The most-awaited showdown at Wednesday’s Republican debate could be between Donald Trump and the constitutional law professor who has challenged the reality TV star turned front-runner’s knowledge of world affairs, moderator Hugh Hewitt.





Hewitt, a former Nixon aide, shot into the presidential campaign spotlight earlier this month, when he put Trump on the spot, asking him to identify the leaders of Hezbollah, Al Qaeda, the Nusra Front and Islamic State as part of his syndicated radio show.





The question stumped Trump, who later turned on Hewitt, calling him a “third-rate radio announcer” and a practioner of “gotcha” journalism.





Hewitt says the insults have not changed his approach to questions for the 10 candidates who will join Trump at the second Republican debate set for the Reagan Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.





“I have three teenagers to whom I’ve denied keys to the car,” he told Reuters. “So I’ve heard much worse than that. ”

