EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Drawing laughter and a few tears, Cameron the entertainer takes his final bow as PMReuters UKDavid Cameron's last appearance in parliament as British Prime Minister ended in a standing ovation after a bravura 36-minute performance that taunted his rivals, reflected on his legacy and confessed his love for the office cat.
Demob-happy Cameron taunts Labour leader with 'Monty Python' jibeReuters UKA demob-happy David Cameron used his last appearance in parliament as Prime Minister to taunt embattled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, likening him to the hapless Black Knight comedy figure in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" who was unable to see when he was beaten.
Pound's Brexit plunge unlikely to boost exports at 1992, 2008 rateReuters UKSterling's plunge since Britain voted to leave the European Union was the biggest in more than 40 years, but its boost to UK exports may well be far less than after similar tumbles in 1992 and 2008.
Brexit could provide boost for Britain's shale gasReuters UKBritain's shale gas industry could get a helping hand from a falling pound and a supportive new prime minister just as it is gearing up for its first production this year, after facing economic and political challenges that slowed its start.
PM Cameron says working to ensure EU citizens can stay in BritainReuters UKThe government is working hard to make sure European Union citizens can stay in Britain following its vote to leave the bloc but it will depend on reciprocal rights for Britons in Europe, outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
Efforts to overturn Brexit will go nowhere, says senior Tory lawmakerReuters UKParliamentary attempts to revoke the Brexit vote in favour of leaving the EU have no chance of succeeding and would run into a solid Conservative Party opposition, the chair of Britain's foreign affairs committee said on Wednesday.
Aberdeen lifts suspension of 3.2 billion pound UK property fundReuters UKAberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) has lifted the suspension of its 3.2 billion pound UK property fund, it said on Wednesday, as funds attempt to control withdrawals after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Wetherspoon founder hits out at Brexit 'doom-mongers'Reuters UKBritain's economic prospects will improve after Brexit, the founder of pubs group JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) said on Wednesday, lashing out at the "irresponsible doom-mongering" of politicians, banks and company bosses in the run up to the referendum.
A new breed of executives - Brexit managersReuters UKBritain's decision to leave the European Union is driving demand for a new brand of corporate executive - high-powered troubleshooters than can help companies draw up and implement plans to cope with Brexit.
'All the stages of grief': private equity ponders dismal Brexit outlookReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union has put private equity firms on the back foot, forcing them to stall some planned deals, reconsider fundraising strategies and possibly move staff to centers that will remain in the bloc.
France's Brexit stand unchanged as PM changes - French spokesmanReuters UKFrench President Francois Hollande will meet the leaders of Germany and Italy in Italy in the third week of August, France's government spokesman said on Wednesday,
U.S. urges UK, EU show flexibility in Brexit talksReuters UKBritain and the European Union should show flexibility when negotiating their new relationship and a close partnership is in the best interests of the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.
May to take over as British PM todayReuters UKTheresa May will take over the job of British prime minister from David Cameron on Wednesday and form a government with the monumental tasks of extricating Britain from the European Union and uniting a fractured nation.
Labour MP Owen Smith says to run for party leadershipReuters UKA second British Labour opposition MP entered the contest to topple leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, boosting the veteran left-winger's chances of being re-elected by splitting the support of those who oppose him.
Europe in their hands - May and Merkel draw battle lines for Brexit clashReuters UKBoth are pastors' daughters who excelled as academics before rising to the top of their conservative parties. Now Theresa May and Angela Merkel, equally firm but pragmatic, will go head to head to determine Britain's future relationship with Europe.
Labour rules Corbyn has right to stand again for leadershipReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party ruled on Tuesday that its leader Jeremy Corbyn had the automatic right to stand in a new leadership contest, setting the stage for a struggle between the veteran socialist's supporters in the country and party lawmakers who want to oust him.
U.S. business wants slow Brexit, investment to dry up - lobbyReuters UKU.S. businesses, Britain's biggest foreign investors, largely factored in the vote to leave the European Union and now want to see exit talks progress slowly, a top executive at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.
EU and UK must be flexible in Brexit talks - U.S. Treasury's LewReuters UKBritain and the European Union should both show flexibility when London negotiates its future relationship with the bloc, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday, warning Britain about a proposal to cut its tax rate.
German leaders demand Brexit clarity from MayReuters UKGerman leaders stepped up the pressure on Britain's incoming prime minister Theresa May on Tuesday by demanding she swiftly spell out when she will launch divorce proceedings with the European Union.
