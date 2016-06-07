EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
More Brexit pain seen for pound; Bank of England to cut ratesReuters UKThe Bank of England will probably wait until August to make any policy move to offset the hit to the economy from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but the pound has more pain ahead, Reuters polls showed on Tuesday.
Analysis - Brexit a double-edged sword for France's National FrontReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union looks like a boost for France's eurosceptic National Front, but that could turn to trouble for the party if voters see instability across the Channel when they elect a new president in 10 months' time.
London's financial district urges fast action on EU trade termsReuters UKBritain should move quickly to keep investment flowing and preserve the City of London's dominance in financial services after last month's vote to leave the European Union, the head of London's financial district said on Wednesday.
Brexit worries hit UK economy as Conservatives start choosing PMReuters UKWorries about the economic impact of leaving the European Union hit Britain's property market and drove the pound to a new 31-year low on Tuesday as Conservative members of parliament began voting for a new prime minister.
Bank of England eases rules for banks to meet Brexit challengeReuters UKThe Bank of England took steps on Tuesday to ensure British banks keep lending and insurers do not dump corporate bonds in the "challenging" period that is likely to follow the country's vote to leave the European Union.
Yen surges, sterling falls as UK nerves growReuters UKThe Japanese yen rose almost one percent against the euro and dollar while sterling fell to new long-term lows on Tuesday as currency markets priced in more signs of economic stress stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
UK's Osborne: banks report strong capital and liquidity after Brexit voteReuters UKBritish banks have reported strong capital and liquidity in the aftermath of the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday after meeting with the heads of major banks and building societies.
UK commercial property feels chill of Brexit falloutReuters UKBritain's commercial property market took a beating on Tuesday as a jump in demand by investors to take out money from one real estate fund led the manager to suspend withdrawals, driving a sell-off in a range of industry-related stocks.
Retailer John Lewis's sales growth slowed after Brexit voteReuters UKSales growth at British retailer John Lewis's department store chain slowed in the week to July 2 - the week following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
UK housing market steadies after Brexit dip, Persimmon saysReuters UKBritain's housing market has steadied after some deal cancellations immediately after the country voted to leave the European Union, housebuilder Persimmon (PSN.L) said on Tuesday.
Highlights - Carney speaks after BoE moves to address Brexit concernsReuters UKBank of England Governor Mark Carney and other BoE officials are holding a news conference after the central bank took steps on Tuesday to address concerns over the country's vote to leave the European Union.
Conservatives begin selecting next prime minister to handle Britain's EU exitReuters UKBritain's ruling Conservative Party begins selecting a new leader to replace David Cameron as prime minister on Tuesday with interior minister Theresa May and junior minister Andrea Leadsom the leading candidates to get the top job.
Brexit shakes faith in neighbouring Irish services sectorReuters UKBusiness expectations in Ireland's services sector tumbled in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, as some firms expressed concern that Britain's vote to leave the European Union would lead to a slowdown in activity.
'Not patriots' - EU's Juncker mocks resigning BrexiteersReuters UKBoris Johnson and Nigel Farage have shown a lack of patriotism in quitting ahead of the negotiations for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union which they fought for, EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.
Sterling skids back towards 31-year low on Brexit fallout worriesReuters UKSterling hit a 2-1/2-year low against the euro and traded less than a quarter-cent above a 31-year low against the dollar in risk-averse markets on Tuesday, as investors worried about the economic and financial fallout of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Chancellor Osborne says meeting major banks on Tuesday for post-Brexit talksReuters UKBritish Chancellor George Osborne will meet heads of major banks on Tuesday to discuss how the country should respond to the decision to leave the European Union.
Austrian finance minister says Britain will remain an EU member - newspaperReuters UKAustrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told a German newspaper he expected Britain to remain a member of the European Union despite the June 23 referendum in which Britons voted to quit the bloc.
France must 'react' to Britain corporation tax cut - presidential aspirant JuppeReuters UKFrance will have to react to Britain's plan to cut corporation tax to below 15 percent and enact reforms needed to reduce its budget deficit, Alain Juppe, a leading candidate in the French presidential race said on Monday.
Labour MP says ready for leadership challenge; Corbyn clings onReuters UKBritain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a leadership contest unless he considers his position, Labour Party lawmaker Angela Eagle said on Monday, saying she has the necessary support to trigger a challenge and is ready to do so.
Candidate for PM Leadsom says Brexit talks should be shortReuters UKTalks over Britain's departure from the EU should be as short as possible to avoid prolonged uncertainty, prime ministerial candidate Andrea Leadsom said on Monday as she launched her leadership bid.
'Not on the same page': Brexit poses threat to British universitiesReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union has left the country's universities with a problem to solve -- how to plug a funding gap and maintain prestige if the flood of students from across the EU slows to a trickle.
