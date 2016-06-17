EU Referendum
The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.
Britain's Cameron wants 'constructive' divorce with EU, closest ties afterwardsReuters UKOutgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he wanted a "constructive" divorce from the European Union after last week's Brexit referendum and hoped for "the closest possible" ties when London leaves the 28-nation bloc.
Osborne sees urgent need to establish new UK-EU relationshipReuters UKBritain urgently needs to establish a new relationship with the European Union, but should not serve its notice to quit the bloc until this new model had become clear, Chancellor George Osborne told business leaders on Tuesday.
EU's Tusk calls for patience in Brexit talksReuters UKThe European Union must be patient with Britain, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday as EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit he will chair to chart a way forward after the British vote for Brexit.
U.N. rights boss calls on Britain to prevent xenophobic abuse after Brexit voteReuters UKThe United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday urged Britain to act to prevent incidents of xenophobic abuse in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union and to prosecute perpetrators.
Federalists tried to kill EU exit clause; now Britain wants to dodge itReuters UKEurope's most ardent federalists, including the man now pulling the strings in the European Commission, tried to kill off the European Union's exit clause or make it unworkable when it was first proposed in 2003.
German watchdog against London HQ for Boerse-LSEReuters UKThe head of German financial market regulator Bafin on Tuesday came out against London as the main base for a merged group combining London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).
Murdoch says weaker sterling makes UK more competitive - reporterReuters UKThe sharp fall in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union will make its economy more competitive, media owner Rupert Murdoch said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by one of his newspapers, The Times.
Merkel tells Britain no 'cherry-picking' in Brexit talksReuters UKChancellor Angela Merkel told Britain on Tuesday it will not be able to cherry-pick the parts of the European Union it wants, such as the single market, without accepting principles like free movement when it negotiates its exit from the bloc.
London must move fast to take more power after Brexit, Mayor Khan saysReuters UKLondon should move swiftly to take more power over its destiny after the British vote to leave the European Union, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday.
Branson says Virgin Group loses third of its value after BrexitReuters UKRichard Branson, founder and chairman of Virgin Group, said on Tuesday the company had lost about a third of its value since last week's vote by Britons to leave the European Union and had cancelled a deal costing some 3,000 jobs.
Osborne says taxes will rise, spending will be cut after BrexitReuters UKChancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday that Britain would have to raise taxes and cut spending to deal with the economic challenge posed after Britons voted to leave the European Union.
Americans, Chinese look to UK for travel bargains after Brexit voteReuters UKU.S. and Chinese online travel sites have reported a jump in queries about UK holidays since Britain voted to leave the European Union last week, a sign that "Brexit" and the resulting dramatic drop in the pound could boost tourism.
London start-up scene weighs threat of British TechxitReuters UKBritain's tech start-up scene was having a bumper year in terms of new company creation, fresh funding and acquisitions by global tech players before voters decided to leave the European Union in Thursday’s referendum.
Balkans fear Brexit will delay EU dreamReuters UKBalkan countries hoping to join the European Union fear their journey to membership of a club they see as offering prosperity and stability will face delays and uncertainty now that Britain has voted to leave.
Merkel vows to strengthen EU, tells UK no 'cherry-picking'Reuters UKChancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday underscored Germany's determination to both maintain close ties with Britain and work to strengthen the European Union after last week's historic UK vote to leave the bloc.
London Mayor Khan demands more autonomy for London after Brexit voteReuters UKLondon mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday called for the city to be given more autonomy to allow it to ride out the economic uncertainty unleashed by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
RBS CEO tells staff Brexit will cause period of economic uncertaintyReuters UKRoyal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan has warned staff that Britain's decision to leave the European Union has caused a range of economic uncertainties "in the short, medium and long term", a memo seen by Reuters showed.
UKIP and make up - Juncker embraces Brexiteer FarageReuters UKUKIP leader Nigel Farage seemed to offer some conciliatory private words to EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday and received a peck on the cheek in return in the European Parliament on Tuesday.
'We won war, now win peace': Farage seeks good Europe tiesReuters UKNigel Farage, the head of Britain's UKIP, said on Tuesday he wanted to be good friends and trading partners with the remaining EU nations after Britain exits the bloc.
Merkel rejects informal Brexit talks before official UK application to leaveReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she did not want to pressure Britain to slow or accelerate its exit from the European Union but she also made clear that informal discussions on Brexit could not begin until London applies to leave.
