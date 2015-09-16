Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Lots of fans here I bet. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPDZp9iWoAAn6gV.jpgby Roberta Rampton via twitter 9/16/2015 8:58:40 PM
Ever been booed by 20,000 people? This is what it's like to cover #Trump blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 8:12:52 PM
What it’s like for the journalists who cover Trump: blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 8:04:47 PM
"Trump parenting" is an item on this funny list of parenting styles: washingtonpost.com/blogs/compost/…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/16/2015 6:46:42 PM
800 reporters credentialed for CNN debate---equivalent to 50% of the # of reporters covering State houses across US, according to Pew10:22 AM - 16 Sep 2015
View from the Reagan library, plus a warning http://t.co/AXq51krMjE1:58 PM - 16 Sep 2015
Trump said he would take apart the VA, create a while new system and basically privatize it if it weren't cutting it for veterans.11:25 AM - 16 Sep 2015
Why the angriest man running for president isn't Donald Trump: http://t.co/JiVCamuYY0 http://t.co/Gx2CPxmF9z10:44 AM - 16 Sep 2015
By Sarah McBrideThe most-awaited showdown at Wednesday’s Republican debate could be between Donald Trump and the constitutional law professor who has challenged the reality TV star turned front-runner’s knowledge of world affairs, moderator Hugh Hewitt.Hewitt, a former Nixon aide, shot into the presidential campaign spotlight earlier this month, when he put Trump on the spot, asking him to identify the leaders of Hezbollah, Al Qaeda, the Nusra Front and Islamic State as part of his syndicated radio show.The question stumped Trump, who later turned on Hewitt, calling him a “third-rate radio announcer” and a practioner of “gotcha” journalism.Hewitt says the insults have not changed his approach to questions for the 10 candidates who will join Trump at the second Republican debate set for the Reagan Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday.“I have three teenagers to whom I’ve denied keys to the car,” he told Reuters. “So I’ve heard much worse than that.”
WHAT DOES EVERYONE THINK?
Donald Trump in the crosshairs at U.S. Republican presidential debateReutersDonald Trump may have a big target on his back at the second debate of Republican U.S. presidential candidates on Wednesday as his rivals seek to make up ground they have lost to the front-running billionaire with a flair for bomb-throwing rhetoric.
U.S. presidential contender Donald Trump vows to fix veterans' careReutersU.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump appealed to veterans on Tuesday by saying a Trump administration would let them go to private hospitals and see private doctors if the Department of Veterans Affairs failed to provide decent care.
If the Republican presidential primary came down to these candidates, for whom would you vote? (Week ending 9/18/2015)
There's one guy absolutely denigrating an entire group of people, appealing to the baser side of human nature, working on this notion of xenophobia in a way that hasn't occurred in a long time.
"This isn't about Democrat - Republican. It's about a sick message. This message has been tried on America many times before. We always, always, always, always overcome."
- U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Donald Trump, speaking on Tuesday
Biden thumps Trump for selling 'sick message' on U.S. immigrationReutersU.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Republican presidential contender Donald Trump was selling a
Watching Trump's stump speech take shape: blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/15/2015 8:39:55 PM
Rather than do that, I think I'll just leave Dallas for the time being. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CO9IO4sUcAA3Yvd.jpgby Emily Flitter via twitter 9/15/2015 3:44:45 PM
In this video, #Trump supporters, protesters clash. I tag along as @KarinaFRamirez looks for Latino Trump supporters reuters.com/article/2015/0…by Emily Flitter via twitter 9/15/2015 2:36:59 PM
Who could possibly have seen this coming? -> Hundreds of Latinos protest at Trump rally, clash with supporters reut.rs/1FJZqJiby Luciana Lopez via twitter 9/15/2015 2:17:03 PM
Hundreds of Latinos protest at Trump rally, clash with supportersReutersA downtown Dallas rally by presidential hopeful Donald Trump produced some of the sharpest scenes of conflict yet in his campaign as hundreds gathered to protest his positions on immigration and confronted supporters as they left the event.
TALES FROM THE TRAIL
Donald Trump is still living down his derisive comments about the looks of rival Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina. And her Super PAC saw an opportunity.
The “Carly For America” Super PAC has released a new digital ad called “Faces,” which takes its cue from one of Trump’s latest stabs at his rivals: ”Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?” he told Rolling Stone magazine, when asked about the only woman in the 16-candidate Republican race for the party’s nomination.
“Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” Trump is quoted as saying. “I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not s’posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”
Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard chief executive officer, has avoided addressing those comments directly, arguing that it was her rise in the polls that was getting under the skin of the famously combative and verbally brazen business mogul, whose comments about women have drawn accusations of sexism and chauvinism.
