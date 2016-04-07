EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
France's Juppe urges UK talks on EU freedom of movement, would shift border - FTReuters UKAlain Juppe, front runner to become French president in next year's election, is offering the UK hope it can negotiate over the thorny issue of free movement of people under a new post-Brexit deal with the bloc, according to the Financial Times.
Foreign Secretary Hammond backs May to be prime ministerReuters UKForeign Secretary Philip Hammond backed Theresa May to be the next prime minister on Monday, saying the interior minister had the pragmatism to get the best divorce deal for Britain from the European Union.
Brexit vote shakes up London property marketReuters UKThe aftershocks of Britain's decision to leave the European Union have hit the property sector over the past week, with a foreign bank freezing loans for buyers and some investors pulling out of commercial deals.
Post-Brexit, Britain may need 'Hotel California' modelReuters UKAfter the self-inflicted wound of voting to quit the European Union, Britain's best option to limit the mutual economic and political damage could be called the "Hotel California" model.
Brexit vote makes united Ireland suddenly thinkableReuters UKProtestant unionists are queuing for Irish passports in Belfast and once quiet Catholic nationalists are openly campaigning for a united Ireland, signs of deep shifts in the United Kingdom's most troubled province since Britain voted to leave the EU.
FTSE 100 rises to build on post-Brexit fightbackReuters UKBritain's top shares index rose on Monday, as firmer mining stocks helped the market build on last week's recovery from a slump caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Osborne to slash corporation tax to cushion Brexit blow - FTReuters UKChancellor George Osborne is planning to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an attempt to offset the shock to investors of the country's decision to leave the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Top candidates to lead Britain differ on Brexit urgencyReuters UKTwo leading contenders to be the next British prime minister disagreed publicly on Sunday on how quickly negotiations should be triggered to plan a departure from the European Union.
Ex-London mayor Johnson says UK government needs to spell out Brexit benefitsReuters UKEx-London mayor Boris Johnson, who shocked Britain last week when he decided not to stand to replace outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, criticised the government on Monday for not having a positive plan to make a British exit from the EU work.
Osborne drops 2020 budget surplus target after Brexit voteReuters UKBritish finance minister George Osborne said on Friday he was no longer sticking to his centrepiece policy of turning the country's budget deficit into a surplus by 2020 after voters decided to leave the European Union last week.
Gove, candidate to lead Britain, says no article 50 this yearReuters UKLeading Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said he did not expect Britain to trigger article 50, the mechanism for leaving the European Union, this year.
A Brexit warning from Switzerland: beware votes on free movementReuters UKA shock referendum result demanding controls on European Union migration has created a serious headache for politicians, who must do the people's bidding without jeopardising access to the single market.
Syria's Assad: Brexit vote shows UK leaders 'disconnected from reality'Reuters UKSyria's president heaped scorn on British politicians for allowing the vote on leaving the European Union, saying lawmakers who had criticised his handling of the civil war had shown themselves to be "disconnected from reality".
UK leadership contender Gove says next PM must be a 'Leaver'Reuters UKBritish justice minister Michael Gove, who is seeking to become prime minister, said on Friday the country's next leader had to be someone who supported the Leave campaign, which he co-led to victory in last week's European Union referendum.
Daily Mail backs May for prime ministerReuters UKBritain's Daily Mail newspaper on Friday backed Theresa May's bid to become the next prime minister, saying she was the only one out of five candidates for the Conservative Party leadership who was up to the job.
Cerebral Gove bids to be next British prime ministerReuters UKLeading Brexit campaigner Michael Gove's bid to replace David Cameron as British prime minister came as a complete shock on Thursday after the cerebral justice secretary had given every sign he would back the flamboyant Boris Johnson for the job.
Brexit to take toll on British Florida vacation home dreamsReuters UKIn sunny central Florida, some 4,400 miles (7081 km)across the Atlantic from London, real estate broker Paul Torola is already sensing a chill from Britain's decision last week to leave the European Union.
EU Commission shares blame for Brexit - Czech foreign ministerReuters UKEU institutions especially the European Commission share some blame for Britain's vote to leave the bloc and should forget about any urgent push for deeper integration, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said on Thursday.
BoE's Carney says will not quit if critics come to powerReuters UKBank of England Governor Mark Carney said it would be wrong for him or any of his colleagues to quit if critics of the central bank's stance in the European Union referendum come to power following Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to resign.
UK says it will do all it can to safeguard Japanese investment post-BrexitReuters UKBritain will do everything it can to safeguard Japanese investment into the country in light of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a statement from Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Thursday.
Brexit vote huge for UK, global markets coping well - Fed's BullardReuters UKBritain's decision to leave the European Union at a referendum last week is a "huge issue" for the country but is not likely to have much impact on the United States, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
Bank of England's Carney sees need for summer stimulus after Brexit shockReuters UKBank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union.