EU's Moscovici doubts UK will go through with corporate tax cutReuters UKEU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday Britain's plan to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent was a bad idea and he doubted it would take place.
Pessimism among UK businesses almost doubles after EU vote - surveyReuters UKConfidence among British businesses fell sharply following the vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing the view that the economy could be in for hard times after the historic decision.
Analysis - EU authority fraying in reaction to Brexit voteReuters UKThe European Union's authority is fraying as governments and politicians in many members challenge EU policies and take aim at "Brussels bureaucracy" in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the 28-nation bloc.
Exclusive: Banks saw unprecedented step up in market supervision around UK voteReuters UKCentral banks raised oversight of currency markets to an unprecedented degree around Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, demanding detailed updates from major trading desks every six hours throughout last week, industry sources said on Monday.
PM candidate Crabb says would approve new Heathrow runway if electedReuters UKStephen Crabb, one of the candidates to replace British prime minister David Cameron, said on Monday he would approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport immediately if he is elected.
Candidate for British PM May wants quick vote on TridentReuters UKBritain must prioritize replacing its Trident nuclear deterrent in the wake of the referendum to leave the European Union with a parliamentary vote this month, interior minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph reported.
Ex-London Mayor Johnson backs Leadsom to be next British prime ministerReuters UKFormer London Mayor and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson on Monday gave his backing to junior minister Andrea Leadsom to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister.
UKIP leader Farage quits, punching another hole in British politicsReuters UKThe leader of Britain's insurgent right-wing populist UK Independence Party said on Monday he was stepping down after realising his ambition to win a vote for Britain to leave the EU, punching another hole in the country's chaotic politics.
Madrid says considering tax breaks to attract UK-based firmsReuters UKMadrid's regional government is considering granting tax breaks to attract banks and international firms looking to move operations away from Britain after its vote to leave the European Union, a spokesman said on Monday.
New 'pop-up' paper on Europe for the losing 48 percent to hit UK news standsReuters UKA new "pop-up" weekly newspaper aimed at the 48 percent of Britons who voted unsuccessfully to stay in the European Union is being launched this week in what its publishers said was an effort to cater for people feeling a real sense of loss.
In or Out? Brexit limbo gives EU headacheReuters UKThe European Union says it will not be "paralyzed" after Britons voted to leave, but Brussels policymakers say uncertainty over Britain's future is already complicating the lawmaking process for the rest of the EU.
UK construction battered in June by Brexit fears - MarkitReuters UKBritain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in seven years in June as concern grew about a referendum on European Union membership, according to a survey that was mostly conducted before Britain voted on June 23 to quit the EU.
Top Scottish Conservative says London should not block second independence voteReuters UKA second referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should not be blocked by Britain's next prime minister, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said, in a boost to nationalists who wish to protect Scotland's status in the EU.
Brexit hits euro zone sentiment - Sentix index at 18-month low in JulyReuters UKSentiment in the euro zone fell to an 18-month low in July, a survey showed on Monday, as investors and analysts fear a major economic fallout from Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union.
Labour's Angela Eagle says she is ready to challenge party leader CorbynReuters UKOpposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a leadership contest unless he considers his position, Labour Party lawmaker Angela Eagle said on Monday, saying she has the necessary support to trigger a challenge and is ready to do so.
British government faces legal challenge over Brexit triggerReuters UKLaw firm Mishcon de Reya said it had started legal action to demand the British government win legislative approval from Parliament before triggering a formal divorce from the European Union.
Britain to hire foreign trade negotiators after Brexit, says HammondReuters UKBritain will look to hire foreign trade negotiators to help it meet the challenge of striking new trade deals with countries in Europe and beyond after last month's shock decision to leave the European Union, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.
UK to face inflation, recession risks due to Brexit: ECB's VilleroyReuters UKEN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Britain will face two key challenges, inflation and recession, after Britons voted to leave the European Union, or Brexit, European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.
'Reverse Greenland', anyone? Scots eye post-Brexit EU optionsReuters UKCould Scots get their wish to remain, effectively, in the European Union even while maintaining their union with England once the United Kingdom as whole leaves the EU?
ECB's Coeure says Brexit questions EU project, to impact growthReuters UKEN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, questions the EU project's irreversibility and will have a negative impact on growth although its extent is still unclear, European Central Bank Executive Council member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.
Credit Suisse CEO blames Brexit on low UK education spendingReuters UKEN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Britain is paying the price for a high level of inequality and a chronic lack of investment in education which have prompted a disillusioned population to vote to leave the European Union, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Sunday.
German politicians call for improvements to EU after Brexit voteReuters UKSenior German politicians called for improvements to the European Union's processes to speed up decision making and boost its appeal among citizens, just a week after Britons stunned the world with a vote to leave the bloc.
