Latest updates from Des Moines, Iowa, after two police officers were shot in 'ambush-style' killings as they sat in their patrol cars.

  • Here's what we know:

    • Police in Iowa have captured a man suspected of killing two police officers in separate attacks early this morning as they sat in their patrol cars.
    • Scott Michael Greene, who is 46 and white, has been taken into custody.
    • Police said they found the first slain officer's body about 1:06 a.m. (0606 GMT) in Urbandale, an affluent Des Moines suburb, and the second about 20 minutes later about two miles away, in Des Moines. 
    • The slain officers were identified as Sergeant Anthony Beminio of the Des Moines Police Department and Officer Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department.
    • It's unclear what provoked the attacks. Des Moines police department spokesman Paul Parizek told a news conference prior to Greene's arrest that "we may never know".
    • There were no signs that anyone other than suspect in custody was involved in Iowa police shooting, according to a police spokesman.
    • It appears that the suspect had a recent run-in with police. A 10-minute video posted on YouTube last month by a user calling himself Scott Greene showed an interaction with officers following an incident at a sports stadium. 
    • In the video, a man describes holding up a Confederate battle flag during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, and is heard claiming that he was assaulted. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm whether the video was made by the suspect, whose face does not appear in it. 
    11/2/2016 4:00:31 PM

  • Suspect Scott Michael Greene, 46, was caught by Urbandale police after two Iowa police officers were shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars. He is seen in this photo released by Urbandale Police Departments in Iowa, Nov. 2, 2016. Courtesy Urbandale Police Department.

    11/2/2016 4:00:22 PM