Money market funds post $25 billion inflows after Brexit vote - LipperReuters UKLow-risk money market funds attracted $25.1 billion (18.96 billion pounds) in new cash in the week ended June 29 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a process often referred to as Brexit, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
EU will ensure there's no 'cherry-picking' in Brexit negotiations - GabrielReuters UKThe European Union will ensure that there is "no cherry-picking" in the negotiations to be held on Britain's exit from the bloc, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Friday.
Hate crime reports surge in Britain after divisive EU referendum, police sayReuters UKThe number of hate crimes reported to British police online, including some assaults, has increased by more than 500 percent in the week after the country voted to leave the European Union, a senior police chief said on Thursday.
Corbyn has slim support of party members - pollReuters UKThe leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has the support of half his party's grassroots members, a poll published on Thursday showed, as he faces intense pressure to resign or face a leadership challenge.
Ex-London mayor Johnson abruptly quits race to be prime ministerReuters UKFormer London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Thursday, in a shock move that upturned a political order shaken by last week's vote to leave the European Union.
Putin - let's see how British democracy works after BrexitReuters UKRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the market turbulence caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union will subside in the medium term but it remains to be seen if Britain will uphold its democratic principles.
EDP says Brexit could delay go-ahead for Scottish wind energy projectReuters UKBritain's decision to leave the European union could delay the Moray Firth offshore wind energy project in Scotland owned by the renewables unit of Portugal's Energias de Portugal-EDP, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
Britain delays airport decision due to post-Brexit falloutReuters UKBritain will not decide where to build a new runway at a London airport until at least October due to the political turmoil following Britons' vote to leave the European Union, Transport Minister Patrick McLoughlin said on Thursday.
No Brexit regrets for voters yearning for a better BritainReuters UKDenise Draper was one of the 17 million people who last week voted in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. She has no regrets.
Britain's Gove to run for PM, shakes Conservative leadership raceReuters UKJustice Secretary Michael Gove, one of the main campaigners to take Britain out of the EU, said on Thursday he would run to become prime minister, shaking up the contest and hurting the chances of his Brexit ally, ex-London mayor Boris Johnson.
Germany's Kohl tells EU - don't pressure UK after Brexit voteReuters UKFormer German chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification and a leading driver of European integration, said the EU must allow Britain time to sort itself out after its referendum vote to leave the bloc.
Gove to run for PM, says Johnson not up to jobReuters UKBritish Justice Secretary Michael Gove made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he would stand for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party and to be the next prime minister.
JP Morgan sees new Scottish currency initially backed by BoE, ECBReuters UKJP Morgan said on Thursday a Scottish currency in a newly independent Scotland could initially be stabilised near parity with sterling by the Bank of England and European Central Bank, given their strong mutual interest in ensuring stability there.
May, launching leadership bid, vows to honour Brexit voteReuters UKBritish interior minister Theresa May launched her bid to replace Prime Minister David Cameron and lead the Conservative Party on Thursday with a promise to honour last week's decision by voters to take the country out of the European Union.
UBS cuts its year-end FTSE target following shock Brexit voteReuters UKUBS has cut its year-end target for the FTSE 100, citing political uncertainty in Britain following its vote to leave the European Union.
Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom to stand to be UK Conservative Party leaderReuters UKBritish lawmaker Andrea Leadsom, a prominent campaigner for Britain to leave the European Union, said on Thursday she would be standing as a candidate to replace Prime Minister David Cameron as Conservative leader.
In Brexit chaos, Conservative May pitches anti-Boris case for Britain's top jobReuters UKBritain's interior minister Theresa May put herself forward on Thursday to replace Prime Minister David Cameron, promising to deal with divisions in the country that drove more than 17 million Britons to vote to leave the European Union.
UK parties head for leadership battles amid Brexit falloutReuters UKThe Labour Party headed for a leadership battle, mirroring a fight for control of the ruling Conservative Party, after the decision by voters to leave the European Union last week led to upheaval in Westminster.
No Brexit impact to U.S. auto market now; more UK car production possible - GM economistReuters UKIt is too soon to measure the impact of the British vote to leave the EU on General Motors Co (GM.N) but the decision will likely not have much effect on the company in its home market, GM's chief economist said on Wednesday.
IMF will lower growth forecast for German economy after Brexit, official saysReuters UKThe International Monetary Fund is likely to lower its growth forecast for the German economy in the coming weeks as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a senior IMF official said on Wednesday.
Equity deals sag to four-year low, Brexit seen shrinking volumes - ThomsonReuters dataReuters UKGlobal equity capital markets activity has sunk to a four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly ThomsonReuters data, although bankers and investors said that while Brexit could dent volumes it would not sink the market.
U.S. banks' stress tests may offer comfort in Brexit tumultReuters UKThe stress tests created for banks by U.S. regulators after the 2008 financial crisis may prove their worth this week, providing a timely message on banks' hardiness in the midst of turbulence over last week's vote by Britain to leave the European Union.
Obama concerned over longer term global growth after BrexitReuters UKU.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he expects the world economy will be steady in the short run after Britain's decision to leave the European Union but expressed concern about longer term global growth.
