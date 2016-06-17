EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Cox: How about a referendum on ending referendums?ReutersRather than take hard decisions, politicians are putting issues like Brexit, constitutional reform and even peace treaties directly to the people. How democracy works best is an ancient debate, but plebiscites undermine the representative variety. They’re also bad for business.
The Liverpool vote was weaker than expected for Remain, reports Reuters correspondent Kylie MacLellan. Official results showed 58 percent of voters in Liverpool, one of the largest areas by population in the UK, backed staying in the EU. That was well below the 65.6 percent prediction by JP Morgan ahead of the referendum.
+250% spike in "what happens if we leave the EU" in the past hour
google.com/trends/explore…by GoogleTrends via twitter 6/24/2016 12:36:49 AM
Latest results, according to the BBC:
- North Warwickshire "Leave" vote much stronger than expected.
- In the London borough of Lewisham, 83 per cent have voted to stay.
- Leave has strong support in Hartlepool.
- In Foyle, Northern Ireland Remain has 78 percent of the vote.
Polls have closed in the UK referendum, with an early YouGov poll suggesting voters chose to remain in the EU. Here's what we know so far:
- YouGov survey puts Remain ahead 52/48
- Political fallout to reach beyond Britain
- British pound rises above $1.50, up almost 1 percent
Polls point to UK staying in EU, leave campaigner pessimisticReuters
Voting closed in Britain's bitterly fought referendum on whether to quit the European Union on Thursday, with a prominent Leave campaigner saying he expected to lose and early surveys suggesting voters had chosen to remain in the bloc.
Nigel Farage, head of the UK Independence Party and a leading voice in favour of leaving the EU, told Sky News he did not expect to be on the winning side.
British pound up 1 percent in early Asian trade, rises above $1.50ReutersThe pound rose more than one percent in early Asian trade on Friday after an opinion poll put the Remain camp slightly ahead in Britain's referendum on EU membership.
No Brexit here as Britain embraces the EurosReuters UKOn the day Britain votes on Brexit, England, Wales and Northern Ireland are planning on maintaining close ties with the continent after all three surprisingly advanced to the knockout stage of Euro 2016.
S&P 500 futures open higher after polls close in UK referendumReutersU.S. stock index futures opened higher on Thursday after polls closed in Britain with early signs that the "remain" campaign is leading in the country's EU membership referendum.
