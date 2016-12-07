EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
May must protect London's financial centre - MPReuters UKBritain's next Prime Minister Theresa May must find ways to protect London's financial sector as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, senior lawmaker Stephen Hammond said on Monday.
Eagle challenges Corbyn for leadership of Labour PartyReuters UKLabour MP Angela Eagle launched her bid to take over the leadership of the party on Monday, saying current leader Jeremy Corbyn was not up to the task of defeating the ruling Conservatives.
UK retail spending slowed in June as Britons faced EU referendum - BRCReuters UKBritish consumer spending slowed in June as bad weather added to uncertainty around the June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Obama confident U.S.-UK 'special relationship' to continue under MayReuters UKPresident Barack Obama is confident that the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain will continue after Theresa May becomes British prime minister, the White House said on Monday.
Merkel urges Britain to quickly clarify relationship with EUReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday access to the European Union's single market meant accepting the bloc's basic freedoms and rejected suggestions from London that Britain could retain full EU market access while curbing immigration.
May as PM buoys banks' single-market hopesReuters UKBritain's banks are likely to welcome Theresa May as the next prime minister and will look to her to start negotiating for their continued access to the European Union's single market after the country exits the bloc.
May says to negotiate a successful Brexit as PMReuters UKNext prime minister, Theresa May, called on Monday for the country to unite under her leadership, promising to make a success of negotiating the country's divorce from the European Union.
Theresa May set to replace Cameron as rival quits UK PM raceReuters UKHome Secretary Theresa May is set to become Britain's first woman prime minister since Margaret Thatcher after her only rival abruptly quit the race on Monday, removing the need for a drawn-out leadership contest.
Cameron says will step down as prime minister on WednesdayReuters UKDavid Cameron said he would resign as prime minister on Wednesday, paving the way for home secretary Theresa May to take over the job the same day.
Cameron hums merry tune after announcing PM handover movesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister David Cameron appeared in high spirits when he appeared briefly outside his Downing Street office on Monday to outline this week's timetable for his resignation.
Osborne welcomes prospect of May becoming prime ministerReuters UKChancellor of Exchequer George Osborne said it was good news that home secretary Theresa May was now the sole candidate to become the country's next prime minister after her remaining rival Andrea Leadsom dropped out of the race on Monday.
VERBATIM: Angela Eagle bids to be Labour leader https://t.co/UZeTOeCuIH https://t.co/fIhRvMidq82:58 PM - 11 Jul 2016
Frontrunner in PM race May vows corporate governance reformsReuters UKTheresa May, the favourite to succeed David Cameron as prime minister, will pledge on Monday to overhaul corporate governance rules if elected, including putting workers on company boards and making shareholder votes on pay binding.
With @TheresaMay2016's coronation we need an early General Election. The Tories now have no mandate. Britain deserves better than this.12:56 PM - 11 Jul 2016
UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour PartyReuters UKOpposition Labour MP Angela Eagle launched her bid to take over the leadership of the party on Monday, saying its current leader Jeremy Corbyn was unable to defeat the ruling Conservative Party.
Leadsom withdraws from race for British PM, leaving May unopposedReuters UKEnergy minister Andrea Leadsom abruptly withdrew from the contest to succeed David Cameron as Britain's prime minister on Monday, leaving her rival Theresa May as the only candidate.
Labour Party says leadership contest triggeredReuters UKOpposition Labour Party said on Monday a leadership contest had been officially triggered following the receipt of sufficient nominations for a rival candidate to left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn.
VERBATIM: May says 'Brexit means Brexit' https://t.co/bxZAcqhCOP https://t.co/si553wUnzB1:26 PM - 11 Jul 2016
Mid-caps outperform after Leadsom quits PM raceReuters UKBritain's domestically-focused mid-cap share index hit a two-week high on Monday, outperforming the blue chip index, after Andrea Leadsom withdrew from the contest to succeed David Cameron as the prime minister.
I want my @LibDems back, I want my country back, I want my #EU back, I want my economy back, I want my reputation back, I want sanity back1:15 PM - 11 Jul 2016
I’ll just leave this over here. https://t.co/Yjvoq9AmDy12:50 PM - 11 Jul 2016
Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be easyReuters UKNegotiations between the European Union and Britain following its decision to leave the bloc will be difficult, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
May to make statement after Leadsom pulls outReuters UKTheresa May, who will become Britain's next prime minister after her only rival in the Conservative Party leadership contest pulled out, will make a statement later on Monday, one of her key backers said.
1/3 Theresa May has the authority & the leadership necessary to unite the Conservative Party & the country.12:51 PM - 11 Jul 2016
2/3 Andrea Leadsom's decision is both brave and principled & allows that process to begin immediately.12:51 PM - 11 Jul 2016
3/3 I’ve no doubt Theresa will make an excellent Prime Minister and I'm encouraged that she's made it clear that Brexit means Brexit.12:52 PM - 11 Jul 2016
May day bounce. GBP back above $1.30 on #Leadson withdrawl. #Brexit #cable #forex https://t.co/U7yVI1xnLv12:32 PM - 11 Jul 2016Delete
Disappointed that @andrealeadsom has decided to withdraw from the Conservative leadership contest.12:40 PM - 11 Jul 2016
UK CONSERVATIVE PARTY SAYS THERESA MAY THE ONLY REMAINING CANDIDATE TO BE PM -COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN
UK CONSERVATIVE PARTY SAYS MUST FORMALLY CONFIRM MAY AS NEW LEADER - COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN
UK CONSERVATIVE PARTY SAYS WILL BE ABLE TO ANNOUNCE NEW PM MUCH SOONER THAN EXPECTED, IT WON'T BE 9 WEEKS
UK's Leadsom, contender to succeed Cameron, to make statementReuters UKAndrea Leadsom, one of the two candidates to succeed British Prime Minister David Cameron, is due to make a statement at 1115 GMT on Monday, her spokesman said amid speculation that she might pull out of the race.
British PM candidate Leadsom apologises to rival over motherhood rowReuters UKAndrea Leadsom, the junior minister seeking to become Britain's next prime minister, apologised to her childless rival over remarks which suggested she had a greater stake in the country's future because she was a mother.
May pledges to put 'working people' first if elected PMReuters UKHome Secretary Theresa May pledged on Monday to put government at the service of "ordinary working people" to forge an economy that helps everyone if elected Britain's next prime minister next month.
Brexit vote was advisory so UK parliament must decide, lawyers tell PMReuters UKThe Brexit vote was advisory so lawmakers in parliament should decide whether Britain should leave the European Union, more than 1,000 prominent British lawyers said in a letter to Prime Minister David Cameron.
France's Hollande to do pro-EU tour after Brexit voteReuters UKFrench President Francois Hollande will visit five EU countries later in July to promote the European Union project, his office said in statement on Monday.
