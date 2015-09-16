Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Santorum and Graham butting heads already on immigration debate #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:43:25 PM
Graham "Hispanics are Americans."by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 10:43:18 PM
This got really awkward. Graham: "Hispanics are Americans. Thank you."by Alina Selyukh via twitter 9/16/2015 10:43:17 PM
Santorum and Graham are arguing like your two grouchy uncles at Thanksgiving. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:43:09 PM
Did Graham almost call Canada Canadia?? #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:42:00 PM
Graham to immigrants: You've gotta learn our language. I don't speak it well and look how far I've come! #GOPDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:41:48 PM
Jindal: end to sanctuary cities, jail those mayors, council members as accessories for crimes committed by people who shouldn’t have bn hereby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:40:16 PM
Shouldn't someone note that birthright citizenship is in the Constitution?6:39 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Jindal- am not for amnesty, will never be for amnesty #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:39:26 PM
Prediction: No one at either debate will attack Carson.by Ryan Teague Beckwith via twitter 9/16/2015 10:38:22 PM
Santorum on immigration: We need to look at best interest of Americans right now, wages, employment among wage earners.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:37:19 PM
Inside the press room. Screens on screens on screens... #GOPDebate http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPDv-rPUwAAGKAz.jpgby Sam Sanders via twitter 9/16/2015 10:36:39 PM
Graham: "My solution to beat ISIL is ....."
Tapper: "Thank you, senator."
#GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:36:23 PM
Why did Pataki send Tweet saying he wouldn't support @realDonaldTrump if he is so certain he won't be nominee?
#CNNDebate6:34 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Obviously Romney got the nomination, but that attack stayed with him all the way through the election and hurt him massively in generalby Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:34:52 PM
Graham: I am so ready to get on with winning a war we can't afford to lose #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:34:49 PM
Graham: “Syria is hell on earth and it’s not going to get fixed by insulting each other.” #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:34:47 PM
Graham: Syria is hell on earth, and it's not gonna get fixed by insulting each other...by alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:34:38 PM
Pataki AC attack on Trump is akin to Perry + Gingrich going after Mitt Romney for making investments in companies that laid off workers.by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:34:12 PM
So far Donald Trump is winning the undercard debate.by Ginger Gibson via twitter 9/16/2015 10:33:43 PM
PATAKI on Trump: “He will do for America what he did for Atlantic City, and that is not someone we will nominate.”by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:33:24 PM
Trump supporters have to be thrilled that all these Republicans have their knickers in a bunch right now. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:33:19 PM
Pataki: Trump is unfit to be president. -- Guys, can we please have a policy question??by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:33:10 PM
PATAKI: “He will do for America what he did for Atlantic City, and that is not someone we will nominate.”by Erin McPike via twitter 9/16/2015 10:33:01 PM
Pataki goes nuclear: "Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States."by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:32:59 PM
Pataki says "I guarantee" that Trump will not be nominee. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:32:29 PM
Pataki: "Donald Trump is not going to be the Republican nominee (and neither am I.)" #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:32:04 PM
Debate so far is about the wrong things.6:30 PM - 16 Sep 2015
We'd have a Pres. Giuliani-- Graham rightfully points out that early polling numbers are rarely indicative of long-term success #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:31:46 PM
So far more questions about Trump than about policy. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:31:12 PM
Tapper tells Graham that Trump is more popular in his home state by a bizillion points. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:30:30 PM
Jindal - the reality is Clinton is gift wrapping this election for us, best way for us to give this election back is to nominate Trumpby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:30:28 PM
I can't imagine how humiliating it is to be in the loser's debate defending your right to criticize Donald Trump6:28 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Jindal: Obama's "more worried about Twinkies than he is about the ayatollah having atomic weapons" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:28:31 PM
Jindal: Obama's more worried about Twinkies than he is about the Ayatollah #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:27:45 PM
Wait,did Jindal just defend transfats? #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:27:31 PM
