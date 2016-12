One is a brash right-wing billionaire celebrity tilting for the White House. The other a hitherto obscure hard-left lawmaker vying to lead Britain's defeated opposition Labour Party.Yet Donald Trump, 69, and Jeremy Corbyn, 66, have more in common than meets the eye. Straight-talking populist insurgents, both are tapping into frustration on either side of the Atlantic with the prevailing orthodoxy of bland centrist politics.Blending polarizing ideas with what admirers call refreshing authenticity, Trump and Corbyn have emerged improbably -- on opposite sides of the political spectrum and ocean -- as potential party leaders.