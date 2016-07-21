Day 3 at the RNC
Senator Ted Cruz was loudly booed when he refused to endorse Donald Trump on Wednesday and his wife was escorted out for her own safety. But the drama didn't stop Trump's running mate Mike Pence from receiving a big welcome as he accepted the VP nomination.
Outside the convention - 18 arrests
Supporters of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" burn the U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cleveland police arrested 18 protesters today after scuffling with demonstrators who tried to set a U.S. flag on fire near the crowded entrance to the RNC, the police chief said.
Two of those arrested were charged with felonious assault on an officer after officers tried to confiscate the flag, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters.
"Whatever they tried to do with the flag, as we were trying to extinguish it and they were trying to keep it away, their pants leg caught on fire," said Williams, who was at the protest.
Writer takes the blame for Melania Trump's speech messMeredith McIver, a staff writer for the Trump Organization, said she had inserted passages into Melania Trump's speech that resembled parts of a 2008 speech by first lady Michelle Obama.She said Melania had read passages from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech over the phone to her as examples. McIver then wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in a draft that became Melania Trump's speech on Monday night.Here's her statement in full:
Key moments from the RNC: Day 3U.S. Senator Ted Cruz refused to endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, sparking an eruption of angry jeers from Trump supporters and denting the image of party unity that's been carefully built up in Cleveland this week.Here are some of our major pieces from today:
