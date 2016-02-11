More on video linked to Iowa shooting suspect

A 10-minute video posted on YouTube last month by a user calling himself Scott Greene showed an interaction with officers following the flag incident. A voice, apparently Greene's, is heard complaining to police that "African-American people" took the flag from him in the stands, "assaulted" him, and saying he wanted to press charges.

Police officers shown in the video said he was removed from the stadium because he caused a disturbance in the stands.

The Confederate flag is a racially charged symbol for its association with the pro-slavery South in the U.S. Civil War.

"There were people in the crowd who felt that was insensitive, and that he should be removed from the stadium," Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty said.

"You have to understand, in the current social climate that we're in, when you fly the Confederate flag standing in front of several African-American people, that's going to cause a disturbance, OK, whether you intended to or not," a female officer is heard telling the man in the video.

McCarty told reporters that high school officials had banned Greene from their property following that incident, but had been trying to determine exactly how to enforce the ban given that Greene has a daughter who attends the school.