Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
“First thanks CNN for having people at this debate” Graham says. (Early Fox debate had no audience)by Hadas_Gold via twitter 9/16/2015 10:27:22 PM
The first question is....of course about @TheRealDonaldTrump . Who is probably laughing in the green room. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:26:37 PM
…To make sure you NEVER have to suffer through another one of Mr. Ember's lame-o after-school assemblies again! twitter.com/jamesoliphant/…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:26:27 PM
Bobby Jindal: I didn't have a reality tv show. - Um, Trump isn't even on the same stage dude.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:25:51 PM
Jindal: I don't have a famous last name. My daddy didn't run for president
Shots are being fired pretty early this round. #CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:25:33 PM
Bobby Jindal has backbone AND bandwidth! #GOPdebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:24:45 PM
Anybody suspect that for a split second after Pataki said "Hi, I'm--" he didn't know what came next?by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:23:52 PM
Pataki comes roaring out of the box! #gopdebateby James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:23:43 PM
This debate is like stand-in practice for the real debate. Where's the lighting guys?by James Oliphant via twitter 9/16/2015 10:23:04 PM
Keep up with all of the debate goings-on on the Reuters live feed
live.reuters.com/Event/Election…
#CNNDebateby alanawise_ via twitter 9/16/2015 10:20:57 PM
CNN announcer: "If you thought round one was intense, you haven't seen anything yet." And it begins...6:18 PM - 16 Sep 2015
GOP candidate who needs a bathroom break tonight? You get one shot, at 7:10pm PT, during a 4.5 minute commercial break. #NBC2016 #CNNDebateby Kasie Hunt via twitter 9/16/2015 10:18:37 PM
A woman walks past a caricature of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before the start of the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
For the thirsty ones, the National Press Club in Washington hosts a debate watch party with cocktails named after the main debate participants:
- The Rand (Bourbon and branch water);
- The Rubio (Cuba Libre);
- The Cruz (a Canadian Club);
- The Huckabee (a Diet Coke);
- The Walker (a Miller beer);
- The Dr. Carson (a Bloody Mary);
- The Trump (a Corona beer);
- The Jeb! (Budweiser, the King of Beers);
- The Kasich - Grateful Dead (a Long Island Iced Tea);
- The Christie (a Boilermaker);
- The Carly (a Cosmopolitan).
"second-tier candidates" sounds a lot nicer than kiddie table.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:09:37 PM
Ad played excerpt from Reagan speech about having doors open to all who have the will to enter. Jeb Bush Jr. is on NIF's board of directors.by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 10:07:05 PM
"There's an electricity," says Wolf Blitzer, looking, shall we say, not electrified.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:04:21 PM
Non-politically oriented Mom: Who's debating tonight?
Me: The Republicans.
NPO Mom: *Again*?by Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/16/2015 10:03:32 PM
Watch an update from my campaign manager Chip Englander ahead of tonight's Reagan Library Debate.
Click to view Facebook VideoRand Paulvia Facebook at 5:34 PM
-
Just finished my walkthrough of tonight’s stage. Tune in at 8:00 p.m. ET! #Carly2016 #CNNDebate http://t.co/pELwM1azkc5:35 PM - 16 Sep 2015
"I can say this: It feels easier – freer – covering a Trump event than trying to navigate the restrictions imposed on us by some of his peers in the political sphere."
-
Lots of fans here I bet. http://t.co/EKSKXEBhWP4:58 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Dr Ben Carson visits the press filing tent http://t.co/4rvsVFxb0Q4:44 PM - 16 Sep 2015