Bank of England's Carney hints again at more stimulus after BrexitReuters UKBank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that a hit to Britain's economy from last month's decision by voters to leave the European Union could prompt the Bank to act, hinting again that more stimulus is on the way.
UK's Barratt could slow pace of housebuilding after Brexit voteReuters UKBritain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said it might slow the pace of construction and rethink its land buying programme to prepare itself for an expected slowdown sparked by the vote to leave the EU.
EU wants smoothest possible ties with Britain after Brexit - MogheriniReuters UKEuropean Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday the EU was looking for the smoothest possible relations with Britain after it leaves the union and hopes institutional turmoil can end as soon as possible.
Sterling firm with eyes on new prime minister's Brexit viewReuters UKSterling was firmer on Wednesday, trading near a two-week high against the euro as Theresa May was set to take over as Britain's prime minister, easing some of the political uncertainty that has dogged the currency in the past few weeks.
Britain's ICAP sees Brexit windfall from sterling's slumpReuters UKInterdealer broker ICAP (IAP.L) has gained a "significant windfall benefit" from the drop in the pound after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the company said on Wednesday.
Britain will start EU divorce 'when we're ready': new PM's allyReuters UKBritain will not rush to trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union, a leading ally of incoming Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday as David Cameron bowed out at his final cabinet meeting.
After Brexit vote, Scotland's Sturgeon takes controlReuters UKThe Friday morning after Britain voted to leave the European Union, leaders in London had little to say.
Brexit to trigger UK recession over coming year: BlackRockReuters UKBritain will fall into recession over the coming year and growth in each of the next five years will be at least 0.5 percentage points lower as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, BlackRock said on Tuesday.
Financial firms may need to move activities, staff before Brexit terms known - ICMAReuters UKFinancial firms may need to relocate capital markets activities and staff from Britain to elsewhere in the European Union before the final terms of Brexit are known, industry lobby group ICMA said on Tuesday.
UK trade talks scope limited until EU divorce triggered, says HammondReuters UKBritain's ability to negotiate new trade deals following the June 23 vote to leave the European Union is restricted until it triggers the formal 'Article 50' process to leave the bloc, foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
Brexit could hurt German economy but it's in good shape - BerlinReuters UKBritain's decision to leave the European Union has increased economic risks for Germany but Europe's largest economy is in good shape, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
Labour leader Corbyn calls for calm after challenger's office vandalisedReuters UKThe leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn called on Tuesday for calm among the party's supporters after the office of a lawmaker challenging his leadership was vandalised, adding that he had also received death threats this week.
Germany's Schaeuble says need quick clarity from London on BrexitReuters UKGerman Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called for clarity as soon as possible from Britain over its decision to leave the European Union to limit long-term uncertainty.
Labour Party awaits key leadership ruling, Corbyn's fate in balanceReuters UKThe socialist head of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will discover on Tuesday whether he has the automatic right to defend himself from a leadership challenge - a key moment in the running battle for control of the party.
May wins battle to be British PM but faces tussle over BrexitReuters UKTheresa May has won the battle to be Britain's prime minister but will face a much tougher struggle once in power -- overseeing her country's divorce from the European Union.
Bank of England records no dissent over lowering bank capital buffer after Brexit voteReuters UKLONDON - No Bank of England policymakers objected to a decision to cut banks' capital requirements at a meeting in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the Eu
Brexit vote was not binding so parliament must decide, lawyers tell PMReuters UKLawmakers in parliament should decide whether Britain leaves the European Union because the Brexit vote was not binding, more than 1,000 prominent British lawyers said in a letter to Prime Minister David Cameron.
EU's Juncker to decide post for British commissioner by end JulyReuters UKEU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker has accepted in principle the nomination of Julian King as the new British member of his European Commission and will determine this month what portfolio to offer him, the Commission said on Monday.
Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after BrexitReuters UKPrime Minister David Cameron said it was in Britain's fundamental interest to remain very close to the European Union when it renegotiates a new relationship with the bloc it voted to leave in a referendum last month.
EU Commission cuts euro zone, UK growth forecasts after Brexit voteReuters UKThe European Commission has revised down its forecasts for growth in the euro zone and in Britain after the British vote to leave the European Union, in early estimates unveiled on Monday by the economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici.
