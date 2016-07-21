Day 3 at the RNC | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Day 3 at the RNC

Senator Ted Cruz was loudly booed when he refused to endorse Donald Trump on Wednesday and his wife was escorted out for her own safety. But the drama didn't stop Trump's running mate Mike Pence from receiving a big welcome as he accepted the VP nomination.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media

BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video

» More News