The Super PAC backing Fiorina, however, turned Trump’s comments into and ad aimed at women, which starts with Fiorina herself saying, “Look at this face,” and proceeds to show faces of women from all walks of life as the candidate describes the faces of women in her audience as “the face of leadership in our party, the party of women’s suffrage.”
“This is a face of a 61-year-old woman,” Fiorina says. “I am proud of every year and every wrinkle.”
-
TRUMP'S HAIRWe take a look at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's famous hair through the years:Donald Trump speaks during a taping of "Larry King Live" on CNN in New York in this October 7 file photo from 1999.Donald Trump and his actress-model girlfriend Marla Maples in 1993.Donald Trump and his fiance Melanie Knauss arrive for an after party following NBCs "The Apprentice 2' finale in New York December 16, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff ChristensenDonald Trump speaks to a group of Republican organisations at the Treasure Island hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve MarcusDonald Trump displays his hairline after a luncheon speech at the National Press Club in Washington May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Scott Walker says would target federal government unions if elected presidentReutersU.S. presidential candidate Scott Walker said if he is elected next year he will seek to eliminate federal government unions and the agency that investigates labor disputes, as well as helping states let public employees opt out of union membership.
-
Former Romney adviser joins Rubio's campaign for U.S. presidencyReutersLanhee Chen, who was 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's chief policy adviser, said on Monday that he has joined the campaign of Republican candidate Marco Rubio as an adviser.
-
Has rejection at the polls become a necessary prelude to victory in the U.S.? http://t.co/eRagHE0tDi http://t.co/e0wvusN8CE4:41 PM - 14 Sep 2015
Every time I turn around, Trump is on my telev--Oh wait. That's "Home Alone 2."by James Oliphant via twitter 9/15/2015 1:04:27 AM
-
Q: Dad?
A: Yes, sweetie?
Q: Is Kanye West really running for president?by James Oliphant via twitter 9/15/2015 12:45:07 AM
-
Trump Dallas rally. He went on a tangent about NBC and ppl got a little bored but he's back on track taking about $$$ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CO5yDOYUEAAKBD4.jpgby Emily Flitter via twitter 9/15/2015 12:09:01 AM
-
Jeb Bush vows to come out swinging in next U.S. Republican debateReutersAutographing photos of himself on the campaign trail, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush held up one that showed him heavier by 40 pounds (18 kilograms) and another of the slimmed-down campaign model.
-
Days before a Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Library, an immigration advocacy group invoked the former president to attack the tough immigration rhetoric of certain candidates, including front-runner Donald Trump.A television ad launched on Sunday by the National Immigration Forum Action Fund contrasts Reagan's call for the United States to welcome all people with the stances of Trump, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who have proposed an end to birthright citizenship and urged other crackdowns.The ad highlights Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and comments that Mexican immigrants were "bringing crime" and are "rapists."It shows a clip from Reagan's 1989 farewell address from the White House in which he references the journey to the United States of John Winthrop, an English Puritan who imagined America as a "city upon a hill."
-
Trump says high pay for CEOs is a joke and 'disgraceful'
U.S. Republican party presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said on Sunday high salaries paid to chief executives were a "joke" and a "disgrace" and said these were often approved by company boards stacked with the CEO's friends.
Trump, a real estate mogul who has said he plans to use his net worth of $8.7 billion to fund his White House campaign, said in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" that it was hard to tackle the question of corporate pay because too many corporate boards lacked independence.
-
It's disgraceful. Sometimes the boards rule but I would probably say it's less than 10 percent; and you see these guys making enormous amounts of money. It's a total and complete joke."- U.S. Republican party presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, talking on Sunday on the high salaries paid to chief executives.
-
Clinton hits out at Walker
As summer winds down, the candidates are turning up the heat. Democrat Hillary Clinton jabbed Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker repeatedly in Milwaukee on Thursday, as the Democratic presidential candidate ripped into the Republican White House hopeful.
Clinton at one point said that Walker took his marching orders from billionaire conservative donors the Koch brothers “and just goes down the list.”
At another point, she slammed Walker for his high profile union-busting. Labor is a key Democratic constituency, and Clinton has been courting unions in a bid to win more endorsements.
So far, among national unions, the American Federation of Teachers, the machinists union and the bricklayers unions have endorsed her. (Her main rival for the Democratic nomination in the November 2016 election, Bernie Sanders, has won the endorsement of National Nurses United.)
Walker thinks “he’s some kind of tough guy on his motorcycle,” Clinton said at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, alluding to Walker’s well-known love of Harley Davidson – even though that company has a strong relationship with labor.
-
-
