EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
PM May appoints new justice and education ministersReuters UKBritish Prime Minster Theresa May appointed the government's new justice and education ministers on Thursday, as she continued assembling the senior team that will help her guide the country out of the European Union.
British consumer confidence slumps after vote to leave EUReuters UKBritish consumer confidence fell sharply following the country's vote to leave the European Union, one for the first indicators to capture the post-referendum mood showed on Thursday.
Halfords eyes 'staycation' boost after Brexit voteReuters UKBritish bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords (HFD.L) could benefit from the country's vote to leave the European Union if the fall in sterling means more Britons opt to holiday in the UK rather than overseas, its boss said on Thursday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Lew to meet Hammond in LondonReuters UKU.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged European Union and British officials to be pragmatic and flexible in talks on Britain's departure from the EU, and said he would meet new British finance minister Philip Hammond later on Thursday.
Steinmeier urges Britain to make formal Brexit request soonReuters UKThe appointment of Boris Johnson as British foreign secretary is a clear signal that Britain wants to leave the European Union and London should make the formal request soon, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was quoted as saying.
New chancellor pledges to restore confidence after Brexit voteReuters UKBritain's new chancellor of exchequer, Philip Hammond, said on Thursday he would do whatever is necessary to restore confidence in the economy after the Brexit vote, suggesting a less aggressive approach to bringing down the budget deficit.
Bank of England surprises markets by keeping rates on hold, signals August moveReuters UKThe Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, wrong-footing many investors who had expected the first cut in more than seven years as Britain's economy reels from last month's Brexit vote.
Pro-Brexit Gove sacked from the British government - Sky NewsReuters UKProminent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove has been sacked from his cabinet post of justice secretary by Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News reported on Thursday citing sources.
UK-Turkey ties stronger than Boris Johnson's quips - Turkish officialReuters UKTurkey will draw a line under disparaging comments by Britain's new foreign secretary Boris Johnson about President Tayyip Erdogan and his nation, a senior official said on Thursday, but warned relations would be damaged if he repeated such insults.
Britain's new PM May gives Johnson big job, says needs time before Brexit talksReuters UKTheresa May became Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with the task of leading it out of the European Union, and quickly named leading 'Brexit' supporters including former London mayor Boris Johnson to key positions in her new government.
Johnson a liar with his back against the wall, French counterpart saysReuters UKIn Boris Johnson, Britain has appointed a liar with his back against the wall as its new foreign secretary at a time when somebody reliable is needed in the role, his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday.
EU moving ahead on giving China market economy status: officialReuters UKThe European Union is moving ahead with the process of giving China market economy status to boost trade, but is concerned about overcapacity, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday.
Merkel invites PM May for talks in Berlin, declines to comment on JohnsonReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had invited Britain's new prime minister Theresa May for talks in Berlin and that she was looking forward to working with her.
Halfords flags possible profit hit from weaker pound after Brexit voteReuters UKBritish bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords (HFD.L) could face a bigger hit to profit from sterling's depreciation against the dollar than previously indicated due to the currency impact of Britons' vote to leave the EU, it said on Thursday.
BoE poised to cut rates to cushion Brexit hit to UKReuters UKThe Bank of England is set to cut interest rates for the first time in more than seven years as it tries to cushion the economy from the shock decision by voters to pull Britain out of the European Union.
Labour leadership contender says Britain should vote again on BrexitReuters UKBritain should vote again on whether to remain in the European Union once a Brexit deal is agreed, Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead Britain's opposition Labour Party, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.
Brexit vote ravages sentiment in UK housing market - RICS surveyReuters UKLast month's Brexit vote had an immediate impact on Britain's housing market, causing buyer interest and expectations of future sales to wither at the fastest pace in years, a survey showed on Thursday.
'Charming Bastard' David Davis to lead Brexit talksReuters UKDavid Davis, a staunchly Eurosceptic lawmaker who says the risk of losing a key export partner will force EU leaders such as Angela Merkel to agree to a free trade deal, was appointed as the man to lead Britain out of the bloc on Wednesday.
U.S. in front of queue for Britain, says new foreign minister JohnsonReuters UKBoris Johnson said on Wednesday the United States would be "in the front of the queue" following his surprise appointment as Britain's new foreign minister.
Hammond: We will do whatever is necessary after BrexitReuters UKBritain's new Chancellor, Philip Hammond, said on Thursday that he would do whatever is necessary to steady the economy and restore confidence after the Brexit vote.
Theresa May becomes new prime ministerReuters UKTheresa May became prime minister on Wednesday after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth shortly after the monarch accepted David Cameron's resignation.
Cameron bows out with jokes, May to take over as British PMReuters UKDavid Cameron entertained parliament with a series of farewell quips on Wednesday in his last appearance as prime minister before making way for Theresa May to lead the monumental task of extricating Britain from the European Union.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video