EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Kerry, NATO chief press importance of alliance after Brexit voteReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union will not impact a summit next month of the NATO military alliance, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday, predicting "an even stronger NATO going forward".
EU commissioner sees 15 percent fall in EU budget post-BrexitReuters UKBritain's exit from the European Union will mean a worrying 15 percent drop in the bloc's annual budget from 2020, EU Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu said on Monday.
Sterling, stocks take another Brexit hit; oil, yen riseReuters UKSterling fell more than 2 percent, the euro took a hammering and stocks dropped again on Monday as Britain's vote to leave the European Union drove investors to seek safety in the yen, gold and low-risk government debt.
Fresh resignations heap pressure on UK opposition leader CorbynReuters UKA wave of lawmakers from the opposition Labour Party resigned in protest from leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on Monday, including his most senior business policy chief who said Corbyn was partly to blame for last week's vote to leave the EU.
UK needs to decide who represents it in EU exit talks, France saysReuters UKBritain needs to decide who represents it so that its EU exit talks can take shape, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday on his way to Prague for post-Brexit vote solidarity talks with eastern European member states.
Italy says Brexit is great opportunity for EuropeReuters UKItalian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told parliament on Monday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union could be a "great opportunity" for the rest of the bloc to make long-needed changes.
Markets are concerned EU no longer governable after Brexit - MerkelReuters UKInternational financial markets are very concerned that the European Union is no longer governable after Britain voted to leave the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel told her conservative party's board on Monday, two participants in a call said.
Germans strongly back EU membership, oppose referendum - pollReuters UKMost Germans back their country's membership of the European Union and do not want a U.K.-style referendum, and they also do not expect other EU member states to follow Britain's example in voting to leave the bloc, a poll showed on Monday.
British bank shares slide as Brexit spooks investorsReuters UKShares in Britain's top banks suffered further deep losses on Monday as fears about the fallout from Brexit sparked a litany of earnings downgrades and sell-offs by shell-shocked investors.
Leave leaders back Carney, Osborne as UK grapples with Brexit falloutReuters UKThe leaders of the campaign to get Britain out of the European Union sought to ease concerns about the country's uncertain economic future by giving public backing to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor George Osborne.
No informal EU talks before Britain invokes Article 50, says GermanyReuters UKThere will be no informal discussions between Britain and the European Union before the British government has invoked formal divorce proceedings by making the Article 50 request, a German government spokesman said on Monday.
EU commissioner urges quick UK action to implement BrexitReuters UKBritain should act quickly to leave the European Union, to limit uncertainty that is rattling investors, the European Union's digital economy commissioner said on Monday.
Fresh resignations heap pressure on UK opposition leader CorbynReuters UKThree lawmakers from Britain's opposition Labour Party resigned in protest from leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on Monday, adding to the eleven senior figures who quit on Sunday in the aftermath of the country's decision to leave the European Union.
U.S. banks' stress tests may offer comfort in Brexit tumultReuters UKThe stress tests created for banks by U.S. regulators after the 2008 financial crisis may prove their worth this week, providing a timely message on banks' hardiness in the midst of turbulence over last week's vote by Britain to leave the European Union.
China's Li says Brexit has increased global uncertaintyReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union has increased uncertainty in the global economy, and China hopes for a united and stable EU and a prosperous United Kingdom, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.
EU plans moving bank regulator from London as euro zone eyes City businessReuters UKThe EU is preparing to move its European Banking Authority from London following Britain's vote to leave the Union, EU officials said on Sunday, setting up a race led by Paris and Frankfurt to host the regulator.
Sterling, Asian stocks languish in Brexit hangoverReuters UKAsian stocks fell and the British pound tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday as markets grappled with deep uncertainty sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Clinton campaign hits Trump for seeing Brexit as boon to his businessReuters UKHillary Clinton's presidential campaign accused Donald Trump on Sunday of caring more about how Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union would benefit his financial bottom line than how it would impact the U.S. economy.
U.S. national security adviser sees few immediate Brexit concernsReuters UKU.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice said on Sunday that there are "relatively few" immediate security concerns stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but the United States will work to ensure continued U.S.-UK cooperation on counter-terrorism and other security issues.
Starved of resources, UK's most deprived town pins hopes on BrexitReuters UKThe son of Pakistani immigrants, Sajaad Ahmed voted to leave the European Union because he sees only one way to reverse a decades-long dwindling of resources in Britain's most deprived town: curb immigration.
Post-Brexit global equity loss of over $2 trillion worst ever - S&PReuters UKThe $2.08 trillion wiped off global equity markets on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union was the biggest daily loss ever, trumping the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis and the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, according to Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices.
George Soros did not bet against sterling just before Brexit vote - spokesmanReuters UKGeorge Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, did not speculate against sterling just ahead of Britain's vote to leave the European Union but he did profit from other bearish bets due to the Brexit result, a spokesman said.
