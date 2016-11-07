EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
-
EU vote hits UK households and business morale, London hurt mostReuters UKBritish consumer spending fell last month, the business outlook darkened by the most in four years and economic activity in London slowed sharply, according to three reports which showed the vote to leave the European Union starting to take a toll.
-
Companies' forex hedging jumped before Brexit voteReuters UKHedging of currency risks by small and medium-sized British companies surged before June's referendum on EU membership, but thousands were probably still exposed to the past fortnight's huge swings in the pound, a survey on Monday showed.
-
European tech investors spot safe havens from Brexit worriesReuters UKTechnology investors seeking refuge after Brexit are picking companies delivering instant access to services for Web and mobile customers or firms mainly doing business globally which can benefit from the pound's fall.
-
Sterling's fall could batter UK's fish & chipsReuters UKPrices of salmon and squid have soared as disease and weather hurt global supplies, and British fish sellers say the Brexit-related drop in its currency may be the next scourge.
-
Credit Suisse CEO says cheered by traders' Brexit performanceReuters UKCredit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam congratulated all the bank's trading teams for the way they handled the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, he said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.
-
Merkel expects new British PM to launch formal EU exit talksReuters UKGermany expects Britain to trigger article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon treaty to begin the formal process of leaving the bloc once it has picked a new prime minister, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.
-
EU committed to China trade relationship post-Brexit - commissionerReuters UKThe European Union remains committed to its economic and trade relationship with China after Britain's Brexit vote EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.
-
Osborne to urge U.S. investors to stick with Britain outside EUReuters UKBritish finance minister George Osborne will meet some of Wall Street's biggest investors in New York on Monday to urge them to stick with Britain despite last month's vote to leave the European Union, his office said.
-
Corbyn says expects to be on ballot as Labour heads for bitter leadership contestReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party is set for a bitter battle over its future after leader Jeremy Corbyn said he expected to be on the ballot automatically for a leadership contest and would fight any attempt to prevent him entering the race.
-
Frontrunner in British PM race May vows corporate governance reformsReuters UKTheresa May, the favourite to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister, will pledge on Monday to overhaul corporate governance rules if elected, including putting workers on company boards and making shareholder votes on pay binding.
-
May and Leadsom in all-women race to be new PMReuters UKHome Secretary Theresa May and eurosceptic rival Andrea Leadsom emerged on Thursday as the two candidates who will battle to become Britain's next prime minister and lead the country out of the European Union.
-
Five U.S. investment banks offer support for London after Brexit voteReuters UKFive U.S. investment banks promised British finance minister George Osborne on Thursday that they would try to help London keep its top spot as a financial center, but gave no commitment on jobs following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
-
British employers worry about uncertain fate of EU staffReuters UKBritish employers are hiring immigration lawyers to advise staff from EU countries, and some are urging those eligible to apply for UK residency, in the face of uncertainty over their future once Britain leaves the bloc.
-
UK financial lobby TheCityUK forms Brexit task forceReuters UKUK-based financial lobby TheCityUK held its first Brexit task force meeting on Thursday and said it wants to send a clear message from industry to policymakers "to achieve an outcome which is in the best interests of the UK to safeguard its economic prosperity".
-
Poland wants emigrants in Britain to return, just not yetReuters UKPoland's eurosceptic government has long said it would like Poles living in Britain to return home, but it is now promising to fight for their right to stay after the British vote to leave the European Union.
-
John Lewis says post Brexit currency shift 'a big issue'Reuters UKThe depreciation of sterling versus the U.S. dollar in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union could potentially become a major issue for John Lewis [JLP.UL], the country's largest department store group said late on Thursday.
-
Brexit prompts biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five yearsReuters UKBritish consumer morale suffered its biggest drop in more than five years after last month's decision by voters to leave the European Union, and surveys of recruitment firms and retailers also signalled a slowdown ahead.
-
Obama urges NATO to stand firm against Russia despite Brexit falloutReuters UKU.S. President Barack Obama urged NATO leaders on Friday to stand firm against a resurgent Russia over its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine, saying Britain's vote to leave the European Union should not weaken the western defence alliance.
-
British property panic a red flag for banks, insurersReuters UKThe run on British property funds has drawn attention to the vulnerability of the commercial real estate sector, largely funded by domestic banks and building societies but increasingly by foreign banks and insurers.
-
PM candidate Leadsom's City credentials under scrutinyReuters UKAndrea Leadsom, a candidate to be Britain's next prime minister, has put her 25 years' experience working in financial services at the centre of her campaign to become leader.
-
Hammond says UK not yet in position to begin substantive Brexit talksReuters UKThe British government is not yet in a position to begin substantive negotiations on leaving the European Union, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
-
Leadsom says priority is tariff-free trade with EUReuters UKAndrea Leadsom, one of three candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said her top priority would be to guarantee tariff-free trade with the European Union after Britons voted to quit the bloc.
-
May ahead as lawmakers vote for last two PM hopefulsReuters UKInterior minister Theresa May led the field on Thursday before a vote to narrow the race to become Britain's prime minister to two candidates, a decision that will help determine the course of divorce talks with the European Union.
