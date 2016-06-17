Beckham is 'In'





Former England football captain David Beckham today backed the "In" campaign.





In a statement issued by Britain Stronger in Europe campaign, Beckham explained he came to his decision by recalling how colleagues from across Europe had helped him triumph while at Manchester United.







He said the core of the team that won English and European titles had been made up of British players "but we were a better and more successful team because of a Danish goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, the leadership of an Irishman Roy Keane and the skill of a Frenchman in Eric Cantona."

