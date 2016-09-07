Dallas sniper attack: What we know
A sniper who killed five Dallas police officers on Thursday has been identified as Micah Johnson, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He wanted to kill white people, especially white officers, the Dallas police chief said.
Responses to the attackPresident Obama, who was traveling in Poland, said "We are horrified over these events and we are united with the people and police department in Dallas."He called the incident "a vicious, calculated and despicable attack on law enforcement."Presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton canceled planned events following the attack.Cleveland police officials said they would be tightening security plans for the July 18-21 Republican National Convention.U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch cautioned Americans not to let the racially divisive incidents of the past week become the ''new normal''.
Activist Reverend Jesse Jackson said while his civil rights group mourned the loss of five police officers in Dallas, his coalition must not be derailed from ending ''executions'' of black men ''Louisiana and Minnesota style.''
The lead-up to the attack
The shooting happened as largely peaceful protests unfolded around the U.S. after the police shooting of black man Philando Castile on Wednesday during a traffic stop near St. Paul, Minnesota.
The day earlier, police in Baton Rouge had shot dead Alton Sterling while responding to a call alleging he had threatened someone with a gun.
Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile is pictured as people gather to protest his fatal shooting by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., July 7, 2016.
Black Lives MatterDallas Police Chief David Brown said that while the gunman cited the anti-police-violence movement Black Lives Matter, he was not part of a wider organization.#BlackLivesMatter advocates dignity, justice and freedom. Not murder.3:07 AM - 08 Jul 2016
The identified police officers who were killed in the ambush included a newlywed and a Navy veteran of three tours in Iraq. You can read profiles of those victims here.
In the words of the policeHere is footage of Dallas Police Chief David Brown, who says that Johnson told negotiators "the end is coming".
Suspect killed by bomb-carrying robotPolice killed the gunman, identified by a U.S. government source as Micah Xavier Johnson, using a bomb-carrying robot after an hours-long standoff.The U.S. Army said Johnson had served as a private first class in the Army Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2013 to July 2014.FBI investigators look over the crime scene in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Here's how events unfoldedClick here for an in-depth reconstruction of the ambush attack and its aftermath.
What happened?A black U.S. Army reservist who served in the Afghan war and said he wanted to "kill white people" took part in an attack in which five police officers were shot dead at a protest decrying police shootings of black men.Seven other police officers and two civilians were wounded in the ambush in downtown Dallas on Thursday night.
Deadliest day for U.S. police since 9/11July 7, 2016 was the deadliest day for police in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Here are some of our key stories:FBI investigators look over the crime scene in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
