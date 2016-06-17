Cameron may say she wants to stay until October, but it's not entirely clear to me that that will be achievable – at the very least, is now very much a "dead man walking" and there's going to be inevitable pressure toget him out early and someone else in.



But will Boris Johnson really be seen as the man of the hour in the circumstances? Or should we watch out for a bid from George Osborne or Home Secretary Theresa May. It seems impossible to rule out a new election, but there's not an immediately obvious path to it unless conservative MPs like to bring down their own government. That seems unlikely – but these are interesting times.



-Reuters commentary writer Peter Apps.