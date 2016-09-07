Responses to the attack









President Obama, who was traveling in Poland, said "We are horrified over these events and we are united with the people and police department in Dallas."





He called the incident "a vicious, calculated and despicable attack on law enforcement."





Presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton canceled planned events following the attack.







Cleveland police officials said they would be tightening security plans for the July 18-21 Republican National Convention.

















U. S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch cautioned Americans not to let the racially divisive incidents of the past week become the ''new normal''.





Activist Reverend Jesse Jackson said while his civil rights group mourned the loss of five police officers in Dallas, his coalition must not be derailed from ending ''executions'' of black men ''Louisiana and Minnesota style.''

