UK opposition leader Corbyn says will not resign after Brexit voteReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he regretted the resignations of several members of his senior team of lawmakers in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union but he did not plan to resign.
UK will retain access to the EU single market: Brexit leader JohnsonReuters UKBritain will continue to have access to the European Union's single market despite voting to leave the bloc, leading Brexit campaigner and favorite to become the country's next prime minister Boris Johnson said in a newspaper article on Sunday.
Scotland could veto Brexit laws to protect its interests: SturgeonReuters UKScotland's parliament would consider blocking legislation on Britain's exit from the European Union if that were necessary to protect Scottish interests, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.
British EU exit turmoil alarms Asia, rocks Labour oppositionReuters UKTurmoil unleashed by Britain's vote to leave the EU engulfed the opposition Labour Party while policymakers as far away as China, Japan and South Korea fretted on Sunday over the threat to global financial stability, hours before markets reopen.
'No need to write, David,' impatient EU tells CameronReutersBritain need not send a formal letter to the European Union to trigger a two-year countdown to its exit from the bloc, EU officials said, implying British Prime Minister David Cameron could start the process when he speaks at a summit on Tuesday.
Opposition Labour health policy chief resigns after Brexit voteReuters UKThe health policy chief of Britain's Labour Party resigned on Sunday, saying the country needed a credible opposition after voting to leave the European Union and that she did not believe party leader Jeremy Corbyn could provide it.
Britain's EU commissioner, finance chief Hill, resignsReuters UKThe British member of the EU executive, Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill, resigned on Saturday after having campaigned against Britain leaving the European Union.
Britain needs to leave EU at start of 2019 - Conservative MPReuters UKBritain needs to decide its position, start talks and aim to leave the European Union at the beginning of 2019, leading Brexit campaigner and Conservative lawmaker Liam Fox said on Sunday.
Investor George Soros calls for reconstruction of EU after 'Brexit' voteReuters UKBillionaire investor George Soros on Saturday called for thorough reconstruction of the European Union in order to save it, even though he warned that Britain's vote to leave the bloc makes "disintegration of the EU practically irreversible."
No immediate need to decide on Article 50 - Sajid JavidReuters UKBritain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday there was no immediate need to decide when to trigger article 50, the mechanism for a country to withdraw from the European Union.
Loss of access to single market would be catastrophic - HammondReuters UKBritish Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday it would be "catastrophic" for Britain to lose access to the European single market after it voted to leave the European Union.
Scotland's Sturgeon says will negotiate best way forward for ScotlandReuters UKScotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday it was her responsibility to negotiate with the European Union to try to protect the interests of Scotland, which voted to remain in the bloc.
Corbyn sacks foreign policy chief, deepens divisionsReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sacked his foreign policy chief on Sunday, a spokesman said, plunging the party into open conflict after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Brexit weakens Osborne's leadership chances, says senior ConservativeReuters UKChancellor George Osborne's chances of succeeding Prime Minister David Cameron have been "much weakened" by the country's decision to quit the European Union, senior Conservative Party member Alan Duncan said on Saturday.
UK voters have chosen to exit the European Union. Here's a recap:
- Leave camp wins by 52-48 percent split
- PM Cameron will step down by October
- Sterling hits lowest level for three decades
- Scottish leader says new independence vote likely
'Explosive shock' as Britain votes to leave EU, Cameron quitsReutersBritain has voted to leave the European Union, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity.
Merkel sees no need to rush Britain into quick EU divorceReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel sought on Saturday to temper pressure from Paris, Brussels and her own government to force Britain into negotiating a quick divorce from the EU, despite warnings that hesitation will let populism take hold.
-
Boris Johnson wins backing from Gove for prime ministerial bidReuters UKBoris Johnson, one of the leaders of the successful "Leave" campaign in Britain's European Union membership referendum, has won the backing of a key colleague to replace David Cameron as prime minister, a newspaper reported.
Morgan Stanley denies has begun moving 2,000 staff out of LondonReutersMorgan Stanley denied it had begun moving 2,000 investment banking staff out of London, rejecting earlier media reports following Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union.
Is Texas next?
After Brexit, what? U.S. secessionists hankering for 'Texit'ReutersEmboldened by Brexit, U.S. secessionists in Texas are keen to adopt the campaign tactics used to sway the British vote for leaving the European Union and are demanding "Texit" comes next.
-
Reuters UK social media editor Jamillah Knowles is in London right now at a demonstration "against racism and for migrant rights" on the day after the EU referendum. A march to News Corp headquarters was called by the groups Movement for Justice, rs21, London Antifascists, Jewdas and advertised on Facebook here.Photos by Jamillah Knowles.
