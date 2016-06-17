EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
-
FTSE 100 edges lower, stays above pre-Brexit levelReuters UKBritain's top share index edged lower on Thursday, but remained around its highest level in a week, having completely rebounded from a substantial sell-off in light of the country's vote to leave the EU.
-
Commentary: UK leaders scramble to stop Brexit being Brexit after allReuters UKBy John LloydBritain’s political leaders are now in the melancholy position of watching their power drain away, even as they must continue to wield i
-
EU tells UK single market access requires full free movementReuters UKEuropean Union leaders met for the first time without Britain on Wednesday less than a week after it voted to leave, delivering a tough message that London can access the bloc's lucrative single market only if it agrees to allow free movement for EU workers.
-
Farage says can envisage Britain contribution to EU budget post-Brexit - Le FigaroReuters UKBritain can make compromises to secure continued access to the EU's single market, including possibly a contribution to the bloc's budget, but compromises on immigration are out of the question, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage told Le Figaro.
-
Sturgeon's plea to stay in Europe rebuffed in BrusselsReuters UKScottish leader Nicola Sturgeon pleaded her case in Brussels on Wednesday for Scots to stay in the EU, showing how Britain's vote to leave the bloc could splinter the United Kingdom.
-
Britain's future at stake in opposition turmoil over BrexitReuters UKIn the global maelstrom created by Britain's vote to the leave the European Union, turbulence within the opposition Labour Party looks like a ripple. But it could define the country for years to come.
-
If UK leaves the EU then Scotland leaves too, says Spain's RajoyReuters UKSpain on Wednesday said it was opposed to negotiating potential EU membership with Scotland, which is seeking to remain within the European bloc after Britain voted last week to leave.
-
Global stocks gain as Brexit nerves settleReuters UKEuropean and Asian stock markets built on a recovery from the shattering aftermath of last week's Brexit vote on Wednesday as investors wagered central banks would ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus.
-
JP Morgan says Scottish independence, new currency now its 'base case'Reuters UKU.S. bank JP Morgan said on Wednesday it now expects Scotland to vote for independence and introduce its own currency before Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.
-
Goldman, Morgan Stanley deny plans for Frankfurt office switch after BrexitReuters UKU.S. investment banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) have denied speculation they are poised to shift London-based staff and operations to Frankfurt as soon as Britain's divorce proceedings from the European Union formally begin.
-
PM Cameron says hard times ahead but will not abandon fiscal rulesReuters UKPrime Minister David Cameron warned on Wednesday that Britain faces troubled economic times after it voted last week to leave the European Union, but said the government would not abandon its rules on limiting public spending.
-
Two MPs start push for second Brexit referendumReuters UKTwo MPs have begun moves to secure a second referendum on leaving the European Union, saying that voters must be given a chance to approve or reject the country's exit plan before formal negotiations begin.
-
EU's Juncker to meet Scottish leader after UK says leaving EUReuters UKScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a dash to Brussels on Wednesday to tell the EU that Scots were intent on staying in the bloc, hours after David Cameron told a summit that Britain was pulling out.
-
'Praised to grave,' loser Cameron slides out of BrusselsReuters UKIt had been billed as David Cameron's most awkward summit, a time when he would be forced to rake over the mistakes which led to Britain voting to leave the European Union.
-
UK consumer borrowing growth hit 10-year high before Brexit stormReuters UKBritish consumer borrowing expanded at the fastest annual rate since 2005 in May, but analysts said this could be a high watermark before the shock of last week's vote to leave the European Union spreads through the economy.
-
Labour leader Corbyn loses no-confidence vote as Brexit crisis deepensReuters UKBritain's Brexit political crisis deepened on Tuesday when MPs in the Labour Party passed a motion of no confidence in its leader Jeremy Corbyn by an overwhelming margin, but Corbyn said he would not resign.
-
FTSE up for second day as banks fight back from post-Brexit slumpReuters UKBritain's top share index climbed for a second straight session on Wednesday, led higher by financials and commodities-related stocks on expectations the Brexit process might not start anytime soon.
-
Global stocks gain as Brexit nerves settleReuters UKEuropean and Asian stock markets built on a recovery from the shattering aftermath of last week's Brexit vote on Wednesday as investors wagered central banks would ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus.
-
At last EU summit, Cameron voices regret for BrexitReuters UKOutgoing Prime Minister David Cameron told European Union leaders on Tuesday that Britain's future relations with the bloc it voted last week to leave could hinge on the EU's willingness to rethink free movement of workers.
-
Sterling rises for second day, market eyes Brexit politicsReuters UKSterling rose for a second day on Wednesday, helped by rising stock markets, although lingering concerns over UK growth and investment after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union were likely to limit gains.
