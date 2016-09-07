Dallas sniper attack: What we know | Reuters.com
Dallas sniper attack: What we know

A sniper who killed five Dallas police officers on Thursday has been identified as Micah Johnson, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He wanted to kill white people, especially white officers, the Dallas police chief said.

