Des Moines
Latest updates from Des Moines, Iowa, after two police officers were shot in 'ambush-style' killings as they sat in their patrol cars.
Here's what we know:
- Police in Iowa have captured a man suspected of killing two police officers in separate attacks early this morning as they sat in their patrol cars.
- Scott Michael Greene, who is 46 and white, has been taken into custody.
- Police said they found the first slain officer's body about 1:06 a.m. (0606 GMT) in Urbandale, an affluent Des Moines suburb, and the second about 20 minutes later about two miles away, in Des Moines.
- The slain officers were identified as Sergeant Anthony Beminio of the Des Moines Police Department and Officer Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department.
- It's unclear what provoked the attacks. Des Moines police department spokesman Paul Parizek told a news conference prior to Greene's arrest that "we may never know".
- There were no signs that anyone other than suspect in custody was involved in Iowa police shooting, according to a police spokesman.
- It appears that the suspect had a recent run-in with police. A 10-minute video posted on YouTube last month by a user calling himself Scott Greene showed an interaction with officers following an incident at a sports stadium.
- In the video, a man describes holding up a Confederate battle flag during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, and is heard claiming that he was assaulted. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm whether the video was made by the suspect, whose face does not appear in it.
Suspect Scott Michael Greene, 46, was caught by Urbandale police after two Iowa police officers were shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars. He is seen in this photo released by Urbandale Police Departments in Iowa, Nov. 2, 2016. Courtesy Urbandale Police Department.
Our prayers are with the families and colleagues of the officers killed in the line of duty in the Des Moines area of Iowa. #NeverForget7:01 AM - 02 Nov 2016
More photos from the scene where Urbandale police officer fatally shot https://t.co/06TXGUTJX8 https://t.co/rdOAQUp36m8:49 AM - 02 Nov 2016
VIDEOS: Watch the press conference for the fatal police officer shootings https://t.co/p1RbQwOcdg https://t.co/PvDNbpZ3jE7:47 AM - 02 Nov 2016
“It doesn’t look like there was any interaction between these officers and whoever the… https://t.co/QGIC7Suqhk https://t.co/UAcvQtNw8P9:01 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Members of @Johnston_PD ask the public not to approach officers in their squad cars due to the current state of heightened alert.8:54 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Des Moines Police say they've sent out suspect information to agencies across nation. No arrest made yet @WHOhd9:14 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Sgt. Parizek w/DMPD say they won't speculate on suspect's motive. Hints they may never know @WHOhd9:16 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Scott Michael Greene is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Iowa plate 780 YFR.… https://t.co/t4S45EukD49:18 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Flower outside @desmoines police dept. Two officers killed overnight near Urbandale HS and… https://t.co/rHZ3d5VMDZ https://t.co/ex2U644eXN9:21 AM - 02 Nov 2016
DMPD end presser, with saying another update coming at 11. Expect to release names of officers then @WHOhd9:21 AM - 02 Nov 2016
The suspect, Scott Greene was charged in Iowa in 2001 with assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief, and the charges were dismissed, according to court records.In 2014 he pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was ordered jailed, records said. Details of the incidents were not immediately available, and it was unclear how long he spent in jail.
Separately in 2014 he pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was ordered to pay a fine, records said. Details were not immediately available.(Reporting by David Ingram)
Scott Michael Greene, 46, being sought by Des Moines and Urbandale Police Departments investigators for two Iowa police officers shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars, is seen in this photo released by Urbandale Police Departments in Iowa. Courtesy Urbandale Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Ohio extends our prayers and deep condolences to the families and friends of the police officers murdered in Iowa. https://t.co/NeVp0qpyU67:48 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Press release: https://t.co/rQsQrOYCVO9:59 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Urbandale Police Officer Curt Vajgrt drapes a flag over a police car in front of the Urbandale Police Station after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Urbandale and Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Iowa police searching for suspect in ambush slaying of two officersReutersTwo Iowa police officers were shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars early on Wednesday, and police said they were urgently seeking a suspect they consider armed and dangerous.
Bill Clinton and Tim Kaine cancel Iowa event after police shooting
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign canceled an event in Iowa on Wednesday with former President Bill Clinton and vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine after the deadly shooting of two police officers.
The campaign announced the cancellation of the Des Moines "get out the vote" event after two Iowa police officers were shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars in the Des Moines area.
-
Suspect in fatal ambush of two Iowa police officers captured
DES MOINES, Iowa - Police in Iowa said they have captured a man suspected of killing two police officers as they sat in their patrol cars in separate and unprovoked attacks.
Scott Michael Greene, 46, was taken into custody just hours after police named him as their suspect in the ambushes, a police spokeswoman in Urbandale, Iowa said.
.@DMPolice crime scene investigators are at home on 70th Street in Urbandale. https://t.co/wN06VKeH0510:49 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Praying for the families of the two Iowa police who were ambushed this morning. An attack on those who keep us safe is an attack on us all.10:37 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Prayer service for officers tonight at 6:30pm. Westminster Presbyterian Church near Snookies - 4114 Allison Ave. in Des Moines. @KCCINews10:52 AM - 02 Nov 2016
Heartbroken for the families of two brave officers who were killed in Iowa. There’s no justification for this kind of violence. -H12:12 PM - 02 Nov 2016
More on video linked to Iowa shooting suspect
A 10-minute video posted on YouTube last month by a user calling himself Scott Greene showed an interaction with officers following the flag incident. A voice, apparently Greene's, is heard complaining to police that "African-American people" took the flag from him in the stands, "assaulted" him, and saying he wanted to press charges.
Police officers shown in the video said he was removed from the stadium because he caused a disturbance in the stands.
The Confederate flag is a racially charged symbol for its association with the pro-slavery South in the U.S. Civil War.
"There were people in the crowd who felt that was insensitive, and that he should be removed from the stadium," Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty said.
"You have to understand, in the current social climate that we're in, when you fly the Confederate flag standing in front of several African-American people, that's going to cause a disturbance, OK, whether you intended to or not," a female officer is heard telling the man in the video.
McCarty told reporters that high school officials had banned Greene from their property following that incident, but had been trying to determine exactly how to enforce the ban given that Greene has a daughter who attends the school.