-
Market infrastructure coped well with Brexit fallout - EU watchdogReuters UKThe European Union's financial markets "coped well" with fallout from Britain's decision last week to leave the bloc, with no extraordinary measures needed by regulators, the EU's top securities watchdog said on Wednesday.
-
Business leaders see pain, seek opportunity in British EU exitReuters UKBritain is heading for an economic disaster and Chinese investors have already pulled investments in the wake of Britain’s vote to exit the European Union, Richard Branson, the boss of Virgin Group said.
-
Fed's Powell: Brexit has shifted global risks to the downsideReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union could pose a new drag on the U.S. economy at a time when momentum in the U.S. job market may already by slowing, Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
-
Japan's Abe pledges broad policy support to weather Brexit shockReuters UKJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to use all available policy tools to keep the wheels of the economy turning as financial markets were gripped by uncertainty in the wake of Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union.
-
Yen up, sterling steadies but post-Brexit sentiment remains fragileReuters UKThe yen gained in Asian trade on Wednesday while a semblance of stability helped the pound and the euro hover above their post-Brexit lows, though the battered European currencies remain hampered by longer term uncertainty.
-
Merkel sees no chance of British U-turn on BrexitReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she saw no chance that Britain might go back on its decision to leave the European Union.
-
Moody's cuts outlook on UK banking system, 12 banks after BrexitReuters UKMoody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, citing the referendum vote in favour of the UK leaving the European Union.
-
Crabb, candidate to lead Britain, says immigration control a top priorityReuters UKThe first candidate to put himself forward to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister, Stephen Crabb, has said a top priority for him would be to take back control of immigration policy.
-
Labour leader Corbyn loses no-confidence vote as Brexit crisis deepensReuters UKBritain's Brexit political crisis deepened on Tuesday when MPs in the Labour Party passed a motion of no confidence in its leader Jeremy Corbyn by an overwhelming margin, but Corbyn said he would not resign.
-
Two MPs start push for second Brexit referendumReuters UKTwo MPs have begun moves to secure a second referendum on leaving the European Union, saying that voters must be given a chance to approve or reject the country's exit plan before formal negotiations begin.
-
'Praised to grave,' loser Cameron slides out of BrusselsReuters UKIt had been billed as David Cameron's most awkward summit, a time when he would be forced to rake over the mistakes which led to Britain voting to leave the European Union.
-
Sturgeon to meet EU leaders in drive to keep Scotland in blocReuters UKFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet European Parliament chiefs in Brussels on Wednesday to seek a way for Scotland to remain in the European Union, she said on Tuesday.
-
Opposition Labour leader Corbyn says he will not resignReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not resign after Members of Parliament (MPs) in his party overwhelmingly passed a motion of no confidence in his leadership.
-
-
Federalists tried to kill EU exit clause; now Britain wants to dodge itReuters UKEurope's most ardent federalists, including the man now pulling the strings in the European Commission, tried to kill off the European Union's exit clause or make it unworkable when it was first proposed in 2003.
-
FTSE rebounds after post-Brexit slump, insurers leadReuters UKBritain's top share index bounced back on Tuesday following two straight sessions of steep losses as insurers and banks, hit hard in the aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, led the market higher.
-
'Brexiteer' Farage booed in rowdy EU parliament debateReuters UKLeading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage was booed and heckled in a raucous special session of the European Parliament on Tuesday as he accused the EU of imposing a superstate on its citizens and predicted other countries would leave the bloc like Britain.
-
Pensions Secretary Crabb says he will stand to replace Cameron - Politico websiteReuters UKBritain's Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb, widely regarded as a rising star in the government, has declared he will stand as a candidate to replace Prime Minister David Cameron as leader of the Conservative Party, the Politico website said on Tuesday.
-
France's Hollande says Brexit should start as soon as possibleReuters UKBritain should trigger the process for leaving the European Union as soon as possible, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday in Brussels, where he is attending a European Council summit.
-
Special EU-UK trade deal may be inevitable even if years in makingReuters UKWith no suitable ready-made deal, the European Union and Britain could face years of negotiations to find a settlement that balances London's wish to maximise access to EU markets with its demand to regain sovereignty and limit migration.
-
EU leaders tell Britain to exit swiftly, market rout haltsReuters UKEuropean leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve the political and economic chaos unleashed by its vote to leave the European Union, a move the IMF said could put pressure on global growth.
-
Europe presses Britain for quick exit to limit global falloutReuters UKBritain faced angry calls from other European leaders to act quickly to resolve the political and economic chaos unleashed by its vote to leave the European Union which the IMF said could put pressure on global growth.
-
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video