EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Yen sags as polling puts Bremain slightly ahead, sterling jumpsReutersSterling surged early in Asia on Friday while the safe-haven yen fell broadly on growing confidence that Britain will stay in the European Union after polling stations across the United Kingdom closed.
British pound up 1 pct in early Asian trade, rises above $1.50
The pound rose more than one percent in early Asian trade on Friday after an opinion poll put the Remain camp slightly ahead in Britain's referendum on EU membership.
The pound rose to as high as $1.5022, its highest level since December and up more than one percent from late U.S. levels the previous day, when it made gains of one percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)
GBP vol markets going along with spot move to take out Brexit risk https://t.co/6kkJLb9A2x5:58 PM - 23 Jun 2016Delete
Poll shows Remain ahead with 54 pct in UK's EU vote-Ipsos MORI boss
The "Remain" camp has an eight-point lead over those who want Britain to leave the European Union, according to a poll by Ipsos MORI, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday, shortly after voting in the country's EU membership referendum ended.
"We have carried on polling and have 54 Remain v 46 Leave today/yesterday," Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI said in a message on Twitter.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Schomberg)
Gibraltar turnout at 83.65 pct for EU referendum - UK Press Association
The turnout for people in Gibraltar voting in the EU referendum reached 83.65 percent, according to data from the UK Press Association on Thursday.
Gibraltar was the first counting area to report turnout. Polls have already closed in the small overseas territory, which runs two hours ahead of GMT.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Mark John)
Sterling hits 2016 high after poll suggests UK to stay in the EU
Sterling surged against major currencies on Thursday after a YouGov poll suggested Britons have voted to keep the country in the European Union, a relief for investors who had feared a Brexit would trigger uncertainty and volatility across world markets.
Sterling rose more than a cent to a fresh 2016 high of $1.4996 GBP= from $1.4975, and the euro fell to a one-month low of 76.14 pence EURGBP=.
YouGov's poll was based on responses from a pre-selected group of people seen as representative of the wider electorate on how they actually voted in the referendum.
It is the closest thing in Britain's EU referendum to a publicly available exit poll, and suggested a 52 percent vote to stay in the EU against 48 percent to leave. The final official result is expected around 0600 GMT.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)
Britain's financial industry on edge as referendum result nearsReutersTraders are at their desks for the night, corporate lawyers are staffing a "rapid response" center and the Bank of England is on high alert; Britain's financial sector is as ready as it can be for a referendum that may change the industry forever.
All you need to know about Britain's EU referendum
- British voters will shape the future of the UK and Europe on Thursday 23 June when they decide whether to stay in the European Union.
- The 'Vote Remain' movement is led by PM David Cameron, who promised the referendum in 2013 under pressure from euroskeptic lawmakers in his own party.
- The 'Vote Leave' movement is backed by ex-mayor of London Boris Johnson and UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
- Investors, chief executives and central bankers are bracing for what could be one of the most volatile events for financial markets since, at least, the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
- The vote comes a week after the murder of British MP Jo Cox many voters wondering if the campaign rhetoric on both sides - warnings of economic disaster versus uncontrolled immigration - had gone too far.
An 'out' vote would leave the EU to weather the exit of its no. 2 economy, representing $2.9 trillion of its GDP, while Britain's economy could stall.
An 'in' vote would trigger a rise in sterling and relief in Western capitals but would still leave Britain - and Cameron's ruling Conservative Party - deeply divided.
Voting begins at 0600 GMT on June 23 and closes at 2100. Results are due around 0000-0500 GMT the next day.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage, a key figure calling for Britain to leave the European Union, has said it looks like the Remain camp will win Thursday's referendum, the campaigner told Sky News on Thursday.
Sterling rose after Farage, who has long campaigned to leave the EU, said it "looks like Remain will edge it". Polls have now closed for the vote.
Decision day: Britain votes on its EU future - Reuters TVReuters TVVoting is under way in Britain's referendum on EU membership, with most opinion polls putting the "Leave" and "Remain" camps neck-and-neck.
How about a referendum on ending referendums? @rob1cox https://t.co/m1n4WNxwW8 https://t.co/l0nxggQQk84:19 PM - 23 Jun 2016
When will results come in? Are all the counting areas the same? Will there be an exit poll? All your #EURef questions answered here.
Factbox: How will Britain's EU referendum vote count work on the night?
-
Could football or weather decide the Brexit vote? https://t.co/yY8TbTSJNQ https://t.co/bk0Ud1QWQp2:43 PM - 23 Jun 2016
Brexit101 for non-Europeans. Reuters Conway Gittens and Richard Beales give a lesson on today’s historic vote. #FacebookLive
Click to view Facebook Video
Wall Street marches ahead as Brexit seen unlikelyReutersThe three major U.S. stock indexes rose about 1 percent each to record their biggest percentage gains in a month as investors grew confident that Britain would choose to remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.
The Leave campaign says Britain would recover full sovereignty and the economy would benefit from a Brexit. It focused its campaign on warnings that Britain would be unable to control immigration levels as long as it was an EU member.Remain says a Brexit would cause financial chaos, impoverish the nation and diminish its influence on world affairs, emphasizing the economic benefits of membership and the risks posed by leaving.
Questions about #EURef? Breakingviews has answers.
Britain’s EU vote: a guide for the perplexedReutersThe UK is about to vote on whether to leave the European Union. In many ways, Britain is already a euro-anomaly. Whichever way the public votes, the referendum will leave scars, and usher in big changes that go beyond the EU’s borders – whatever shape those may take.