Sajid Javid seeks to reassure business, agree needs for new EU dealReuters UKBritain's business secretary Sajid Javid will meet with company bosses and trade associations on Tuesday to seek guidance on what they need from a new deal with the European Union and to reassure them that Britain remains open for business.
UK health secretary considering bid to replace Cameron as PMReuters UKBritish Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday he was seriously considering entering the race to succeed David Cameron as prime minister.
Brexit vote, UK political confusion keep world markets on edgeReuters UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union continued to reverberate through financial markets, with the pound falling to its lowest level in 31 years, despite government attempts to relieve some of the confusion about the political and economic outlook.
Soccer fans mock as England dumped out of Europe twice in a weekReuters UKEngland scored an ignominious double on Monday, becoming the first country to be dumped out of Europe twice in a week and in the process losing both its prime minister and national soccer team manager.
Government puts sale of RBS, Lloyds stakes on hold after Brexit vote - sourcesReuters UKBritain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in its finances. The Treasury had planned to further reduce its exposure to the banks it took over during the financial crisis, by raising 9 billion pounds via sales of stock to fund managers and a discounted offer to the public.
World stocks, sterling try to shake off Brexit bluesReuters UKAsian stocks rose for the first time in three days on Tuesday while sterling and other currencies advanced as investors scooped up beaten down assets after Britain's vote to exit the European Union stunned financial markets.
Ratings agencies rip into UK's credit score after Brexit voteReuters UKBritain suffered further blows to its economic standing on Monday as two top ratings agencies downgraded its sovereign credit score, judging last week's vote to leave the European Union would hurt its economy.
Osborne rules himself out of race to succeed CameronReuters UKChancellor George Osborne ruled himself out of the running to succeed Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday, citing his fierce advocacy of staying in the European Union.
Preparing for Brexit, Britain may see new PM by early SeptemberReuters UKBritain could have a new prime minister by early September, the ruling Conservative Party said on Monday, after David Cameron started laying the groundwork for his successor to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.
Britain can cope with EU exit turmoil, finance chief saysReuters UKBritain's finance minister said on Monday the country's economy was strong enough to cope with volatility caused by its vote to leave the European Union, whose leaders demanded a quick divorce and promised no special treatment.
Factbox - 10 ways to leave EU lover; scenarios for BrexitReuters UKStalemate between Britain and the European Union over what happens next following Britons' referendum vote to leave has opened up a host of possible scenarios.
To Brexit or Regrexit? A dis-United Kingdom ponders turmoil of EU divorceReuters UKTo leave, or not to leave: that is the question. Still.
Britain's next PM to be appointed by September 2, Conservative Party recommendsReuters UKBritain's next prime minister will be appointed by Sept. 2 at the latest under a timetable put forward on Monday by the committee responsible for running the leadership contest triggered by David Cameron's decision to resign.
UK housebuilders plunge on Brexit recession fearsReuters UKUK housebuilders have lost as much as 40 percent of their value since Britain voted to leave the EU, as the threat of recession erased their standing as safe haven stocks.
U.S. Kerry calls for calm as leaders implement Brexit voteReuters UKU.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Brussels on Monday it was important that "nobody loses their head" as the European Union and the United Kingdom grapple with the effects of a referendum in which Britons voted to leave the 28-nation bloc.
Ireland sees spike in passport queries after BrexitReuters UKIreland has seen a spike in interest from British nationals seeking to gain an Irish passport and remain a citizen of the European Union after Britain voted to leave the bloc, the Irish foreign office said on Monday.
Scottish government seeks wide parliamentary backing on drive to protect EU linksReuters UKScotland's devolved government said it will seek the widest possible backing in the Scottish parliament to keep its ties with the European Union following last week's British vote to leave the EU.
FTSE slumps again after Brexit vote; banks hit seven-year lowReuters UKBritain's top share index fell again on Monday as Britain struggled with political and economic uncertainty after last week's vote to leave the European Union. Banks, housebuilders and budget airline easyJet were hit hard.
Poland concerned by 'xenophobic abuse' of Poles in UK after EU voteReuters UKThe Polish embassy in London said on Monday it was deeply concerned by what it said were recent incidents of xenophobic abuse directed against the Polish community since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Cameron tells ministers it's business as usual, readies for BrexitReuters UKPrime Minister David Cameron urged his top ministers to get on with business on Monday and has set up a new unit to help lay the groundwork for a Brexit, or Britain's exit from the EU, his spokeswoman said.
