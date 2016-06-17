EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
France's Hollande to meet Germany's Merkel before EU summitReuters UKFrench President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of an EU summit on Tuesday following Britain's referendum on its EU membership, France's European affairs minister said.
Heavy rains cause flooding in southeast England as Britons vote on EUReuters UKHeavy rains in southeast England on Thursday flooded streets, disrupted travel and closed two polling stations on the day Britons voted whether to remain in the European Union.
Sterling hits 2016 high, stocks climb as UK votes on BrexitReuters UKSterling hit a 2016 high and world stocks climbed for a fifth day running on Thursday, as British voters headed to the polls for a crucial vote on their European Union membership.
Germany's Merkel says hopes Britain votes to remain in EUReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hopes Britons vote on Thursday to remain in the European Union in a referendum that is being nervously watched by financial markets and politicians across the world.
German auto industry warns Brexit could lead to production shiftReuters UKGermany's auto industry on Thursday warned that a potential trade dispute between Europe and Britain in the aftermath of a Brexit could put British production sites at risk.
Exclusive: Barclays clamps down on foreign exchange trade before UK result - sourcesReuters UKBarclays stopped accepting new "stop loss" orders, a standard element of trading on currencies, as banks moved on Thursday to limit speculative market moves and cap their exposure to the results of Britain’s referendum on EU membership.
Remain 52 percent, Leave 48 percent - Ipsos MORI poll on EU referendum
A poll by Ipsos MORI suggested 52 percent of British voters would opt to remain in the European Union and 48 percent would vote to leave in a referendum being held on Thursday.
Sterling rose against the dollar after the poll was published, reaching a six-month high and trading up 1.2 percent on the day.
The poll of 1,592 people was commissioned by the Evening Standard newspaper and the research was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, up until 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday.
Factbox: Polls show shift towards 'Remain' for EU vote
Opinion polls published in the days before Thursday's referendum have mostly shown a shift towards keeping Britain in the European Union, but the "In" camp's lead is small and most pollsters say the race still looks too close to call.
Sterling up more than 1 percent as odds shift towards 'Remain'Reuters UKSterling gained more than 1 percent to a 2016 high against the dollar in morning trade in London as bookmakers' odds shifted in favour of a vote for remaining in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.
Sterling firms, Asian stocks wobble ahead of Brexit voteReuters UKSterling rose and Asian stocks crept higher in cautious trade on Thursday though many investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as the yen and government debt as they braced for Britain's vote on its fate in the European Union.
YouGov to release Brexit night poll, hopes to repeat Scotland successReuters UKBritish pollster YouGov will publish a poll showing how people have voted in the European Union referendum shortly after polling stations close on Thursday, hoping to repeat its successful prediction of the 2014 Scottish independence vote.
Brexit or no, Europe's 'realists' to contain 'utopians'Reuters UKWhether Britain stays or leaves the European Union after Thursday's referendum, EU leaders are preparing for a clash over how to respond to popular disillusion with the bloc.
Factbox - What business thinks about Britain's EU referendumReuters UKBritain votes on June 23 on whether to remain a member of the European Union.
Sterling hits six-month high on last minute boost for Bremain hopesReuters UKThe pound advanced to a six-month high against the dollar on Thursday after the latest polls favoured Britain remaining in the European Union, just hours before referendum voting was due to open.
G7 to issue statement if Britain votes to exit EU - sourcesReuters UKGroup of Seven finance leaders will issue a statement stressing their readiness to take all necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to exit the European Union, government officials with direct knowledge of the preparations said on Thursday.
Writers for Reuters Commentary have provided striking insights into events around the EU referendum, and tried to peer into the future as well. Below are some of the best pieces we've published so far:
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
1) Turnout could be key to the result but only partial figures will be available initially. Turnout at last year's British parliamentary election was 66 percent. Turnout well below this is likely to favor Leave as those who back Brexit are considered more likely to vote, according to campaigners on both sides.
2) First results: Sunderland, likely to be one of the first results to declare (2330), has a large number of older, lower income voters who polls show are more likely to back Brexit. If Leave are not strongly ahead here it may indicate they will struggle to break through in areas less favorable to Brexit.
3) Geography: Leave is expected to do well in eastern England, so close results in some of the most euroskeptic areas such as Southend-on-Sea (0200) and Castle Point (0130) could give an indication the national vote has swung towards Remain.
4) Labour voters: Opposition Labour Party supporters are considered key to securing a Remain vote so the results of traditional Labour strongholds such as the north of England and south Wales, where backing for the anti-EU UK Independence Party has risen, will be closely watched.
5) Scotland: Scotland is considered to be pro-EU, so any close early results from Scotland such as Stirling (0030) could indicate trouble for the Remain camp.
6) Swing seats: Nuneaton (0100) is considered a bellwether seat in parliamentary elections so will be watched to see if Prime Minister David Cameron has managed to get swing voters who last year backed his Conservatives to turn out for Remain.
7) Count chronology: Ron Johnston, a professor of geography at the University of Bristol who has researched the counting areas and modeled how the vote could unfold, said the big picture was that the figures could flip around until about 0300.
Post-Brexit moves to Paris, Frankfurt would mean hefty pay cuts for UK bankers: dataReutersLondon-based bankers considering a possible relocation if Britain votes out of the European Union would suffer pay cuts of up to 80 percent if they were to move to Frankfurt or Paris, data from salary-benchmarking site Emolument showed.
