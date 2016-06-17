EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Brexit notice can't wait for Tory cat-fight - EU parliament
Britain needs to hand in its formal notice to leave the European Union immediately and cannot wait until the British Conservative Party has established its next leader, European Parliament leaders said on Friday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation, said Britain would probably make such a notification only in October, once a new leader of the Tory party is chosen to succeed him.
Global central banks pull out stops to calm jittery marketsReuters UKThe Bank of England pledged a huge financial backstop to calm plunging markets after Britain voted to leave the EU and central banks around the globe intervened in markets, highlighting worries that volatility could quickly hit the world economy.
Donald Trump says Britons 'took back control of their country'Reuters UKU.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in Scotland to reopen a golf resort on Friday, said Britons "took back control of their country" by voting to leave the European Union.
Swiss central bank confirms FX intervention after BrexitReutersSwitzerland's central bank on Friday gave rare confirmation that it had intervened in the currency market to weaken the Swiss franc in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Northern Irish deputy leader calls for vote on united Ireland
The British government has a "democratic imperative" to call a referendum on whether Northern Ireland should leave the United Kingdom and unite with the Irish Republic, the province's Irish nationalist Deputy First Minister said on Friday. - DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters)
"The British government now has no democratic mandate to represent the views of the North in any future negotiations with the European Union and I do believe that there is a democratic imperative for a 'border poll' to be held," Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness told national Irish broadcaster RTE.
"We are now in unchartered waters, nobody really knows what is going to happen. The implications for all of us on the island of Ireland are absolutely massive. This could have very profound implications for our economy (in Northern Ireland)."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)
And then this happened. Really suddenly. https://t.co/p0Qk4kjMs98:07 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Britain has written a cheque it cannot cash - @johnsfoley: https://t.co/928qtQQTCM https://t.co/S7BKZRBNxDRetweeted by johnsfoley5:17 AM - 24 Jun 2016
European banking sector futures point to worst-ever dropLONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Euro STOXX bank futures slumped more than 17 percent, putting them on track for their biggest ever one-day percentage drop, after Britain voted to leave the European Union following a landmark referendum.
The Euro STOXX auto futures also fell about 13 percent on concerns that the sector would be hit hard on growth concerns following the outcome of the referendum.
European banks were set to open sharply lower, with Deutsche Bank seen opening 18 percent lower. Shares in Standard Chartered and HSBC listed in Hong Kong are down around 9 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
Ireland braces itself for 'definite' downside of BrexitReutersIreland is bracing itself for damaging economic and political fallout from the decision by Britain, its nearest neighbor and largest trade partner, to vote to leave the European Union.
The front page of The New York Times for Friday, June 24 https://t.co/byKJDgV9xl1:54 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says, "We will work with relevant authorities as the terms of the exit become clear." He says, "We respect the decision of the British electorate and have been focused on planning for either referendum outcome for many months."
BoE says will take all necessary steps to secure monetary, financial stabilityReutersThe Bank of England said on Friday it would take all necessary steps to secure monetary and financial stability after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Cameron should stay to implement Brexit decision: Vote Leave chiefReutersThere is little appetite among the majority of Conservative lawmakers to depose Prime Minister David Cameron who should now prepare to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union, Vote Leave chief Matthew Elliott told Reuters.
What happens next?
