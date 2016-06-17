EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Brexit threatens to undermine U.S.-Britain special relationshipReutersBritain’s decision to leave the European Union could send damaging shockwaves through the bedrock Anglo-American “special relationship,” raising questions about London’s willingness and ability to back U.S.-led efforts in global crises ranging from the Middle East to Ukraine.
Could Brexit vote mirror result in U.S. presidential race?ReutersBritain's stunning vote to leave the European Union, buoyed by a frenzy of nationalism and populist anger, was a crushing rejection of the political elite. Republican Donald Trump hopes it is also a preview of November's U.S. presidential election.
"As the UK is part of the coalition of liberal trading economies in the EU, the U.S. is losing one of the more like-minded countries from the group in Brussels sitting on the other side of the negotiating table."- Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics
UK 'Leave' a final nail in the coffin for stalled U.S.-EU trade dealReutersBritain's looming exit from the European Union is another huge setback for negotiations on a massive U.S.-EU free trade deal that were already stalled by deeply entrenched differences and growing anti-trade sentiment on both continents.
Nexit, Frexit or Italeave? British vote fires up EU's 'Outers'ReutersBritain's vote to leave the European Union fired up populist eurosceptic parties across the continent on Friday, giving fresh voice to their calls to leave the bloc or its euro currency.
1. WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?2. WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW?3. WHAT IS ARTICLE 50?4. WHERE DOES THE EU GO FROM HERE?5. SO WHAT CHANGES?
Brexit rattles Britain, and the world https://t.co/JMFPcNRLos https://t.co/dnv8ZbGRAy12:45 PM - 24 Jun 2016
So here it is. Brexit Britain. Mapped. https://t.co/unTm0n7oBR9:04 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Brexit: Scottish independence back on the map https://t.co/14NTkblsPb https://t.co/4tjqVGSZ4M12:21 PM - 24 Jun 2016
Labour Party MPs seek to oust leader CorbynReuters UKTwo members of Britain's main opposition Labour Party submitted a motion of no confidence in their leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on Friday after the country voted to leave the European Union at a referendum - something Corbyn had campaigned against.
Trump says Brexit a model for his campaignReutersU.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump thrust himself into the heart of Britain's vote to leave the European Union on Friday, calling it a "great thing" and drawing parallels to his own insurgent campaign.
Sinn Fein calls for Irish unity poll as Brexit fallout beginsReuters UKNorthern Ireland's deputy leader Martin McGuinness called for a vote to unite the two sides of the Irish border on Friday, as stocks tumbled and the damaging economic and political fallout from Britain's decision to quit the EU were immediately felt.
Gold races to two-year high as investors seek refuge from BrexitReuters UKGold soared as much as 8 percent to its highest in more than two years on Friday after Britain delivered a shock vote to leave the European Union, sending investors scurrying for protection in bullion and other assets perceived as lower risk.
Commentary: After Brexit vote, can a divided UK heal?Reuters UKBy Peter AppsAs you drive across Southeast England, you don’t even have to talk to anyone to see the depth of anger and division the EU referendum ha
Spain to seek co-sovereignty on Gibraltar after BrexitReuters UKSpain will seek co-sovereignty on Gibraltar following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on Friday, saying the vote completely changed the outlook on the future of the peninsula.
Commentary: Brexit - the chaos that will be felt around the worldReutersBy John Lloyd Britain, and its Conservative prime minister, seemed a sweet pairing when David Cameron first went to Downing Street. The coalition g
EU's Juncker says Brexit is not a beginning of end of EU
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted on Friday that Britain's decision to leave the EU was not the beginning of the end for the bloc.
Answering that question from a reporter at a packed news conference in the EU executive's Brussels headquarters, Juncker replied simply, "No." That drew applause from EU officials in the room as Juncker left after taking just two questions.
He had begun his news conference by reading out a joint statement issued earlier by the heads of EU institutions.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
Leave campiagn leader Boris Johnson is seen on a TV screen as a trader from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre reacts during trading June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The UK is an indispensable ally of the US, and that special relationship is unaffected by this vote. My statement: https://t.co/qyT7Vlc3Kn7:40 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Poland wants EU to be a strong union of sovereign states-PM
Poland will propose reforms aimed at making the European Union (EU) a strong bloc of sovereign nations, Prime Minister Beata Duda said on Friday, after Britain voted to leave the EU.
"The British referendum is a result of crises," Szydlo told a news conference.
"We will propose reforming the EU, to make the union stronger ... Poland's aim is to build a strong, united EU of sovereign nations," she also said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
READER COMMENT: The trouble with Democracy, as exemplified by this referendum, is perhaps low information voters are casting an imprudent vote? It is like a couple getting a divorce following an argument with your spouse. Putting complex and hard to understand issues to a popular vote could be disastrous.
