) court’s at stake. It is the most important reason for us to turn out (to vote in 2016) ##GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:07:13 PM
-
Jindal: I am going to have a litmus test for SCOTUS justices, Find judges tht are conservative, pro life, follow the constitution #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:06:36 PM
-
-
Graham is an absolute artist when it comes to looping the conversation back to ISIS and warby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:06:15 PM
-
Graham is like WHATEVS, radical Islamic terrorists would kill Kim Davis, Christian bakers, gayest wedding havers ever all the same.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:05:21 PM
-
Q: What do you think of Deflategate?
Graham: ISIS would kill Tom Brady if it could!
#GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 11:05:03 PM
-
Graham: Whether you're the Christian baker, the gay baker... radical islam would kill you all if they could!by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:05:00 PM
-
-
Graham: Gay rights, yeah yeah, whatever, let's not forget that radical Islamists would kill us allby Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/16/2015 11:04:27 PM
-
Graham dropping some SCOTUS precedent science on the crowd. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:04:05 PM
-
-
Lindsey Graham's all: "Marbury V. Madison! [mic drop]!"by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:03:39 PM
-
Is Jindal arguing that Christians are limited in their job opportunities in America?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/16/2015 11:03:29 PM
-
Jindal - Am did not create religious liberty, religious liberty created Americaby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:03:25 PM
-
Jindal - give me a list of jobs Christians are no longer allowed to have.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:02:57 PM
-
Jindal: I'd like the left to give us a list of jobs that Christians aren't allowed to do... right to religious freedom is the 1st #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:02:56 PM
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video