Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Santorum: "I was a child of Ronald Reagan."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:09:35 PM
I will say Fiorina seems to understand how to vary sentence length and rhythm most effectively - mix of short/long sentences, punchy, catchyby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:09:27 PM
Bush's communications director jumps to it:1 hour in, Jeb seems to be winning the 5PM debate #analysisAug. 6, 2015
Fiorina: "We have arrived at a point in our nation's history where the potential of this nation and of too many Americans is being crushed."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:08:43 PM
So basically every GOP candidate said would overturn Obama executive order if they made it into office. Not a surprise.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:08:31 PM
Candidates are being asked now to "inspire this nation."by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:08:08 PM
Has Carly Fiorina never heard a bell before? Did people not tell her what that means?by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:08:05 PM
One area where Jeb Bush is ahead of the field: blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetr… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLwgWUYWcAAr4h_.jpgby Arlene Getz via twitter 8/6/2015 10:07:57 PM
Pataki: "I defeted Mario Cuomo"....and then undid everything he did and that's what I would do!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:07:25 PM
When was the last time anyone said "Wite-Out?" #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 10:06:02 PM
Perry is going to put WHITE OUT on Obama's executive orders!!!!by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:05:40 PM
Q: What would be your executive order? Gilmore: I'd rather talk about Obama's executive orders that I don't likeby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 10:05:33 PM
"Sen. Graham, would you like to solve the puzzle?" #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 10:04:42 PM
I just can't bring myself to tweet what Jim Gilmore is saying (he's talking about how the President's executive orders stink).by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:04:26 PM
Graham: If running for president & don’t understand can’t defend country without more of our soldiers (in Middle East), you’re not readyby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:04:18 PM
Graham: These mythical Arab armies that my friends talk about that will protect us don't exist. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 10:03:12 PM
Lindsey Graham just said there's no war on women in the US because they're treated better than women in Iraq and Afghanistan.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:03:06 PM
Graham: You want to see a war on women. Come with me to Iraq and Afghanistan, folks.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 10:02:58 PM
Jindal, um, DUH, Planned Parenthood is obviously hoping the Democrats win.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:01:47 PM
This is where all the debaters say they want to defund Planned Parenthood and ban late-term abortionsby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 10:01:43 PM
#Pataki says would ban abortion after 20 weeks. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 10:01:03 PM
Pataki wants to outlaw abortion after 20 weeks & defund Planned Parenthood. I don't remember this from his Gov of NY days.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 10:00:44 PM
Seriously? Asking Santorum a question on SCOTUS and gay marriage? We all know the answer already. Make better use of the questions please.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:52:56 PM
Fiorina is having a good night. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:51:06 PM
#Perry : "we need to be on the side that keeps Iran from getting a nuclear weapon" #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:49:19 PM
-
Is that a Perry/Fiorina ticket suggestion?by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:49:17 PM
That is a pretty nifty graphic, I must say. #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:47:38 PM
A lot of diabetes, joint pain, surgery commercials -- and just a lot of commercials period -- during the undercard debate. #knowyouraudienceby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:47:21 PM
My cable & internet went kablooie less than 5 minutes into the mini #GOPDebate but judging from Twitter I don't think I'm missing much.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 9:46:18 PM
Pataki: "It should be repealed" (Obamacare, I believe, although the pronoun antecedent was not 100 pct clear)by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:43:52 PM
I was told there would be an NBA buzzer at this thing. The dinky bell is a let-down.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 9:43:38 PM
Jindal: "I don’t think anybody should be expanding Medicaid... We’ve got to stop this culture of government dependency." #GOPDebateby Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:42:46 PM
-
I guess we can expect Kasich to be asked about Medicaid expansion later tonight.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 9:42:04 PM
Gilmore at #GOPdebate says will have three bracket tax system, says would remove excessive regulation dragging on economy.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:41:30 PM
Free shot at Kasich. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:41:04 PM
#Jindal #Perry2016 visit during commercial, others frozen faced staring down TV cameras. #GOPDebate http://t.co/b3XhCx9mTqAug. 6, 2015
That little bell really gives thing a cheap game show quality. (Which it may deserve.) #GOPdebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:39:14 PM
Just dawned on me what makes this debate oddly low-energy: lack of cheers and applause, of course.by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:36:15 PM
Perry says "I will secure that southern border." Silent on what he'll do about those crazy Canadians.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 9:31:59 PM
