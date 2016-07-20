The magic number

There was once a question of whether Trump could hit 1,237 delegates. He won with 1,725.

He was followed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas with 475 delegates, Ohio Governor John Kasich with 120 and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida with 114. Three other candidates emerged with a total of 12 delegates.



After the presidential nominating vote, the convention by voice vote nominated Indiana Governor Mike Pence, 57, Trump's choice for his vice presidential running mate.