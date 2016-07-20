Day 2 at the RNC
Thirteen months after launching an improbable bid for the White House, Donald Trump has captured his party's nomination, having seen off 16 party rivals and provoked controversy at every turn.
-
-
-
You're all fired?Reuters exclusively reported that if he wins the presidency, Trump would seek to purge the federal government of officials appointed by Obama, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday.
-
There was once a question of whether Trump could hit 1,237 delegates. He won with 1,725.
He was followed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas with 475 delegates, Ohio Governor John Kasich with 120 and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida with 114. Three other candidates emerged with a total of 12 delegates.
After the presidential nominating vote, the convention by voice vote nominated Indiana Governor Mike Pence, 57, Trump's choice for his vice presidential running mate.The New York delegation puts Donald Trump over the top to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
-
-
WATCH: Trump and the GOP make it official. Full story here: reut.rs
-
Arrest tallyA total of only five people have been arrested during the convention and its run-up. One man was arrested for trying to steal a police officer's gas mask and a woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to protest activity.Three women were arrested on Tuesday after climbing a flagpole and hanging a banner saying: "Don't Trump our communities."
1 of 3
-
Critics accused Donald Trump's wife, Melania, of lifting passages from her Monday night speech from Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic convention in 2008.
Sean Spicer, chief strategist for the RNC, dismissed the controversy as “silly” and said there was no need to fire anyone.
Speaking on CNN, Spicer said that the words at issue in the speech were “common phrases” used by people like singer John Legend and the 'My Little Pony' character, Twilight Sparkle.
My Little Pony started trending on Twitter, John Legend tweeted that he would like 'to be excluded from this narrative', and the hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes was born.
-
Key moments from the RNC in Cleveland: Day 2Thirteen months after launching an improbable bid for the White House, Donald Trump captured the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video