-
Allianz's El-Erian says UK must urgently get its act together or dollar parity could beckonReuters UKBritain's politicians must urgently get their act together after the Brexit vote and, if they fail to come up with a credible "Plan B" with a free trade agreement, sterling could fall towards parity with the dollar, Allianz economist Mohamed El-Erian has said.
-
Stocks and sterling bounce after Brexit bashingReuters UKShare markets climbed on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data took some of the sting out of the Brexit scare, while the Australian dollar dipped as the country's triple A credit rating came under threat.
-
France overtakes Britain as world's No. 5 economy after pound dropsReuters UKFrance and Britain were vying for fifth place on the list of the world's biggest economies on Wednesday, with France nudging ahead after a renewed slump in the pound in the wake of the Brexit vote, Reuters calculations showed.
-
Marks & Spencer clothing sales slump, says too early to quantify Brexit impactReuters UKBritish retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) on Thursday reported a worse than expected fall in quarterly underlying sales in its clothing division, reflecting a weak market, price cuts and fewer promotions.
-
AB Foods sticks to Primark expansion plan despite Brexit uncertaintyReuters UKAssociated British Foods (ABF.L) said it was sticking to plans to expand its Primark clothing chain across Europe and the U.S., and was optimistic about its continued growth despite the uncertainty created by Britain's vote to leave the EU.
-
Sports Direct says Brexit clouds 2017 outlookReuters UKBritish retailer Sports Direct (SPD.L) posted a 0.5 percent drop in annual core earnings on Thursday, the bottom end of guidance given in January, blaming tough trading conditions and negative publicity about its working practices.
-
Sterling steadies after fall below $1.30Reuters UKSterling steadied on Thursday after two more days of nerves over the fallout of Britain's vote to leave the European Union drove it below $1.30 for the first time in more than three decades.
-
Support for Ireland's main opposition surges amid Brexit uncertaintyReuters UKSupport for Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail has surged since its decision to back Prime Minister Enda Kenny's minority government from opposition, resulting in a nine percentage point lead, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.
-
JPMorgan could move thousands of staff out of UK - reportReuters UKJPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) could be forced to move thousands of staff out of Britain if the country loses its automatic right to sell financial services to the European Union after last month's Brexit vote, bank CEO Jamie Dimon told an Italian newspaper.
-
Number of UK property funds suspended since Brexit vote doublesReuters UKThe number of British property funds suspended after the country's vote to leave the EU more than doubled on Wednesday, leaving over 18 billion pounds frozen in the biggest seizing up of investment funds since the 2008 financial crisis.
-
Bank of England's Carney steps up as Brexit crisis engulfs UKReuters UKAs Britain struggles with political chaos following its vote to leave the European Union, central bank governor Mark Carney has stepped into the breach to manage the economic fallout.
-
Fog of Brexit clouds outlook for central banks seeking clarityReuters UKFor much of this year, the dollar, oil prices, and economic conditions largely behaved as the U.S. Federal Reserve had expected, allowing policymakers to plot further interest rate increases.
-
May leads three-horse PM race as Brexit hits pound and propertyReuters UKHome Secretary Theresa May opened up a strong lead on Tuesday in what is now a three-horse race to become Britain's next prime minister, but the first stage of voting was overshadowed by post-Brexit carnage for property investors and the pound.
-
Paris prepares incentives to attract finance jobs from LondonReuters UKThe French government will outline incentives on Wednesday to make Paris a more attractive financial center, officials said, as the French capital seeks to win finance jobs from London for a post-Brexit era.
-
EU lawmakers cool to Britain seeking new CommissionerReuters UKPrime Minister David Cameron has suggested naming Britain's ambassador to France, Julian King, as its new member on the European Commission, EU sources said on Tuesday, but faces resistance from EU lawmakers.
-
Deutsche Boerse signals HQ may be outside UK after LSE dealReuters UKDeutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) signalled on Tuesday that the headquarters of the European giant to be created from its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) may have to be outside the United Kingdom after the Brexit vote.
-
Prime minister can launch EU exit procedure without parliament - LetwinReuters UKLawyers have advised the British government that the prime minister does not need parliamentary approval to trigger the procedure to leave the European Union, government minister Oliver Letwin said on Tuesday.
-
Global stocks singed, bonds surge as Brexit fears flareReuters UKAsian share markets turned tail on Wednesday as fears over instability in the European Union returned with a vengeance, sending the pound to three-decade lows and hammering risky assets of all stripes.
-
Brexit woes drag Britain's pound to fresh 31-year lowReuters UKBritain's pound slumped to a new 31-year low on Wednesday, dipping below $1.28 at one point in Asian trading, as investors shunned the currency in the fallout of the country's vote to leave the European Union.
-
Britain must respect all EU rules to keep access to markets: ECB's VilleroyReuters UKBritain must respect all EU rules if London aims to keep access to the bloc's financial markets after it leaves the European Union, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
-
UK shop prices fell at faster rate ahead of Brexit vote - BRCReuters UKBritish shop prices fell in the run-up to the June 23 vote to leave the European Union as supermarkets cut prices to compete with discount chains, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
-
Yen strong as Brexit jitters boost safe-haven flowsReuters UKThe safe-haven yen hit a 3-1/2 year high against the struggling British pound on Wednesday on fears about the broader impact on financial markets and the global economy of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video