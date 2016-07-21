Writer takes the blame for Melania Trump's speech mess





Meredith McIver, a staff writer for the Trump Organization, said she had inserted passages into Melania Trump's speech that resembled parts of a 2008 speech by first lady Michelle Obama.







She said Melania had read passages from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech over the phone to her as examples. McIver then wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in a draft that became Melania Trump's speech on Monday night.





Here's her statement in full:





