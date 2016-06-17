Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in its finances. The Treasury had planned to further reduce its exposure to the banks it took over during the financial crisis, by raising 9 billion pounds via sales of stock to fund managers and a discounted offer to the public.