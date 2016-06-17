EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slump 5 percent as Britons vote to leave EUReutersS&P 500 and Nasdaq E-mini futures plummeted 5 percent early on Friday, hitting overnight limit thresholds, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, roiling global markets and raising fears of a shock to the world's economy.
⚡️ “EU Referendum dominates Friday papers 📰”
https://t.co/VAHL2BPuod6:13 AM - 24 Jun 2016
GALLERY: Dawn of a Brexit reut.rs
The Daily Mail and The Sun in London both celebrated the Brexit victory on their front pagesBritain delivers stunning Leave vote in EU referendum https://t.co/N1WWFNj0Vv #EUref https://t.co/rNyXWlElgXRetweeted by DailyMail12:38 AM - 24 Jun 2016
This morning's front page: See EU later! https://t.co/ntv8ofV3KvRetweeted by TheSun12:27 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Britain has written a cheque it cannot cash | Considered View | BreakingviewsThe public wants to exit Europe. Political upheaval is likely. Beyond that, Britain’s future ties with the EU depend on whether it enters negotiations feeling economically strong or weak. But the victors will struggle to deliver on promises, and the country is deeply divided.
Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb took to Twitter immediately after Brexit was declared:Please tell me I'm still sleeping and this is all just a bad nightmare! #Brexit12:25 AM - 24 Jun 2016
Usually these things advance in three stages:
1. Crisis
2. Chaos
3. Sub-optimal solution
Don't know where we are at this stage. #Brexit12:29 AM - 24 Jun 2016
'Leave' scents victory as EU vote divides BritainReuters UKBritain's bitterly contested referendum on whether to quit the European Union was too close to call on Friday as partial results showed a deeply divided nation, while the pound was hammered on growing market fears of a "Brexit".
Bankers take fright as UK vote count points to BrexitReuters UKBankers' early confidence that Britain would remain within the European Union quickly evaporated after vote counts suggested the "leave" camp had the upper hand, sending sterling plummeting and heart-rates racing on trading floors from London to Hong Kong.
EU vote shows divided Britain, result too close to callReutersBritain's bitterly contested referendum on whether to quit the European Union was too close to call on Friday as early results showed a deeply divided nation while the pound was hammered on financial markets.
Sterling, stocks skid as Brexit result agonizingly closeReutersCarnage came to world markets on Friday as early voting returns suggested Britain was on the brink of leaving the European Union, threatening the existent of the entire bloc and its single currency.
