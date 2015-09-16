Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
-
Santorum now implicitly comparing Kim Davis to Martin Luther King. Cannot make this up. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:02:19 PM
-
Rick Santorum invoking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling, like segregation, is "against natural law."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 11:02:15 PM
-
Pataki: When you’re an elected official and you take an oath of office to uphold the law, all the laws, you cannot pick and chooseby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:01:58 PM
-
Pataki: You have to uphold the rule of law, you cannot pick and choose or you don't have the rule of lawby Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/16/2015 11:01:04 PM
-
Santorum: Need president that will fight court that is abusive, has superceded its authority
Pataki: My response is kind of wowby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:00:53 PM
-
Pataki lecturing Santorum on how the Constitution actually operates. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 11:00:43 PM
-
-
Pataki on Santorum: Wow, you'd have a president who defies the Supreme Court because he disagrees with them.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/16/2015 11:00:22 PM
-
Santorum compares Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to Cassie Bernall in Columbine asked "do you believe in God?" b4 shot #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 11:00:14 PM
-
Santorum: I believe we have to pass the first amendment defense actby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 11:00:00 PM
-
Santorum: Today someone who refuses to defy a judge’s unconstitutional verdict is ridiculed bc she’s standing up and not denying her godby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:59:36 PM
-
-
-
-
Ooo, onlne there's a nice commercial on the series for the Man in the High Castle. PKD FTW! (sorry, nerdingo out)by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:56:33 PM
-
Pataki: I think she (Kim Davis) should have been fired, and if she worked for me I would have fired her. We need to uphold the rule of law.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:55:19 PM
-
-
Notes from the filing center: The sound is so bad in here it's hard to pick up half of what these candidates are saying.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:55:16 PM
-
Pataki on Kim Davis: I would have fired her…there's 1 place where religion supersedes the rule of law and that's Iran.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:55:10 PM
-
Graham: Young men from the Mid East are different than Kim Davis, and we’ve got to understand that. Islamic web sites need to be monitoredby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:54:57 PM
-
Pataki: If Kim Davis would have worked for me, I would've fired her #GOPDebate #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:54:38 PM
-
-
Pataki: I would have fired Kim Davis. Gets applause. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:54:18 PM
-
Wow, Lindsey Graham can tweet and debate at the same time!!.@POTUS: Sen. McCain and I begged you to do a no-fly zone when it would matter - and you said no. I'm blaming Barack Obama for this mess.6:52 PM - 16 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Graham: I'm not worried about Kim davis attacking me... Young men from the middle East are differentby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:54:03 PM
-
Jindal:: In US now, biggest discrimination is against Christian business owners who believe in traditional forms of marriage #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:53:47 PM
-
Jindal: Forget Ahmed the clock-builder! The biggest problem US has with discrimination now is against Christian business owners.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:53:29 PM
-
Jindal - we (Americans) don’t discriminate against anyone based on the color of their skin or creed #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:52:30 PM
-
-
I thought the rules were supposed to go by the wayside when candidates were debating each other; Pataki was not able to do that on ISIS.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:51:31 PM
-
Tapper's asking about #Ahmed and the case of the mistaken clock #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:51:30 PM
-
Graham appears to be asking almost as many questions as the moderators! #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:51:19 PM
-
Is Santorum trying to out-hawk Graham? Because that's a lot of hawk to out-do.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:50:16 PM
-
Graham - Going to pull the caliphate up by its rootsby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:49:34 PM
-
Graham calls for 10,000 boots on the ground. "We're gonna kill every one of these bastards we can find!" #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:49:14 PM
-
-
Graham: If we don’t destroy ISIL soon, they’re coming hereby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:48:38 PM
-
Linsey Graham not winning any votes on immigration #GOPdebate6:46 PM - 16 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Graham on Syrian refugee crisis: "Number 1, how does President Obama sleep at night?"by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:47:09 PM
-
-
Santorum: Sen. Graham is wrong, I did have an immigration solution.Graham: And how many Democrats did you have support your bill? None.Santorum: That's because we had a president who was for more comprehensive reform.Graham: George W. Bush. Who did really well with Hispanics. Unlike us.
-
Santorum: I have seven kids, I've done my part!
I don't think that was the direction this conversation was meant to go... #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:45:57 PM
-
-
Graham: In my world, Hispanics are Americans. HAHAHAHA! NICE!! (tweeted the half Puerto Rican, Jersey-born reporter)by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:44:09 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video