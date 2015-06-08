Live political coverage
Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news
Empty arena for Fox News second-tier debate: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLwW4ESUkAAp5gp.pngby Michael Calderone via twitter 8/6/2015 9:30:44 PM
CYBERMISTER CYBERGORBACHEV
TEAR DOWN THIS CYBERWALL
Santorum did not answer that question again.by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:29:05 PM
Fiorina, former HP CEO, says would encourage Apple, Google to collaborate/cooperate with U.S. law enforcementby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:27:40 PM
"Tear down the cyberwalls!" (c) Fiorinaby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:25:35 PM
Carly Fiorina’s line about Donald Trump giving money to Clinton Foundation is good. But she spoke before it in 2014. https://t.co/GbShFu5v3l
Graham deserves credit for willing to commit to a specific strategy against ISIS--but that is a dog that is not going to hunt. #GOPDebateby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:18:44 PM
Gotta love the casual transition from Trump to ISIS...by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 9:18:42 PM
Strategy from @LindseyGrahamSC on beating ISIL: "Whatever it takes, as long as it takes, to defeat them."by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:18:22 PM
Facebook is partnering with Fox on this debate, second round of questions starts with reference to 26mln+ conversations related to Donald Trump on Facebook in the United States.Facebook shared their stats earlier today, showing Trump far ahead, followed by Hillary Clinton (~12 mln) and Bernie Sanders and Jeb Bush (~5 mln).
Rick Perry on Trump: "How can you run for the Republican nomination and be for single payer healthcare? I ask that with all due respect."by Luciana Lopez via twitter 8/6/2015 9:14:31 PM
"Enough about all of you, let's talk about Trump."by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 9:12:24 PM
Graham: "The choice between a weak economy and a strong environment is a false choice" Graham says.by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 9:09:02 PM
Rick Santorum, in 1st answer in debate, cleverly notes he was even further back four years ago before winning a string of states.by Gerald F Seib via twitter 8/6/2015 9:08:52 PM
Note to Fiorina: At this time in 2007, Obama was polling at over 20 percent.by James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:08:45 PM
Wow, Lindsey Graham gets "are you a loser" delivered as 'you cooperated with Barack Obama...doesn't that disqualify you?'by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 9:08:23 PM
The question each candidate is getting as an introduction is some version of "Aren't you just a loser?"by Emily Flitter via twitter 8/6/2015 9:05:34 PM
Say whatever you want about the undercard debate--the audience will be a fraction of the 9 pm faceoff. Unavoidable fact.by Larry Sabato via twitter 8/6/2015 9:03:19 PM
[polite applause]by James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 9:01:26 PM
I think the candidates' #GOPDebate practice snaps are kind of fun http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CLwPgyrUcAAK_ns.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 8:54:24 PM
Trump, with fashionable entourage, arrives for the debate facebook.com/video.php?v=10…by Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 8:52:24 PM
Newt Gingrich is hosting a Facebook Q/A tonight because you just can't have a debate without him. #mooncolonyby James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 8:41:49 PM
Carly Fiorina says she's OK with being relegated to 'happy-hour debate' s.cleveland.com/wA0i3ZS via @clevelanddotcomby Alina Selyukh via twitter 8/6/2015 8:41:35 PM
The @Reuters liveblog is back! Follow the debate with @CassLGarrison @alinaselyukh and more live.reuters.com/Event/Election…by Emily Stephenson via twitter 8/6/2015 8:34:41 PM
Who interests me most in the HH debate? Probably Rick Perry trying to claw his way back to the middle tier.by James Oliphant via twitter 8/6/2015 8:22:52 PM
Want a preview of tonight's debate? Take a look at the debate warm-up in New Hampshire--including the candidates excluded from the Thursday debate:
