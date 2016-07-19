Day 1 at the RNC
The Republican National Convention briefly erupted in chaos on Monday when anti-Trump forces stormed out of the room after attempting to force a vote opposing his candidacy. Later, it was Trump's wife Melania who took the spotlight.
"You're a bunch of anarchists"Dozens of protesters for and against Trump faced off in a plaza a few blocks from the site of the Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland, shouting slogans at each other. The protesters were separated by a wall of police that looked equal in number.
To one side of the police line at the foot of the Key Tower, Cleveland's tallest building, demonstrators shouted, "Black Lives Matter." From the other side came, "You're a bunch of anarchists."Policemen use bicycles to separate anti-Donald Trump protesters (unseen) from pro-Trump supporters during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The presumptive Republican nominee made a dramatic entrance, silhouetted against a white background and to the accompaniment of Queen's 1977 rock anthem "We Are the Champions."REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Blue Lives MatterMilwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. opened his speech with a strong pro-police stance, saying: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to make something very clear - blue lives matter in America' and causing waves on social media.
Make America Safe AgainTrump has sought to position himself as the law-and-order candidate in an echo of Richard Nixon's successful presidential campaign of 1968.The refrain 'Make America Safe Again', a new twist on Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again' was echoed by a long list of speakers over the first day.REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
- Mitt Romney, the 2012 nominee, is entertaining his grandchildren at his lakeside summer house in New Hampshire.
- Senator John McCain, the 2008 nominee, attended an ice cream party with his wife Cindy, took part in a veteran's gathering and is volunteering in his re-election campaign in Arizona.
- Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush told Reuters in an email that he would be 'working out of my office in Miami this week'.
- Former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, are also not attending the convention.
- John Kasich, a one-time rival of Trump's for the nomination, is making the rounds in Cleveland without endorsing Trump or speaking at the RNC.
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, with 36 members of his family for their annual summer gathering.
- Former Vice President Dick Cheney is in Wyoming helping the congressional campaign of his daughter, Liz Cheney.
- Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who was talked about as a possible vice presidential running mate for Trump, was at home in Palo Alto, California - "Writing her book about democracy!" said her chief of staff, Georgia Godfrey.
