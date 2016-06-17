EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
French PM says time to reinvent Europe after "explosive" Brexit
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said it was time to reinvent Europe or risk the bloc's fragmentation after Britons voted in favour of quitting the European Union.
Valls said the vote revealed a malaise within Europe that had been ignored for too long.
"It's an explosive shock. At stake is the break up pure and simple of the union," Valls said in a statement. "Now is the time to invent another Europe."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)
U.S. presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is weighing in on the UK's decision to leave the EU and offering his support of a Brexit.Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!5:21 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Getting ready to open the magnificent Turnberry in Scotland. What a great day, especially when added to the brave & brilliant vote.5:28 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Statement Regarding British Referendum on E.U. Membership
https://t.co/GwWRxT3BVp5:28 AM - 24 Jun 2016
UK PM Cameron meets Queen after Brexit vote
British Prime Minister David Cameron was meeting Queen Elizabeth on Friday after he resigned following the country's vote to leave the European Union.
Cameron was at Buckingham Palace for the meeting, a spokesman for the Queen said.
UK stocks reel in post-Brexit selloff, FTSE set for worst day since LehmanReuters UKThe FTSE 100 .FTSE fell more than 8 percent at the open wiping more than 100 billion pounds ($136.7 billion) off the market cap of the UK's biggest bluechips after the country voted to leave the European Union.
Factbox - Business reaction to Britain's decision to leave the EUReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union means uncertainty for markets and companies as London initiates at least two years of negotiations with the EU.
Alex Salmond says expects push for new independence voteReuters UKThe Scottish National Party (SNP) is likely to call for a new referendum on independence from Britain, former leader Alex Salmond said on Friday after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union but most of Scotland voted to stay.
Scotland's future is in EU, minister says as Brexit loomsReuters UKScotland sees its future in the European Union despite Britain's vote to leave, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, raising the spectre of a new Scottish independence vote and the possible dissolution of the United Kingdom.
The European Union risks losing more members, after Britain voted to leave the 28-nation bloc, if it does not reform, Poland's EU minister Konrad Szymanski said on Friday.
"Without adaptation, without reform, we risk that we will lose another country, one or two, in the coming five or six years and we have to avoid this scenario because decomposition, a smaller Union is not the right answer today," Szymanski told reporters.
Factbox - Five questions for Britain and Europe after Brexit voteReuters UKBritons voted in a referendum on Thursday to leave the European Union. Following are answers to key questions on what will happen next in Britain's relations with the bloc:
Blair says Brexit will have 'enormous consequences'Reuters UKFormer British Prime Minister Tony Blair said Britain's vote to leave the EU could create pressure for a second referendum on Scottish independence.
LSE, Deutsche Boerse press on with $30 billion merger after Brexit voteReuters UKLondon Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) vowed on Friday to press ahead with a $30 billion (22 billion pounds) merger despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
World stocks in freefall as UK votes for EU exitReuters UKWorld stocks headed for one the biggest slumps on record on Friday as a decision by Britain to leave the European Union triggered 8 percent falls for Europe's biggest bourses and a record plunge for sterling.
BA owner IAG warns on profit after Brexit voteReuters UKBritish Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) warned on profit on Friday, blaming a weaker than expected trading environment in the run up to the referendum that saw Britain vote to leave the European Union.
Don't seek to punish our British 'friends', French employers tell EUReuters UKBritain's European Union partners should not seek to punish it in upcoming talks on its exit from the bloc, France's main employers group Medef said on Friday.
Factbox - What Brexit could mean for the UK economyReuters UKBritons have voted to leave the European Union, a decision which leaves the world's fifth-biggest economy facing deep uncertainty about its growth prospects and its attractiveness to investors, and which could hurt other economies in Europe and beyond.
Cameron may say she wants to stay until October, but it's not entirely clear to me that that will be achievable – at the very least, is now very much a "dead man walking" and there's going to be inevitable pressure toget him out early and someone else in.
But will Boris Johnson really be seen as the man of the hour in the circumstances? Or should we watch out for a bid from George Osborne or Home Secretary Theresa May. It seems impossible to rule out a new election, but there's not an immediately obvious path to it unless conservative MPs like to bring down their own government. That seems unlikely – but these are interesting times.
-Reuters commentary writer Peter Apps.
Sterling plunges to 31-year low, biggest ever fall, as UK votes for BrexitReuters UKUK financial markets braced for one of their most volatile days ever on Friday, with sterling hitting a 31-year low in its biggest fall in history after Britons voted to leave the EU and David Cameron said he would resign as prime minister.
